A holiday nebula

Reader Tim Anderson sent a lovely astronomy photo with holiday-appropriate colors. His notes:
‘Tis the season to be observing the Great Orion Nebula.This photograph comprises 30 images each of 60 seconds, taken with a 126mm refracting telescope and a colour astronomical camera, stacked and enhanced to display the gas clouds.
Awesome!
I’m so jealous. I want to get a photo of it one day but I’ve had a few challenges getting the scope out. I’m convinced that if i had an observatory out of the wind, this would help.
Wonderful!
This made me smile more than any holiday story/decoration/whatever. LOVE IT! THANK YOU!
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Very cool! This nebula is visible to the naked eye, and is a pretty sight with even with basic binoculars. But it becomes spectacular with more advanced equipment like this.
Thank you!