The vast majority of wildlife photos are back in Chicago, but here’s an urban wildlife saga from reader Fred Dyer:

I thought you might find this amusing. ​​My wife threw some overripe apples down the wooded slope off our back deck in Michigan. Some critter thought that maybe a safer place for this apple was in a tree, about 20 feet off the ground. A squirrel I would guess, creating order out of disorder. I took the picture two days ago. The apple is gone now.