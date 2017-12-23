Slate’s sexism on the SAG awards

There’s no doubt that the call-out of sexual harassment in Hollywood and elsewhere has been salubrious, and a warning to men to lay off the assault, gender-based persecution, and predation. Sadly, in a new piece on the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, Slate hasn’t learned where the line should be drawn. Herewith is the text of Rachel Withers‘s new article “The 2018 SAG Awards will be presented by an all-female lineup, because women are awesome.” Emphasis is mine.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday that the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will be presented by women, women, and more women, as a mark of what womenfolk have been through this year and since the dawn of time.