Food: Chandigarh and Pune

Yes, I have tourist photos, but they’re a lot more work to put up because I need to do the background research and add links. Many of those must therefore wait till I return to Amerika. Today, once again, you get to see food porn.

The cook at the IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) in Chandigarh is very good, and they made me a special vegetarian lunch. The highlight was a dish of “saag’—usually spinach but here a special seasonal mixture of greens.It was superb.



Aloo ghobi (cauliflower and potatoes):

Special dal (lentils) with butter. Fresh hot chappatis (flat, round hot breads) were brought round throughout the meal, as they are best served hot and supple. As always, we eat without our right hands, using the bread to enfold morsels of food:

That night the students in Dr. Prasad’s fly lab took me out for a North Indian Mughlai dinner. We ordered separately (we usually share), and I had an enormous vat of butter chicken, eaten with the thin rumali roti bread:

The local speciality tarka dal (lentils):





And one of my favorite desserts: gajar ka halva: a carrot dessert that I’ve made once and never will again, as you have to constantly watch and stir the grated carrot-butter-sugar-spice (cardamom) mixture as it reduces and combines for hours. This is a fantastic sweet:

I am now in Pune (formerly “Poona”) now until Christmas Day, and Pune is here:

We had a kebab dinner on my first night in Pune. Here’s one of the specialities that, I’m told, is available only here: a stuffed chicken kebab (soft mutton kebab not shown). A cabbage-y salad is on the side:

After dinner my host decided to take me for two desserts. The first was a Mumbai-based ice cream chain, “Natural”, which is now expanding. It’s popular because it has extremely high quality product made with big pieces of fresh fruit and natural flavoring. The small stall is on the right:





The flavors (look up the fruits you don’t recognize). It was a hard choice:

I had anjeer (fig), with a lovely figgy flavor and loaded with chunks and flecks of dried fig. They could easily make this flavor in America, but I’ve never seen it.

We then repaired to a local Bengali sweet house for our second dessert, where I had a steamed version of misti dohi, a yogurt sweet made with spices, pistachios (here), and flavored with jaggery, or boiled down raw cane sugar. Luscious!

I was tired last night and wanted a light, quick dinner, so we went to a south Indian place where I had a Mysore masala dosa with extra spice. It came with sambar (the spicy soup) and onion and coconut chutney:

And breakfast this morning in the guest house (I moved out of the hotel downtown as there was a LOUD discotheque immediately above my room): idli (steamed rice cakes, a South Indian staple), coconut chutney, channa (chickpeas), sojji (a sweetened cream of wheat), fresh fruit, fruit juice, and good strong South Indian coffee with milk. Although we’re not really in South India, its vegetarian cuisine seems to be quite popular in Pune: