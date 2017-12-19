Dinner: Chandigarh

After my talk (which itself followed a large lunch prepared by a very good Institute cook), we went out to a Pashtun restaurant for dinner: the food of the “northwest frontier.” This is a meaty and bread-y cuisine. Here are our dishes: Appetizer 1: Stuffed mushrooms:
Appetizer 1: Stuffed mushrooms with sauce (don’t ask me what it was):
Appetizer 2: Grilled chicken seekh kebab:
Appetizer three: Mutton seekh kabob:
Chicken in sauce (all sopped up with garlic naan):
Mutton in sauce:
Aloo (potato) curry:
Me in my fancy room at the Marriott:
Yum! Today this was before lunch — now I am REALLY hungry! 🙂
NOOOOOO
STOP IT…
^^^^ just kidding – these are tantalizing posts…
Apparently, I now have to eat at the local Indian lunch buffet. The food there looks sooo good.
Have to have a dosa for lunch now.
They seem to like raw onion.
When I was in Pashtun tribal area’s the daily dish was ‘pilaw’ (rice with raisins) with pieces of sheep fat. Not bad at all, but after a few weeks one longs for the dishes like the ones shown. Well, even just like that, looks succulent!
Those dishes are devastating. Aloo curry. My absolute favorite.