Tufts University restricts free speech, intimidates students

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) defends free speech on campus whether it comes from the Right or Left, and I support their mission. According to their website, they’ve just completed a long investigation of free speech at the private Tufts University near Boston (home of Dan Dennett, by the way). While Tufts need not adhere to the First Amendment, as it’s not a state university, its own written policies promote free speech. But that’s not the way it shakes out.

Here’s a summary of the results and then a video. The main result of the investigation, in fact, is the video, so there’s no document you have to read. That seems bit problematic, as the video is a bit anecdotal, but the links on the FIRE website do support the anecdotes. The upshot is that free speech, while promoted by the University, is opposed by students, and even some faculty. From the FIRE site:

Students who publicly support unpopular views at Tufts University do so at their own risk. That’s the conclusion of our months-long investigation into the state of free speech at the elite Boston-area private school. While not bound by the First Amendment, Tufts’ broadly speech-protectivepolicies promise students the right to free speech. But a variety of other speech codes at Tufts — like its policies on email usage and sexual misconduct, as well as a bias incident reporting systemthat encourages students to anonymously report each other — render a wide swath of non-criminal speech off-limits. And these speech codes are being enforced. Students have been systematically investigated, interrogated by police, and punished by Tufts for speech the university claims, generally, to permit. What’s more, numerous students told us the campus climate is “toxic” for free inquiry, with a passionate but small and exceptionally like-minded student body attempting to silence “offensive” or disfavored speech — even reporting it to administrators and police, or characterizing it as a literal act of “violence.” These mutually reinforcing phenomena create a perilous combination for students who want to speak their mind at Tufts: Open disagreement isn’t just “social suicide” — it can get you in serious trouble.

Here’s a ten-minute distillation of FIRE’s investigation:

Some people have commented on this site we have to excuse these students because they’re young, and they’re just naive and will learn and change their authoritarian ways when they “grow up.” I don’t believe that for a minute. These students are moving into the workplace and continue to enforce authoritarian dogma there. They will become authoritarian professors who indoctrinate students in their ideologies. This is not a passing fad, but something that’s here to stay, at least for a while, and we must fight it as hard as we can. Even at the risk of being called “alt-righters” for supporting the right of anyone to speak according to First Amendment guidelines, the issue is too important for us to remain silent for fear of personal demonization.

To see the depth and breadth of the problem, watch this 9-minute FIRE video (it’s a bit of an ad for that organization), which gives five egregious examples of universities violating free speech and other student rights:

Happy holidays, everyone! I’ll be on the plane to Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) on Christmas.