TGIF: Hili dialogue

by Grania

So we’ve made it to the end of another week and the Christmas Wars are well and truly upon us. My local supermarket has reached fever-pitch as shoppers frantically buy up supplies before all shops close forever.

Here’s an amazing octopus getting out of a tight spot. I’m guessing this incident didn’t help advance the cause of human-octopus trust issues particularly much.

I’m shocked. Shocked. No way anyone could see this happening.

And this week in pareidolia. I don’t think it’s Jesus though.

And a sobering point:

And finally an enigmatical* utterance from Hili.

Hili: Appearances can be deceptive.
A: What do you mean?
Hili: Just what I said.

In Polish:

Hili: Pozory mylą.
Ja: Co masz na myśli?
Hili: To co mówię.

 

  • It’s a word. If it’s good enough for Shakespeare, it’s good enough for me.

Hat-tip: Charleen, Matthew

  1. Dominic
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 6:33 am | Permalink

    Coynezaa is almost upon us! A Merry one to all – I will be not-in-front-of-a-computer for the next 10 days!

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted December 22, 2017 at 7:57 am | Permalink

      Sorry but it has to be said – How will you ever live through it?

      Reply
  2. busterggi
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    There does seem to be a shortage of fruitcakes in stores this year.

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 7:52 am | Permalink

    This year, I’ve found great use of the phrase, properly attributed to the English I think : “it’ll all be over soon” – not that I dislike this holiday stuff but enough is enough – I see anticlimax on the way.

    Also : what’s the G stand for?

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    Hili is being perfectly unambiguous.

    The political cartoon would work today or 50 years ago. Only difference now is there is no more money.

    Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted December 22, 2017 at 4:36 pm | Permalink

      I was just browsing through the archives at Tim Kreider’s site (where that one came from) and it’s extraordinary how many of his 10-15 year old comics are still entirely apt.

      Also, he has a wicked skill with his caricatures.

      cr

      Reply
  5. Blue
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    For many a year’s actual Winter Solstice and
    as was also my late, revered and so, so
    missed Daddy’s, today … … is my birthday.
    An alleged ‘milestone’ one … … one
    o’those within its ending digit
    a big ol’ Z E R O.

    To mark it, here ’tis a darling Simon’s Cat
    recounting what I and Others outta do in re
    starting out another newer year:
    on resolutions, that is.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNEVjhCXZB4&feature=push-u&attr_tag=yUZOLbFtGWC6Yc14-6

    : )
    Blue

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted December 22, 2017 at 9:17 am | Permalink

      I was going to say Happy Birthday sooner but I had this often seen cat problem myself with cat sitting on laptop. I tried two known ways out of this, giving up the chair and opening a can of food but nothing was permanent. Finally other staff got up and I was off the hook.

      Reply
      • Blue
        Posted December 22, 2017 at 9:28 am | Permalink

        hehhehehheh, Randall, .that. is precious.
        And thank YOU. I always have, too, at the
        laptop upon the kitchen’s tabletop that
        very same problem.

        When Mz Gemma Gillian jumps up — purposefully to displace me, I .know. — upon what had been MY chair at the computer, I just leave her on it, slide it b a c k away
        … … and pull over to the space now made
        in front of the computer the empty chair from
        the table’s side.

        This musical chair – dance goes on all
        frickin’ day – long ! With and without
        the music.

        Again, my thanks.

        : )
        Blue

        Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted December 22, 2017 at 11:24 am | Permalink

      Happy Birthday Blue!

      Reply
      • Blue
        Posted December 22, 2017 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

        My thanks ! Mr darelle.

        Blue

        Reply
        • Blue
          Posted December 22, 2017 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

          I apologize for its sticking keys —
          a passel of ’em all: thank YOU, Mr darrelle,
          with a contiguous duo … …
          of the letter r ! as well as .the same. of the letter l !

          : )
          Blue

          Reply
  6. nicky
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 9:44 am | Permalink

    Bit coin and other crypto-currencies have dropped substantially, now is the time to buy, I’d say.
    There is a difference between price and value. The value of bit coin doesn’t change much and is high, the price is a different beast. It will show bubbles and bursts, but put it on a log scale and you will see a seesaw, but steady, rise.

    Reply
  7. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 11:56 am | Permalink

    The “faces” reflected in the stove pots really do look like Asian cat statues.

    Reply
  8. Liz
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    When I first saw the octopus video, I thought never will I ever leave a live octopus in a jar with a screw on cap. Ha. I love the picture of Hili.

    Reply
  9. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted December 22, 2017 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    And that Demos/Rethugs comic is from Tim Kreider’s pages. His style is unmistakeable. Sadly, he’s stopped cartooning.

    Currently up on his masthead page is a tribute to his deceased cat.

    http://www.thepaincomics.com/

    But all his cartoons are still there, archived – I rather like this one:
    http://www.thepaincomics.com/weekly110518.htm

    cr

    Reply

