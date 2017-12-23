Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Yes, it’s late. It is Saturday and I overslept. I do that sometimes.

In otter news

Otter doing a drink. pic.twitter.com/4zIgoAA7Kw — In Otter News (@Otter_News) December 22, 2017

A short video highlighting the dignity of the cat

Cat is liquid…except the tail ( in this case )…!! 😄💕😼 pic.twitter.com/7CeHXOUaqR — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) December 21, 2017

And your daily dose of awwww (with bonus interspecies love)

This rescued deer spends her days cuddling with her dog sister and eating SPAGHETTI! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/yTSY2nQAOA — The Dodo (@dodo) December 23, 2017

And finally, today in Poland Hili is being helpful, at least in an existential way.

​Hili: I’m trying to keep it under control.

A: Keep what under control?

Hili: The mess you are creating.​

In Polish:

Hili: Próbuję nad tym zapanować.

Ja: Nad czym:

Hili: Nad bałaganem, który tworzysz.​

Lots of hat-tips to Matthew