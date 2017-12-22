“The greatest nine minutes in sports history”: Was Secretariat the best athlete of all time?

Reader Randy Schenck sent this, and I quote verbatim from his email:

I call this video the greatest nine minutes in sports history because when you look up greatest athletes of the 20th century it gives lists of people and pretty much talks about human athletes. However, if the entire animal world is included in this ranking, I think this mammal sits atop the pile as the best athlete—and it only takes 9 minutes of video to make the case.

Also known as big red, Secretariat’s performance in the 1973 Triple Crown is an achievement without equal. It was probably the second race, the Preakness [JAC: starts at about 3:25], that caused most viewers to take notice and ask the question: what just happened here? He started last into the first turn and then, powering his way to the front, it was suddenly all over. The Belmont is the race everyone remembers, but it was the Preakness that told all, this was something special.