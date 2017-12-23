Caturday felids trifecta: Holiday Simon’s Cats, a Janus kitten, and Gus on the harpsichord

Sadly, I’ll be flying on Christmas, and though I’m an atheist Jew—something that Dave Silverman considers an oxymoron—I will be sad to miss the holidays as well as my birthday five days later, marking the end of Coynezaa, my personal holiday. But Caturday felids must go on, and here’s a special holiday edition, featuring two new Christmas editions of Simon’s Cat.
In “A Christmas Yarn”, a catfishing expedition turns into the demolition of one of those horrible Christmas sweaters.
In “A Festive Special”, an attempt to make a snow cat is ruined by a duplicitous d*g who pretends to be helping but then pees on the construction, ruining it. Isn’t that just like d*gs?
*********
From msn Lifestyle we have the story of a Janus cat, a rare anomaly in which a kitten is born with two faces. These cats almost never survive and most are euthanized. But some live and thrive, and this one might beat the odds:
Her name is Bettie Bee, and she was born on Dec. 12 to a normal house cat in Eastern Cape, South Africa. She’s one of three kittens in the litter, but clearly, Bettie Bee is unique.
This baby is known as a “Janus cat,” and while some struggle (due to problems nursing, among other health issues), others can live long, prosperous lives — like the famous Frank and Louie who lived to the ripe old age of 15. [You can read more about Frank and Louie on Wikipedia, and he (they?) is/are shown below.
But here’s Bettie Bee, who has has four paws, one tail and two ears, but also two noses, two mouths and three eyes. Of course I wonder, as a biologist, how its brain works: does it have two separate “consciousnessses”, like some conjoined human twins, and two sets of olfactory, auditory, and visual inputs? I don’t have time to investigate this, so perhaps some reader can look this up.
And a video (the YouTube site has more information if you click “read more”):
From People Pets:
The rescuer has also started a Facebook page for Bettie Bee, “because of high demand from people to see her progress and too many strangers on my personal profile. So everyone who sent me messages and friend requests to follow BB can like this page.”
And while Bettie Bee is certainly rare, it is even more rare for a Janus cat to survive — and thrive.
Here’s Frank a Louie. Kudos to the owner for her kindness. You can argue whether this cat should have been put down, but it seems to have enjoyed its life.
*********
And here we have the lovely one-faced Gus, who has jumped up on the staff’s harpsichord. Staff member Taskin notes this: “Gus likes to let me know when I’ve been practicing too much.”
Lagniappe for Xmas! A hyperactive cat:
h/t: Heather Hastie, Taskin, Malcolm, BJ
I hope Bettie Bee lives a long life too!
Gus sounded like she wanted to get into some Bach, as cats tend to do.
I thought Scarlatti (see below), but you’re probably right — Gus was ready for some Goldberg Variations.
Pretty sure he was doing 4’33″ arranged for piano.
*harpsichord. Damn it. There goes my joke…
Still, good joke.
I was anticipating that Gus would play some Scarlatti — maybe next time. As for practicing too much, take a tip from the wonderful Wanda Landowska, who said: “I never practice, I always play.” And since lists seem to be in order at this time of year, here’s a list of Wanda Landowska’s quotes about music(from whence the above quote came) http://www.azquotes.com/author/28619-Wanda_Landowska.
The active cat just shows the cat is an individual just like the human. Why the human thinks all cats act the same or should is a big mistake.
i was worn out just watching the video .
Glad she has found staff that will cater to her every whim.
I would love a cat like that. Any time a cat does stuff like that I giggle, but it doesn’t happen often enough. Serving that cat would make every day a fun day.
Just curious. Isn’t Taskin the model/maker of the harpsichord?
Cat’s fugue:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cat_fugue