Reader’s wildlife photograph

The reader in this case is Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), who photographed this loud parrot near Le Corbusier’s government buildings in Chandigarh (more on that later). I was told that it wasn’t a rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameri) but something like an “azurine parrot”, yet I can’t find anything like the latter on the Internet. All I know is that this one was common, largish, made a lot of noise, and is infamous on the local campus for ripping out electrical wires in crannies to make its nest.

Reader’s IDs appreciated: