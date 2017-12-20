Sarsour defends herself, claims that accusations that she covered up sexual harassment were false

I’m flying out very soon to continue the Coyne India Tour in Pune, but wanted to post this link before I left.

Yesterday I reported that Linda Sarsour was accused of covering up sexual harassment of a female worker in her office several hears ago. BuzzFeed has now published an article defending Sarsour (and interviewing some of the principals) called “Women’s March planner says A report that she ignored sex harassment is ‘character assassination.” Scanning it quickly, all I can say is that she uncategorically denies the coverup, as do some people who worked with her, and it all seems to come down to a “she said/she said” situation.

In Sarsour’s favor, in one blatant case of another Muslim man who commited sexual harassment (note: but not on her watch), she did call it out:

Sarsour said she has no problem calling out fellow Arabs or Muslims for sexual harassment, noting a Facebook post she wrote in June 2013 amid allegations by a dozen women against a senior official with the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, or ADC. Sarsour threatened to cancel her speech at the ADC convention unless the group made a commitment to “investigating this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Do read the BuzzFeed article and the ones from my link raising the accusation, and make your own judgment. Feel free to use the comments below to discuss it.