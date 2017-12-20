This is not the review you’re looking for (no spoilers)

by Grania

(This is completely spoiler-free)

This is not a review of The Last Jedi, that will come in a day or so, it’s just a point-and-roll-eyes at an op ed in io9 titled “I Need to Talk About Luke’s Beverage in The Last Jedi“.  The author writes that this scene was ” truly disturbing, and in the worst possible way.”

Luke traumatizes an entire generation with his milk-drinking

You see, at a certain rambling dialogue-free sequence, Luke milks a space-cow and then takes a swig of space-milk from a space-bottle.

I know.

Wait until the poor writer finds out about cows. Or mammals of the female persuasion.

Actually, what really bothers the writer is that the space-cows when on land and not in the sea tend to the vertical rather than horizontal, like our quadrupedal bovines are wont to do; which makes their udders slightly less udder-like and slightly more breast-like.

This is why we don’t find bonobos in the zoo, ladies and gentlemen: it is too much of a reminder that we humans are mammals.

 

[Edit: now we know why it’s the worst thing you can call someone in Skyrim]

 

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm and filed under movies. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    Then, there’s The Onion’s review.

    No spoilers, and likely to be much enjoyed by readers of this site.

    Reply
  2. Charles Sawicki
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    Cute, never thought about the lack of Bonobos. They are just too busy!

    Reply
  3. Janet
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

    There are bonobos at the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

    Reply
    • Simon Hayward
      Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:51 pm | Permalink

      There certainly are, and they are exactly as closely related to us as chimps, which are in lots of zoos

      Reply
  4. jaxkayaker
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm | Permalink

    Bonobos at the Jacksonville Zoo also.

    Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    There are bonobos in the Milwaukee County Zoo, too. A few years back a baby was born to the group.

    Reply
    • laingholm
      Posted December 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

      ” Currently, the Milwaukee County Zoo has one of the largest captive bonobo collections.

      Collections! i suppose they are but i prefer
      primate cousins and if this is how they describe them in the media, as collections, Grania has a point i think.

      Reply
  6. laingholm
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

    It is one of my favourite sports, reminding people and myself, we are are a (relatively speaking) hairless ape.

    Reply
  7. Paul Coddington
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    I came across someone who was disgusted because they had assumed the space cow was male.

    Reply
  8. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 4:21 pm | Permalink

    This is why we don’t find bonobos in the zoo, ladies and gentlemen: it is too much of a reminder that we humans are mammals.

    That’s why we do it like they do on the Discovery Channel:

    Reply
    • Alpha Neil
      Posted December 20, 2017 at 5:14 pm | Permalink

      This deserves bonus points because that song is from an album called “Horray for Boobies”.

      Reply
  9. jhs
    Posted December 20, 2017 at 5:21 pm | Permalink

    🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: