Frog and snake: mimicry or not?

Julius Csotonyi, described by Wikipedia as a Canadian “paleoartist” (illustrator of ancient life) and a natural history illustrator, has done some fantastic artwork, including producing dinosaur images for Canadian coins. You can see a lot of his art at his website. But now Csotonyi may have detected a case of Batesian mimicry between a tree frog and a predatory snake (an emerald tree boa).
I’ll just show you his Facebook posts on the issue, which I have permission to put up. Julius sees a striking resemblance between the waxy monkey tree frog and a coiled emerald tree-boa, including the eyes, the folding of the skin, the color, and the white stripes.
The range overlap is some evidence for his thesis, though mimicry of a model can still have evolved when both now live in different places if the predator is migratory or if the mimicry is an evolutionary relic of a bigger range overlap that occurred long ago. To me, the frog’s eyes, its posture, and the weird shape of the top of the head also resemble the snake.
I’m calling this a putative case of mimicry, but of course to be sure of this one would have to test it. For one thing, this is usually thought to work when the frog predator learns to avoid the snake through bitter experience, and then transfers that learning to avoiding the frog. If encounters of the frog predator with the snake were always fatal, no learning to avoid the snake appearance would be possible But predator avoidance could also be an innate response. That is, those frog-eaters who lived because they had genes that made them avoid approaching the snake because of its pattern, and thus more likely to run away when they saw it, would be less likely to be eaten. That would produce an evolved rather than learned fear of things that look like this boa. Batesian mimicry need not always require a learned avoidance.
What do you think? Does this look like mimicry? Put your answer below (we don’t know the truth, but herp people might take a guess). This may be the first case of Batesian mimicry involving an amphibian as the mimic and a snake as the model, but I’m not sure if other cases are already known.
As your reward for guessing, here’s another mimicry cartoon from SMBC (artist Zach Weinersmith) found by reader David.
Now what’s the erroneous assumption of this case of mimicry.?
I like the Moby Dick bug. 🙂
Indeed!
Wow – that is a great observation
That picture of the frog – is that a live frog? It almost looks cartoonish… did I miss something?
Can there be gradations of mimicry – thus, strong or weak mimicry?
And from certain angles? It appears that the mimicry is only apparent at certain viewing angles…
Hoe interesting- but whaddoo I know…
How not hoe
I say yes…
The relative scale of the head and the “coils” seems wrong. Maybe this means that the target is a juvenile snake, or that the putative predator typically encounters the frog from a perspective that magnifies the “coils” and reduces the head, or maybe the predator’s visual system just doesn’t discriminate such things as relative scale.
For that matter, there are no scale cues in the photos to tell us how big the frog is compared to the snake.
On a side note, I’m curious about how to parse “waxy monkey tree frog”. Are there tree frogs specific to waxy monkey trees? Is there a waxy monkey that this tree frog resembles (in addition to resembling a snake)?
Well, it seems the juvenile snakes are orange, and turn green as adults, so there goes that idea. This does make the size and scale disparity more puzzling, though.
If this is mimicry, the creature being fooled must be pretty easy to fool; sharp-eyed and sharp-witted predators would seem to be ruled out. So maybe the frog is the predator, and its prey is some insect that cohabitates with the snake.
Could it be a simple case of both adapting their camouflage to the same visual environment that results in a similar appearance? If both perch on branches in the day time and their surroundings are made up of green leaves interrupted by narrow views of sky you could end up favoring green with white linear features. I’m not dismissing the idea of mimicry in this case, just offering an alternative explanation.
Good point but I think there’s the predator-prey factor here ….
Not that I know anything
Is there something to the book being “mimicked” in the comic being _Moby Dick_, specifically?
Presumably it’s being cited as an exemplar of the category of books that people think they ought to own but can’t be bothered to actually read.
I wonder what species of insect is mimicking the Bible in millions of homes.
Metaphoria Ludicrisa?
A wonderful book and a classic. But it does drag in places. I’ve put it down without finishing before. But then, as I’ve read it through a couple of times, that’s not such a big deal.
Possible frog/snake problems:
– Narrow overlapping range means nothing fixes the adaptation, if it ever did.
– Is there a size ratio requirement for Batesian mimicry? Frog becomes max 8 cm, snake max 180 cm; 20 times size ratio in developed, patterned adults.
This looks more likely to be eager pattern recognition in the human meme host (to channel Dawkins), in my rather uninformed opinion. But as always, testing is needed.
Possible bug/book problems:
– No differential reproduction issue from touching, or at least it is a … whale … lot easier to evolve robustness against that. (Bug may evolve spikes instead.)
– Moby Dick is a rather modern classic…
I think the erroneous assumption in the cartoon is that evolution has an ultimate purpose (“so that humans will keep it safe…”). Or maybe it is the apparent absence of a model.
I fail to understand the first explanation, while the second one appears to make more sense to this tired brain.
I think it probably is Batesian mimicry. Possibly in ‘early stages’ and not very impressive, but these things have to start somewhere. Even if it would deter/discourage only 1 in a 100 predator encounters, it still would be an adaptive advantage. [That is, of course, eminently testable].
It makes me think of Cheetah cubs, which, with sparse white hairs on their backs, superficially look like ratels (honey badgers: real badass and feared animals*) from a distance. Not very impressive, but it still may give a small advantage.
*[Don’t mess with a ratel, small as they are, you are very likely to com second best]