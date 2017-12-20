Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to the middle of the week and the penultimate Wednesday of 2017. The New York Times has a photo essay called Year In Pictures up today.
On the Twitters this morning: a remarkable ancient sculpture from the Le Tuc d’Audoubert cave (part of the Trois-Frères cave complex in France). It was discovered by three teens in 1912.
Over in Poland, Hili and Cyrus are engaged in Deep Thought again.
Cyrus: Why does logic not regulate herd thinking?
Hili: Because then the herd would disperse.
In Polish:
Cyrus: Dlaczego logika nie reguluje myślenia stadnego?
Hili: Bo gdyby to robiła, to by się stado rozlazło.
I was astounded by the cave art in Herzog’s “Cave of Forgotten Dreams,” but those bison really blow me away. I don’t think I’ve ever seen ice-age sculpture before, or at least not of a realistic sort.
I’m blasted too, how come we know about Lascaux, Chauvet, Altamira, and many more, but I never heard of Le Tuc d’Audoubert, containing actual big clay sculptures? Did anybody knew about this? And known since 1912! My first reaction was ‘must be a hoax’, but it appears they are genuine. Fantastic!
My wife and I toured southern France in October with a major goal of seeing cave art in the Les Eyzies area East of Bordeaux. This tour had been at the top of my bucket list since I was just a kid. Of course we saw Lascaux, but there are numerous less well know sites to see. We stopped at Font-de-Gaume, Rouffignac, Pech Merle. Each one is a mind blowing experience. Each has unique aspects while preserving common elements representing the widespread Cro-Magnon culture. While Lascaux is seen as an accurate replica, the others are actual encounters with the real thing. We would have visited the Chauvet site which was featured in the Herzog documentary, but we were unaware that it has a public display component called Pont d’Arc cave. There are dozens of sites from Germany through France and into northern Spain. Probably the most stunning realization that came to me after seeing these sites was the remarkable consistency in style, symbolism, and intent across hundreds of miles and across 20 thousand years. It leads me to suppose that there must have been a remarkably stable culture through space and time.