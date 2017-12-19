Dinner: Chandigarh

After my talk (which itself followed a large lunch prepared by a very good Institute cook), we went out to a Pashtun restaurant for dinner: the food of the “northwest frontier.” This is a meaty and bread-y cuisine. Here are our dishes: Appetizer 1: Stuffed mushrooms:

Appetizer 1: Stuffed mushrooms with sauce (don’t ask me what it was):

Appetizer 2: Grilled chicken seekh kebab:

Appetizer three: Mutton seekh kabob:

Chicken in sauce (all sopped up with garlic naan):

Mutton in sauce:

Aloo (potato) curry:

Me in my fancy room at the Marriott:

7 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    Yum! Today this was before lunch — now I am REALLY hungry! 🙂

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    NOOOOOO

    STOP IT…

    ^^^^ just kidding – these are tantalizing posts…

    Reply
  3. Simon Hayward
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 11:42 am | Permalink

    Apparently, I now have to eat at the local Indian lunch buffet. The food there looks sooo good.

    Reply
  4. paultopping
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 11:47 am | Permalink

    Have to have a dosa for lunch now.

    Reply
  5. Coel
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

    They seem to like raw onion.

    Reply
  6. nicky
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm | Permalink

    When I was in Pashtun tribal area’s the daily dish was ‘pilaw’ (rice with raisins) with pieces of sheep fat. Not bad at all, but after a few weeks one longs for the dishes like the ones shown. Well, even just like that, looks succulent!

    Reply
  7. Kevin Henderson
    Posted December 19, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    Those dishes are devastating. Aloo curry. My absolute favorite.

    Reply

