The vast majority of wildlife photos are back in Chicago, but here’s an urban wildlife saga from reader Fred Dyer:
I thought you might find this amusing. My wife threw some overripe apples down the wooded slope off our back deck in Michigan. Some critter thought that maybe a safer place for this apple was in a tree, about 20 feet off the ground. A squirrel I would guess, creating order out of disorder. I took the picture two days ago. The apple is gone now.
Perhaps I’m imagining, but if you zoom in I think you can see teeth marks on the apple
Squirrels are forever stashing food items (pizza crusts, etc.) on our porch. Drives me nuts. So to speak.
I love when this happens – clear evidence of the animals activity – these pictures are also beautiful, with the bark pattern, the Y-branching, the apple right there….
The sqrlls love our apples. I have not seen them with apple stashes, but they do gnaw of the windfalls and that brings in lots of yellowjackets.
Epiphytes are not only bromeliads and orchids growing on tropical trees. It is not a rare occurence to see a Mountain ash (and others of the genus Sorbus) growing in the fork of a maple in Montreal. You know who the stasher/gardener is…
My apples are always getting chewed into by squirrels who can’t seem to eat more than a little bit from each apple.
Yeah, they do the same to my tomatoes. Hey cute little rodents, why not eat one whole tomato instead of taking wee bites out of a dozen. argh!
That bright red apple in a winter setting sure pops. It probably didn’t take you long to spot it.
I zoomed but couldn’t tell if I could see teeth marks, but surely there must be.