Frog and snake: mimicry or not?

Julius Csotonyi, described by Wikipedia as a Canadian “paleoartist” (illustrator of ancient life) and a natural history illustrator, has done some fantastic artwork, including producing dinosaur images for Canadian coins. You can see a lot of his art at his website. But now Csotonyi may have detected a case of Batesian mimicry between a tree frog and a predatory snake (an emerald tree boa).

I’ll just show you his Facebook posts on the issue, which I have permission to put up. Julius sees a striking resemblance between the waxy monkey tree frog and a coiled emerald tree-boa, including the eyes, the folding of the skin, the color, and the white stripes.

The range overlap is some evidence for his thesis, though mimicry of a model can still have evolved when both now live in different places if the predator is migratory or if the mimicry is an evolutionary relic of a bigger range overlap that occurred long ago. To me, the frog’s eyes, its posture, and the weird shape of the top of the head also resemble the snake.

I’m calling this a putative case of mimicry, but of course to be sure of this one would have to test it. For one thing, this is usually thought to work when the frog predator learns to avoid the snake through bitter experience, and then transfers that learning to avoiding the frog. If encounters of the frog predator with the snake were always fatal, no learning to avoid the snake appearance would be possible But predator avoidance could also be an innate response. That is, those frog-eaters who lived because they had genes that made them avoid approaching the snake because of its pattern, and thus more likely to run away when they saw it, would be less likely to be eaten. That would produce an evolved rather than learned fear of things that look like this boa. Batesian mimicry need not always require a learned avoidance.

What do you think? Does this look like mimicry? Put your answer below (we don’t know the truth, but herp people might take a guess). This may be the first case of Batesian mimicry involving an amphibian as the mimic and a snake as the model, but I’m not sure if other cases are already known.

As your reward for guessing, here’s another mimicry cartoon from SMBC (artist Zach Weinersmith) found by reader David.

Now what’s the erroneous assumption of this case of mimicry.?