Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Yes, it’s late. It is Saturday and I overslept. I do that sometimes.
In otter news
A short video highlighting the dignity of the cat
And your daily dose of awwww (with bonus interspecies love)
And finally, today in Poland Hili is being helpful, at least in an existential way.
Hili: I’m trying to keep it under control.
A: Keep what under control?
Hili: The mess you are creating.
In Polish:
Hili: Próbuję nad tym zapanować.
Ja: Nad czym:
Hili: Nad bałaganem, który tworzysz.
Lots of hat-tips to Matthew
I did the same thing…past 8 am. I did feed the cats then back to the bed. Some very nice videos.
The liquid cat seems entertained by the thump of it’s own tail against the side of the fish tank.
I wonder how many veterinary doctors find themselves taking home unclaimed or unwanted animals. My daughter who is a vet in Nampa, Idaho, took home a spastic cat and an amputee cat, and a cheweenie. I think such collections come with the emotional space.
*gasp* Grania! Does that mean you have a *gasp* life?
*Clutching my pearls*
Surely you have a serving girl for *clutching* your pearls. It’s a skilled job, like *warming* pearls, but not interchangeable.
(Trying to remember the author of “Warming her pearls”. Dot Parker is about the only such era poet I recall reading.)
A neighbour of mine, who is a vet, has rescued so many dogs, I have lost count. It is usual to see her walking five or six dogs at a time on her daily walks/runs. Some are old, some young, some half blind, one is three-legged. But none of them, she says, were ill enough to euthanize, so she takes them home and loves them.
One of the Ig Nobel prize winners this year was a study that used fluid dynamics to explore the question of cats being both solid and liquid.
How did the cat ever get out of the tank? Stick his back legs out and climb out upside down and backwards? Or somehow get his head past his feet to reach an upright position? Or is he still there…?
