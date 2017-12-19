Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Jerry & Grania
Good morning, welcome to Tuesday. Today in history, the Beatles’ Rubber Soul album hit no. 1 in the UK charts in 1965. Here’s Norwegian Wood from the album to provide a soothing interlude in your day.
We are interrupting our usual programming for a collection of cute.
Panda has fun
Kittens being adorable
A passel of d*gs
Over in Poland, Cyrus is smitten with love for his blanket-mate. Hili is taking it all in her stride, as cats do.
Cyrus: I adore you.
Hili: With good reason.
In Polish:
Cyrus: Uwielbiam cię.
Hili: Masz powód.
Hat-tip: Charleen
It’s a cat’s life and dogs too. 52 years ago that song and only 15 years old. Driving without supervision was just around the corner – watch out.
What a brilliant song, and there is no chorus.
It took me years to realise that the haunting musicality of the song is at odds with thee subject matter – it’s Lennon’s tale of an affair he had while married to Cyn, hence he makes the lyrics vague & surreal. The song was meant to be somewhat jokey, but with a sardonic edge to it – burning the girl’s place down because Lennon didn’t get his leg over [he didn’t burn the house down, artist’s licence].