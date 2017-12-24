Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania and Jerry

In India today the Google Doodle celebrates a national celebrity, Mohammed Rafi, a prolific and famous movie singer born on this day in 1924 (he died in 1980). From the very first time when Indian movies featured singing actors , virtually all of that singing was done not by the actors themselves, but by people like Rafi and his female equivalent, the very famous and prolific Lata Mangeshkar (born 1929 and still with us). The actors, as they do now, simply lip-synched the prerecorded tracks. As Wikipedia says of Rafi:

Mohammed Rafi was an Indian playback singer and one of the most popular and successful singers of the Hindi film industry. Rafi was notable for his voice and versatility; his songs ranged from classical numbers to patriotic songs, sad lamentations to highly romantic numbers, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans. He was known for his ability to mould his voice to the persona of the actor, lip-syncing the song on screen in the movie. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. In 1967, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Rafi is primarily noted for his songs in Hindi, over which he had a strong command. He sang around 7,405 songs in many languages. He sang in other Indian languages including Konkani, Bhojpuri, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Sindhi, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, Magahi, Maithili and Urdu. Apart from Indian languages, he also sang songs in English, Farsi, Arabic, Sinhalese, Creole and Dutch. . . . Rafi was buried at the Juhu Muslim cemetery and his burial was one of the largest funeral processions in India as over 10,000 people attended his burial. The government of India announced a two-day public holiday in his honour

Here’s his Doodle (click on it to go to a photographic biography of the man), and below I’ll put one of the songs he sang



Here are Rafi and Mangeshkar together singing a romantic duet (the actors are lip-synching), “Teri Suniya Se Door Chale Hoke Majboor”, from the 1961 movie Zabak, made in Tamil. (English translation here.) This is the precursor of the modern Bollywood musical:

Some bits and pieces from Twitter

Like a feline Medusa, this Siberian farm cat turns rats and mice to stone with a glance. No need to chase. Photo credit: farmer Alla Lebedeva. pic.twitter.com/MZdTkUUXTs — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 24, 2017

Further evidence of the dignity of cats.

And the dramatic rescue of a frozen bird.

This little bird landed on a fence that was so cold, his feet froze to it and he couldn't fly away. But luckily the nicest guy came along and knew exactly what to do 🐦❤️ pic.twitter.com/gqM8Q1Q2FK — The Dodo (@dodo) December 23, 2017

Penguins, because Jerry loves them almost as much as cats. Truefact.

PENGUINS WALKING DOWN STAIRS MY DAY HAS BEEN MADE pic.twitter.com/Kf2BmuK4sK — Amazing (@sciencefootage) August 1, 2016

Good news, everybody!

How To Keep The Cat Downstairs.. pic.twitter.com/RqnBln0gpf — Nature's Lovers (@natureslover_s) December 21, 2017

Meanwhile in Winnipeg, Gus is wrapping presents, eager to get his promised Xmas present, a pork chop! He adds this assurance to me, his Uncle, that he’s been a good cat:

I haz bin gud, I promize. Zee, I hepped wif de wrapping, zee how fast I movez. =^..^=

The final word is from Hili in which she discovers an unpleasant truth.

Hili: What am I going to get under the Christmas tree?

A: We don’t have a Christmas tree.

Hili: We have so many other trees.

In Polish:

Hili: Co dostanę pod choinkę?

Ja: Nie mamy choinki.

Hili: Mamy tyle innych drzew.

