As I said before, my store of readers’ wildlife photos is in Chicago and, at any rate, I have little time to prepare them properly here. Fortunately, reader Chris Branch sent two photos of an oddly-colored squirrel, and I’m leaving them to readers to figure out what genetic or developmental anomaly is responsible for this pattern. Chris’s notes are indented.

Not great quality pics, but here’s an interestingly colored squirrel who’s been hanging out behind our house in the Rochester NY area. We have lots of gray ones and an occasional black, but this is the only one I’ve seen like this.