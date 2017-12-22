TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania

So we’ve made it to the end of another week and the Christmas Wars are well and truly upon us. My local supermarket has reached fever-pitch as shoppers frantically buy up supplies before all shops close forever.

Here’s an amazing octopus getting out of a tight spot. I’m guessing this incident didn’t help advance the cause of human-octopus trust issues particularly much.

I couldn't even get the lid off my marmalade this morning.#AmazingOctopus pic.twitter.com/UTyz9bndQT — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) October 6, 2017

I’m shocked. Shocked. No way anyone could see this happening.

And this week in pareidolia. I don’t think it’s Jesus though.

The way these pots reflect the burners pic.twitter.com/yiPvrdsOoj — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) December 21, 2017

And a sobering point:

This comic is from 2002 pic.twitter.com/FmLsTJ2BGx — Snowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) December 20, 2017

And finally an enigmatical* utterance from Hili.

Hili: Appearances can be deceptive.

A: What do you mean?

Hili: Just what I said.

In Polish:

Hili: Pozory mylą.

Ja: Co masz na myśli?

Hili: To co mówię.

It’s a word. If it’s good enough for Shakespeare, it’s good enough for me.

Hat-tip: Charleen, Matthew