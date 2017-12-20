Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to the middle of the week and the penultimate Wednesday of 2017. The New York Times has a photo essay called Year In Pictures up today.

On the Twitters this morning: a remarkable ancient sculpture from the Le Tuc d’Audoubert cave (part of the Trois-Frères cave complex in France). It was discovered by three teens in 1912.

14,000 years ago, illuminated by animal fat lamps, two bison were expertly modelled in wet clay in the dark recesses of Le Tuc d'Audoubert cave in southwest France. The bison still show markings traced by the sculptor’s fingernails #IceAgeArt pic.twitter.com/BnDPf4t11s — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) December 18, 2017

Matthew sent in this tweet, which is basically The Little Mermaid, felid edition.

Over in Poland, Hili and Cyrus are engaged in Deep Thought again.

Cyrus: Why does logic not regulate herd thinking?

Hili: Because then the herd would disperse.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Dlaczego logika nie reguluje myślenia stadnego?

Hili: Bo gdyby to robiła, to by się stado rozlazło.