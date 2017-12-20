This is not the review you’re looking for (no spoilers)

by Grania
(This is completely spoiler-free)
This is not a review of The Last Jedi, that will come in a day or so, it’s just a point-and-roll-eyes at an op ed in io9 titled “I Need to Talk About Luke’s Beverage in The Last Jedi“. The author writes that this scene was ” truly disturbing, and in the worst possible way.”
You see, at a certain rambling dialogue-free sequence, Luke milks a space-cow and then takes a swig of space-milk from a space-bottle.
I know.
Wait until the poor writer finds out about cows. Or mammals of the female persuasion.
Actually, what really bothers the writer is that the space-cows when on land and not in the sea tend to the vertical rather than horizontal, like our quadrupedal bovines are wont to do; which makes their udders slightly less udder-like and slightly more breast-like.
This is why we don’t find bonobos in the zoo, ladies and gentlemen: it is too much of a reminder that we humans are mammals.
[Edit: now we know why it’s the worst thing you can call someone in Skyrim]
Then, there’s The Onion’s review.
No spoilers, and likely to be much enjoyed by readers of this site.
Cute, never thought about the lack of Bonobos. They are just too busy!
There are bonobos at the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
There certainly are, and they are exactly as closely related to us as chimps, which are in lots of zoos
Bonobos at the Jacksonville Zoo also.
There are bonobos in the Milwaukee County Zoo, too. A few years back a baby was born to the group.
” Currently, the Milwaukee County Zoo has one of the largest captive bonobo collections.
Collections! i suppose they are but i prefer
primate cousins and if this is how they describe them in the media, as collections, Grania has a point i think.
It is one of my favourite sports, reminding people and myself, we are are a (relatively speaking) hairless ape.
I came across someone who was disgusted because they had assumed the space cow was male.
That’s why we do it like they do on the Discovery Channel:
This deserves bonus points because that song is from an album called “Horray for Boobies”.
🙂