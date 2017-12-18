Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania & Jerry

Good morning and welcome to a new week!

There’s a new Google Doodle today—with penguins! It marks the beginning of a series of holiday images. Click on the screenshot to see the three penguin panels:





According to The Sun, we have big penguin fun in store for the holidays;

Google are beginning the countdown to Christmas with a festive series of Doodles, beginning on Monday, December 18. Interactive, animated images feature penguins and parrots arranging to spend the big day together. In the first of the cartoonish designs, displayed on the search engine’s homepage across much of the world, we see the penguins packing their suitcases for a trip to see their parrot pals. A series of boxes marked 25, 31 and 1 in another image hint that the follow-up Doodles will appear on some of the standout dates in the Christmas holiday period. Teasing their festive concept, Google said: “The festive season is here and this pair of slippery-footed siblings are excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives! “Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks to see what kind of fun this feathery family has in store.”

And speaking of penguins:

They may not be able to fly but they can jump. pic.twitter.com/HsjKNU6t4x — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 17, 2017

It’s interesting where this Doodle will be shown: Russia, whose Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7, isn’t there, but some Muslim countries in sub-Saharan Africa are, as well as Muslim Indonesia. And it’s not shown in Germany, Poland, or Eastern Europe.

In Bizarro Land, there’s a new book that tries to wag a finger at men in a jokey kind of way. I’m curious as to who they think is going to buy this? Woke feminists can’t possibly be their target demographic; but I don’t imagine that the potential Harvey Weinsteins and Louis C.K.s of the world are going to be popping this in their Christmas stockings.

And finally, Hili gets the last word making a surprise appearance.

Andrzej: What are you doing there?

Hili: I’m thinking.

(Photo: Kasia)

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam robisz?

Hili: Myślę.

(Zdjęcie: Kasia)