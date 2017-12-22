Food: Chandigarh and Pune

Yes, I have tourist photos, but they’re a lot more work to put up because I need to do the background research and add links. Many of those must therefore wait till I return to Amerika. Today, once again, you get to see food porn.
The cook at the IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) in Chandigarh is very good, and they made me a special vegetarian lunch. The highlight was a dish of “saag’—usually spinach but here a special seasonal mixture of greens.It was superb.
Aloo ghobi (cauliflower and potatoes):
Special dal (lentils) with butter. Fresh hot chappatis (flat, round hot breads) were brought round throughout the meal, as they are best served hot and supple. As always, we eat without our right hands, using the bread to enfold morsels of food:
That night the students in Dr. Prasad’s fly lab took me out for a North Indian Mughlai dinner. We ordered separately (we usually share), and I had an enormous vat of butter chicken, eaten with the thin rumali roti bread:
The local speciality tarka dal (lentils):
And one of my favorite desserts: gajar ka halva: a carrot dessert that I’ve made once and never will again, as you have to constantly watch and stir the grated carrot-butter-sugar-spice (cardamom) mixture as it reduces and combines for hours. This is a fantastic sweet:
I am now in Pune (formerly “Poona”) now until Christmas Day, and Pune is here:
We had a kebab dinner on my first night in Pune. Here’s one of the specialities that, I’m told, is available only here: a stuffed chicken kebab (soft mutton kebab not shown). A cabbage-y salad is on the side:
After dinner my host decided to take me for two desserts. The first was a Mumbai-based ice cream chain, “Natural”, which is now expanding. It’s popular because it has extremely high quality product made with big pieces of fresh fruit and natural flavoring. The small stall is on the right:
The flavors (look up the fruits you don’t recognize). It was a hard choice:
I had anjeer (fig), with a lovely figgy flavor and loaded with chunks and flecks of dried fig. They could easily make this flavor in America, but I’ve never seen it.
We then repaired to a local Bengali sweet house for our second dessert, where I had a steamed version of misti dohi, a yogurt sweet made with spices, pistachios (here), and flavored with jaggery, or boiled down raw cane sugar. Luscious!
I was tired last night and wanted a light, quick dinner, so we went to a south Indian place where I had a Mysore masala dosa with extra spice. It came with sambar (the spicy soup) and onion and coconut chutney:
And breakfast this morning in the guest house (I moved out of the hotel downtown as there was a LOUD discotheque immediately above my room): idli (steamed rice cakes, a South Indian staple), coconut chutney, channa (chickpeas), sojji (a sweetened cream of wheat), fresh fruit, fruit juice, and good strong South Indian coffee with milk. Although we’re not really in South India, its vegetarian cuisine seems to be quite popular in Pune:
Re “As always, we eat without our right hands” Well, there is a helpful tradition. Do they cover one eye and one nostril so as to disadvantage the right side of your face, or is it just hands?
Once again, tradition seems to be a rough translation of “well, we’ve always done it this way.”
It is for reasons of hygiene!
The right for eating & the left for wiping the derrière. More specifically the unclean functions are handled left-handed [take off a sandals with the other foot or the left hand, clean below the waist with left hand] while you shake hands, pass food around, eat, wipe mouth & clean the upper body with the right hand.
Your cultural ignorance is rather shocking to me.
I doubt that it is cultural ignorance. I understand the hygiene aspect too, but I do feel that washing (both of) one’s hands carefully before eating would probably be better than reserving certain ‘clean’ things for one hand, no matter how traditional it may be.
It’s ignorance.
The tradition [I’ve just been reading up] includes washing BOTH hands before sitting to eat, I don’t know how strictly washing before eating is kept up judging by what I’ve just read in Indian newspapers – individual hygiene seems to be as variable as everywhere else in the world.
Where Jerry is in the above pics it’s bread used as a shovel, but in other parts it’s rice & the separate hand rule makes perfect sense where there is no toilet paper!
Well, perhaps Steve should reply as to whether it is really ignorance on his part, or whether he intended something else. I try my best not to assume that people intend things that I find offensive, and ask them to clarify when I can. Steve, would you care to comment?
Good gracious
It looks like you have travelled a thousand or more milesin country. Trains or planes? If planes, do you suffer the same indignities by the indian tsa asin the states?
The cook at IISER Chandigarh did good by you. That dinner is pretty much as Punjabi as it gets as far as a home cooked meal is concerned.
Saag is one of those things kids never like and one sure fire indication that you have “grown up” is when you start eating it. I used to hate it growing up and now I can’t get enough of this stuff 🙂
And that yellow dal is probably the most commonly cooked dal in Punjab. Probably because it’s the easiest to make and cooks in no time flat. It was the first dish I learned to make.
I would love to try the Mysore masala dosa as shown, with those sides – I’ve never, ever had that
Looks simple, but I know there’s a lot going on in the filling of those fermented batter pancake things. [last, but one photo]
Also that cleansing light breakfast [last photo]
Everything looks wonderful! I especially want to try the chicken kebab and the fig ice cream mmmmm
The Kesar Pista icecream would be for me. I guessed that it had pistachios in it, and what a surprise – saffron! Found a recipe: https://www.tarladalal.com/Kesar-Pista-Kulfi-41192r
I am going to get myself an Indian cookbook for Christmas.
Wow!! Mouth watering!! The best vegetarian food happens to be Indian. I’m not a vegetarian (I love my chicken), but I love a good vegetarian meal, now and then. My favourite happens to be Naan with Malai Kofta!! Yup, Love North Indian cuisine more than Southern Indian food.
