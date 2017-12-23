Eye of the beholder: ham-bag

by Grania

Mineral calcite or cured pig-meat? You be the judge.
And either way, who would want such a bag?

PS: it’s designed as art rather than to be functional. I still don’t want it.

20 Comments

  1. Speaker To Animals
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    Lady Gaga?

    Lady Gaga?

    Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    Use it to take bacon home from the supermarket.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted December 23, 2017 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

      Now that calls for some Procol Harum:

      Reply
  3. Chris
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

    It could be worse.

    It could be a beefcase.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    I think it is calcite or something like it. Meant to be an art piece?

    Reply
    • Lou Jost
      Posted December 23, 2017 at 5:25 pm | Permalink

      Yes, its a sculpture, quite large and beautifully done. See the linked web page. But now I can’t un-see the bacon……

      Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

    It looks heavy.

    Reply
  6. jeremy pereira
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

    Mineral calcite or cured pig-meat?

    Throw it on the grill for a few minutes, put a slice of bread on each side and then try to eat it. If it is the greatest of all culinary experiences, it is bacon. If it breaks all your teeth, it is calcite.

    Reply
  7. busterggi
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    If its prosciutto it would go well with my mustard wallet.

    Reply
  8. Roger
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

    If they want attention like that then why not a propeller beanie? Probably a lot cheaper and will definitely turn some heads.

    Reply
  9. Diana MacPherson
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm | Permalink

    My dog says she’ll take that bag off your hands if you don’t want it.

    Reply
  10. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    Trivial prosciutto.

    Reply
    • Brujo Feo
      Posted December 24, 2017 at 1:10 am | Permalink

      Bloody fookin’ awesome comment.

      Reply
  11. Flamadiddle
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

    I dunno, it doesn’t look kosher to me…

    Reply
  12. tubby
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 5:29 pm | Permalink

    She does the same sculpture over and over out of different materials, but it’s freaky how she manages to create that illusion of softness. It looks like it’s made of out a very fancy printed leather instead of marble.

    Reply
    • Steve Gerrard
      Posted December 23, 2017 at 7:07 pm | Permalink

      The Persian Marble and Belgian Black Marble are especially fine looking.

      Reply
  13. BJ
    Posted December 23, 2017 at 7:31 pm | Permalink

    Reply

