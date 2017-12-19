Reader’s wildlife photograph

The reader in this case is Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), who photographed this loud parrot near Le Corbusier’s government buildings in Chandigarh (more on that later).  I was told that it wasn’t a rose-ringed parakeet (Psittacula krameri) but something like an “azurine parrot”, yet I can’t find anything like the latter on the Internet. All I know is that this one was common, largish, made a lot of noise, and is infamous on the local campus for ripping out electrical wires in crannies to make its nest.

Reader’s IDs appreciated:

  1. yazikus
    Dear PCC(E),

    I saw this picture and immediately thought ‘rose ringed parakeet’! We had one as a pet when I lived over there, or one that looks very much like the photo. The gardener found it as a chick and rescued it. Sadly, it was very noisy and one day we arrived home to find it had ‘flown away’. Thanks, mom.

  2. Dominic
    You don’t have to go to India to see them! They are invasive in many countries, including Denmark I think (Copenhagen?), & the UK especially London where they have increased hugely in the last few years, & may be a serious pest to trees especially orchards
    https://www.cabi.org/isc/datasheet/45158

    They roost in Regents Park. I even heard one near Darwin’s house at Doowne & there is a local beer there which is named after them.

    • Dominic
      …I mean the Rose Ringed Parakeets not these ones…

  3. Dominic
  4. ladyatheist
    Google tells me it’s an Indian Ring Neck. http://indianringneck.com/

    • Jenny Haniver
      I meant my comment below to respond directly to yours here, but used the wrong text box.

  5. Jenny Haniver
    The website you link to states that the Indian Ringneck is also called the Rose- ringed parakeet, so it seems that there’s no disagreement about the bird, only about the common name.

  6. Malcolm Peaker
    Looks like an Alexandrine Parakeet (Psittacula eupatria) not a Rose-ringed or Ringneck. See the colour of the back of the head.

  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Rather than ‘azurine parrot’, perhaps it is ‘Alexandrine parakeet’. Anyway, here is a poster. There are a few similar looking species. https://www.wwfindia.org/news_facts/?uNewsID=6900#

  8. Neil Faulkner
    I’m going for Alexandrine too. I was once flummoxed by a pair that I encountered whilst out birding in my lunch break. The Rose-Ringed (or Ring-Necked, as we tend to call them in the UK) is common enough in my area, but these were clearly different – larger, louder, and with a peachy-coloured flash on the wing.

  9. rickflick
    It’s a truly handsome bird – though I couldn’t guess the species.

