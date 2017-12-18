Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania & Jerry
There’s a new Google Doodle today—with penguins! It marks the beginning of a series of holiday images. Click on the screenshot to see the three penguin panels:
According to The Sun, we have big penguin fun in store for the holidays;
Google are beginning the countdown to Christmas with a festive series of Doodles, beginning on Monday, December 18.
Interactive, animated images feature penguins and parrots arranging to spend the big day together.
In the first of the cartoonish designs, displayed on the search engine’s homepage across much of the world, we see the penguins packing their suitcases for a trip to see their parrot pals.
A series of boxes marked 25, 31 and 1 in another image hint that the follow-up Doodles will appear on some of the standout dates in the Christmas holiday period.
Teasing their festive concept, Google said: “The festive season is here and this pair of slippery-footed siblings are excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives!
“Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks to see what kind of fun this feathery family has in store.”
And speaking of penguins:
It’s interesting where this Doodle will be shown: Russia, whose Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7, isn’t there, but some Muslim countries in sub-Saharan Africa are, as well as Muslim Indonesia. And it’s not shown in Germany, Poland, or Eastern Europe.
In Bizarro Land, there’s a new book that tries to wag a finger at men in a jokey kind of way. I’m curious as to who they think is going to buy this? Woke feminists can’t possibly be their target demographic; but I don’t imagine that the potential Harvey Weinsteins and Louis C.K.s of the world are going to be popping this in their Christmas stockings.
And finally, Hili gets the last word making a surprise appearance.
Andrzej: What are you doing there?
Hili: I’m thinking.
(Photo: Kasia)
In Polish:
Ja: Co tam robisz?
Hili: Myślę.
(Zdjęcie: Kasia)
Perhaps the target buyers of the book are feminists who will give it to men who need it. That could be considered harassment,so I imagine a lot of people will be giving it anonymously.
The last time Jerry set foot on the Asian continent, if memory serves, Donald Trump was elected US president. Before he returns from the subcontinent this time, I fear we may be thrust into a constitutional crisis. There’s a foul wind blowing through Trumpworld, and it bids fair to do no one any good.
As some have observed, Trump nearly always avoids confrontation. He loves to talk big to his followers but always sits in the back seat when facing real challenge. He loves to fire people but almost never does it himself, so as much as I thought getting rid of Mueller was the next step, I am thinking not. To do so would put confrontation and challenge right in his face and so far he is all blow and no go.
Only Trump knows what trouble is coming from Flynn’s cooperation and Mueller’s subpoenaing of Trump’s Deutsche Bank records. Trump may well figure that whatever grief he gets for firing Mueller isn’t as bad as the grief he’ll get if he doesn’t.
Also, regarding all the noise about the thousands of emails that the investigators got from the Trump transition team being illegal is not true according to the investigators. Just more fake news from Trump.
I hope that Google will have a Doodle featuring the giant penguin fossil recently found in New Zealand https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/12/science/ancient-penguins-kumimanu.html?_r=0.
I guess these penguins are not closely related to ‘Hesperornis’ , nor to the ‘original’ penguin, the flightless Great Auk (Pinguinus impennis). Convergent evolution, no doubt.
I think these penguins talk to a toucan, rather than a parrot.
The Google doodle –
“And it’s not shown in Germany, Poland, or Eastern Europe.”
Or, according to the map, Britain. Weird.
The map does show it as being shown in NZ, but I’m not seeing it.
Never mind – the penguin jumping a high bar is just so cool. 🙂
cr
That ‘book’ is just a bit of propaganda. Woke feminists are quite likely the only target buying demographic. Nobody’s going to buy it ($24.99? Sheesh) for its literary value. Nobody’s going to give it as a genuine to-be-enjoyed gift.
And wtf does ‘grown-ass’ mean? I cannot conceive any possible meaning for that.
cr