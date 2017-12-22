TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania
So we’ve made it to the end of another week and the Christmas Wars are well and truly upon us. My local supermarket has reached fever-pitch as shoppers frantically buy up supplies before all shops close forever.
Here’s an amazing octopus getting out of a tight spot. I’m guessing this incident didn’t help advance the cause of human-octopus trust issues particularly much.
I’m shocked. Shocked. No way anyone could see this happening.
And this week in pareidolia. I don’t think it’s Jesus though.
And a sobering point:
And finally an enigmatical* utterance from Hili.
Hili: Appearances can be deceptive.
A: What do you mean?
Hili: Just what I said.
In Polish:
Hili: Pozory mylą.
Ja: Co masz na myśli?
Hili: To co mówię.
- It’s a word. If it’s good enough for Shakespeare, it’s good enough for me.
Hat-tip: Charleen, Matthew
Coynezaa is almost upon us! A Merry one to all – I will be not-in-front-of-a-computer for the next 10 days!
Sorry but it has to be said – How will you ever live through it?
There does seem to be a shortage of fruitcakes in stores this year.
This type of amaretto fruitcake is even better. Of course, I also drench it with Amaretto after it’s cooled.
http://inmahkitchen.blogspot.ca/2012/12/white-amaretto-fruitcake.html
This year, I’ve found great use of the phrase, properly attributed to the English I think : “it’ll all be over soon” – not that I dislike this holiday stuff but enough is enough – I see anticlimax on the way.
Also : what’s the G stand for?
Gerðr, obviously.
/Grania
Ah – well played.
Hili is being perfectly unambiguous.
The political cartoon would work today or 50 years ago. Only difference now is there is no more money.
I was just browsing through the archives at Tim Kreider’s site (where that one came from) and it’s extraordinary how many of his 10-15 year old comics are still entirely apt.
Also, he has a wicked skill with his caricatures.
cr
For many a year’s actual Winter Solstice and
as was also my late, revered and so, so
missed Daddy’s, today … … is my birthday.
An alleged ‘milestone’ one … … one
o’those within its ending digit
a big ol’ Z E R O.
To mark it, here ’tis a darling Simon’s Cat
recounting what I and Others outta do in re
starting out another newer year:
on resolutions, that is.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNEVjhCXZB4&feature=push-u&attr_tag=yUZOLbFtGWC6Yc14-6
: )
Blue
I was going to say Happy Birthday sooner but I had this often seen cat problem myself with cat sitting on laptop. I tried two known ways out of this, giving up the chair and opening a can of food but nothing was permanent. Finally other staff got up and I was off the hook.
hehhehehheh, Randall, .that. is precious.
And thank YOU. I always have, too, at the
laptop upon the kitchen’s tabletop that
very same problem.
When Mz Gemma Gillian jumps up — purposefully to displace me, I .know. — upon what had been MY chair at the computer, I just leave her on it, slide it b a c k away
… … and pull over to the space now made
in front of the computer the empty chair from
the table’s side.
This musical chair – dance goes on all
frickin’ day – long ! With and without
the music.
Again, my thanks.
: )
Blue
Happy Birthday Blue!
My thanks ! Mr darelle.
Blue
I apologize for its sticking keys —
a passel of ’em all: thank YOU, Mr darrelle,
with a contiguous duo … …
of the letter r ! as well as .the same. of the letter l !
: )
Blue
Bit coin and other crypto-currencies have dropped substantially, now is the time to buy, I’d say.
There is a difference between price and value. The value of bit coin doesn’t change much and is high, the price is a different beast. It will show bubbles and bursts, but put it on a log scale and you will see a seesaw, but steady, rise.
The “faces” reflected in the stove pots really do look like Asian cat statues.
When I first saw the octopus video, I thought never will I ever leave a live octopus in a jar with a screw on cap. Ha. I love the picture of Hili.
And that Demos/Rethugs comic is from Tim Kreider’s pages. His style is unmistakeable. Sadly, he’s stopped cartooning.
Currently up on his masthead page is a tribute to his deceased cat.
http://www.thepaincomics.com/
But all his cartoons are still there, archived – I rather like this one:
http://www.thepaincomics.com/weekly110518.htm
cr