Eye of the beholder: ham-bag

by Grania
Mineral calcite or cured pig-meat? You be the judge.
And either way, who would want such a bag?
PS: it’s designed as art rather than to be functional. I still don’t want it.
by Grania
Mineral calcite or cured pig-meat? You be the judge.
And either way, who would want such a bag?
One man's high end marble bag is another man's high end prosciutto bag pic.twitter.com/Abc9L4t7HK
— celeste yim (@celestrogen) December 22, 2017
PS: it’s designed as art rather than to be functional. I still don’t want it.
Lady Gaga?
Use it to take bacon home from the supermarket.
Now that calls for some Procol Harum:
It could be worse.
It could be a beefcase.
HA! You win the internets today.
😎
I think it is calcite or something like it. Meant to be an art piece?
Yes, its a sculpture, quite large and beautifully done. See the linked web page. But now I can’t un-see the bacon……
It looks heavy.
Throw it on the grill for a few minutes, put a slice of bread on each side and then try to eat it. If it is the greatest of all culinary experiences, it is bacon. If it breaks all your teeth, it is calcite.
I like that test!
If its prosciutto it would go well with my mustard wallet.
If they want attention like that then why not a propeller beanie? Probably a lot cheaper and will definitely turn some heads.
My dog says she’ll take that bag off your hands if you don’t want it.
Trivial prosciutto.
Bloody fookin’ awesome comment.
I dunno, it doesn’t look kosher to me…
She does the same sculpture over and over out of different materials, but it’s freaky how she manages to create that illusion of softness. It looks like it’s made of out a very fancy printed leather instead of marble.
The Persian Marble and Belgian Black Marble are especially fine looking.