Eye of the beholder: ham-bag

by Grania

Mineral calcite or cured pig-meat? You be the judge.

And either way, who would want such a bag?

One man's high end marble bag is another man's high end prosciutto bag pic.twitter.com/Abc9L4t7HK — celeste yim (@celestrogen) December 22, 2017

PS: it’s designed as art rather than to be functional. I still don’t want it.