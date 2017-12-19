Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Jerry & Grania

Good morning, welcome to Tuesday. Today in history, the Beatles’ Rubber Soul album hit no. 1 in the UK charts in 1965. Here’s Norwegian Wood from the album to provide a soothing interlude in your day.

We are interrupting our usual programming for a collection of cute.

Panda has fun

Kittens being adorable

A passel of d*gs

Over in Poland, Cyrus is smitten with love for his blanket-mate. Hili is taking it all in her stride, as cats do.

Cyrus: I adore you.
Hili: With good reason.

In Polish:
Cyrus: Uwielbiam cię.
Hili: Masz powód.

Hat-tip: Charleen

3 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 7:00 am | Permalink

    It’s a cat’s life and dogs too. 52 years ago that song and only 15 years old. Driving without supervision was just around the corner – watch out.

    Reply
  2. dabertini
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    What a brilliant song, and there is no chorus.

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted December 19, 2017 at 9:33 am | Permalink

      It took me years to realise that the haunting musicality of the song is at odds with thee subject matter – it’s Lennon’s tale of an affair he had while married to Cyn, hence he makes the lyrics vague & surreal. The song was meant to be somewhat jokey, but with a sardonic edge to it – burning the girl’s place down because Lennon didn’t get his leg over [he didn’t burn the house down, artist’s licence].

      Reply

