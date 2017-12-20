Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Thor

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “gods”, came with this email message and a link:
No comment needed except that Jesus and Mo are shrinking too. . .
There’s a scene in American Gods where ‘Mr Wednesday’ has to break the news to the deluded Ostara that just because people celebrate Easter doesn’t mean they still worship her. That honour goes to the dozens of Jesuses attending her party.