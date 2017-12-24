A holiday nebula

Reader Tim Anderson sent a lovely astronomy photo with holiday-appropriate colors. His notes:

‘Tis the season to be observing the Great Orion Nebula.
This photograph comprises 30 images each of 60 seconds, taken with a 126mm refracting telescope and a colour astronomical camera, stacked and enhanced to display the gas clouds.
6 Comments

  1. Charles
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:05 am | Permalink

    Awesome!

  2. Diana MacPherson
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:08 am | Permalink

    I’m so jealous. I want to get a photo of it one day but I’ve had a few challenges getting the scope out. I’m convinced that if i had an observatory out of the wind, this would help.

  3. Heather Hastie
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:17 am | Permalink

    Wonderful!

  4. sewcheryl
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    This made me smile more than any holiday story/decoration/whatever. LOVE IT! THANK YOU!

  5. Tim Harding
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:40 am | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 24, 2017 at 10:56 am | Permalink

    Very cool! This nebula is visible to the naked eye, and is a pretty sight with even with basic binoculars. But it becomes spectacular with more advanced equipment like this.
    Thank you!

