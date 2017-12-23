Caturday felids trifecta: Holiday Simon’s Cats, a Janus kitten, and Gus on the harpsichord

Sadly, I’ll be flying on Christmas, and though I’m an atheist Jew—something that Dave Silverman considers an oxymoron—I will be sad to miss the holidays as well as my birthday five days later, marking the end of Coynezaa, my personal holiday. But Caturday felids must go on, and here’s a special holiday edition, featuring two new Christmas editions of Simon’s Cat.

In “A Christmas Yarn”, a catfishing expedition turns into the demolition of one of those horrible Christmas sweaters.

In “A Festive Special”, an attempt to make a snow cat is ruined by a duplicitous d*g who pretends to be helping but then pees on the construction, ruining it. Isn’t that just like d*gs?

*********

From msn Lifestyle we have the story of a Janus cat, a rare anomaly in which a kitten is born with two faces. These cats almost never survive and most are euthanized. But some live and thrive, and this one might beat the odds:

Her name is Bettie Bee, and she was born on Dec. 12 to a normal house cat in Eastern Cape, South Africa. She’s one of three kittens in the litter, but clearly, Bettie Bee is unique. This baby is known as a “Janus cat,” and while some struggle (due to problems nursing, among other health issues), others can live long, prosperous lives — like the famous Frank and Louie who lived to the ripe old age of 15. [You can read more about Frank and Louie on Wikipedia, and he (they?) is/are shown below.

But here’s Bettie Bee, who has has four paws, one tail and two ears, but also two noses, two mouths and three eyes. Of course I wonder, as a biologist, how its brain works: does it have two separate “consciousnessses”, like some conjoined human twins, and two sets of olfactory, auditory, and visual inputs? I don’t have time to investigate this, so perhaps some reader can look this up.

And a video (the YouTube site has more information if you click “read more”):

From People Pets:

The rescuer has also started a Facebook page for Bettie Bee, “because of high demand from people to see her progress and too many strangers on my personal profile. So everyone who sent me messages and friend requests to follow BB can like this page.” And while Bettie Bee is certainly rare, it is even more rare for a Janus cat to survive — and thrive.

Here’s Frank a Louie. Kudos to the owner for her kindness. You can argue whether this cat should have been put down, but it seems to have enjoyed its life.

*********

And here we have the lovely one-faced Gus, who has jumped up on the staff’s harpsichord. Staff member Taskin notes this: “Gus likes to let me know when I’ve been practicing too much.”

Lagniappe for Xmas! A hyperactive cat:

Everyone thought this cat was a "problem child" because she has an INSANE amount of energy. She was returned by 5 different families! But as soon as her new mom met her, she knew they were meant to be together 🐱 💕 pic.twitter.com/erxIQkZ7BJ — The Dodo (@dodo) December 15, 2017

