This is not the review you’re looking for (no spoilers)

by Grania

(This is completely spoiler-free)

This is not a review of The Last Jedi, that will come in a day or so, it’s just a point-and-roll-eyes at an op ed in io9 titled “I Need to Talk About Luke’s Beverage in The Last Jedi“. The author writes that this scene was ” truly disturbing, and in the worst possible way.”

You see, at a certain rambling dialogue-free sequence, Luke milks a space-cow and then takes a swig of space-milk from a space-bottle.

I know.

Wait until the poor writer finds out about cows. Or mammals of the female persuasion.

Actually, what really bothers the writer is that the space-cows when on land and not in the sea tend to the vertical rather than horizontal, like our quadrupedal bovines are wont to do; which makes their udders slightly less udder-like and slightly more breast-like.

This is why we don’t find bonobos in the zoo, ladies and gentlemen: it is too much of a reminder that we humans are mammals.

[Edit: now we know why it’s the worst thing you can call someone in Skyrim]