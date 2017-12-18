Lunch at Karim’s

Established in 1913, Karim’s is one of the oldest restaurants in Delhi, and arguably the most famous. It’s in Old Delhi, near the Jama Masjid, the largest mosque in India. The restaurant is almost impossible to find unless you know where you’re going. First, you have to find gate #1 of the mosque. (I’ve been inside the mosque, but not on this trip). When I was younger, traveling in India in the 1980s, I tried and failed to find Karim’s. This time I had two hungry guides.
Walk about half a block south on the street debouching from the mosque, and you’ll see a grubby alley on your left. Inside you can barely glimpse the restaurant. There is no sign on the street to point out the restaurant. You just have to know it’s there.
And there it is! Gastronomic delights await you!
As you enter, you see pots of mutton stew and other comestibles:
A lad making kebabs over a charcoal fire:
And the bread station, where three guys spend their entire day cooking rotis, chappatis, and naans in a tandoori oven. Karim’s is famous for its bread, and rightly so. I’ve never had better oven-cooked naans in my life. The guy in the rear slaps the formed breads into an oven, and, when they’re done, retrieves them with a hook and hurls them accurately onto the counter, where the waiters gather them. They’re always brought to the table piping hot. I photographed the baker in mid-hurl:
The menu. $1 US is about 66 rupees, so half dishes are about $3 each, full sized about $5. A plate of bread has three pieces. You will go through bread!
DO NOT miss the breads:
We began with two kebabs: minced mutton and chunks of mutton. The grilled flavor was superb, and the mutton chunks nicely layered with soft fat. We ate these with hot naans, raw onions, and a squeeze of lemon.
The plain naans, served with our next dish, mutton korma. You eat with your right hand only, tearing off chunks of roti and sopping them in the gravy or using them to enfold a bit of meat. The gravy was amazingly good.
And then a very spicy mutton dish: Mutton Jahangiri, named after a Mughal emperor. It was an all-mutton meal, but every dish was different, and we were stuffed after several plates of the those rotis. “More-ish”, as the Brits, say.
After lunch my companions took us to a stall across the street for a lovely Indian dessert: shahi tukra, the best bread pudding in the world. It’s made with milk, cardamom, rosewater, fried bread, butter, sugar, almonds, saffron, and pistachios. This guy had a huge warm pan of it covered with silver foil and some kind of red confection. He was doing big business, as this stall is apparently famous:
My portion being served!
A closeup. Yes, that’s real silver foil on top:
This was an exquisite dessert, warm and full of buttery, creamy goodness and hunks of bread, all with a cardamom/rose perfume:
The Jama Masjid is surrounded by the Muslim area of Delhi, which has many places to buy meat (spurned by many Hindus). The meat is freshly killed as the locals insist on freshness. I won’t show you the crowded cages of chickens, which, if you want a chicken, are killed on the spot and plucked. The conditions are inhumane for these birds.
Apparently dates are popular with the Muslim population, as they had about ten different kinds on offer at many stalls around the mosque.
And fresh pineapple for sale by the slice.
I ate at Karim’s once, in 2006, but it was the one at Nizzamudin, not the one near the Jama Masjid, which I could never find. Great food, as you say!
Nizzamudin is nice on Thursday evening too (but Karim’s is closed then), when you can hear the Qawwali singing, Sufi devotional music. Wonder how long the extremists will allow that to go on…
Wait is *that* what the Brits are saying? I always thought they were saying moorish as in of the Moors. Of course why they would say that I had no idea. Your version makes more sense.
I’ve heard British comedians say that the problem with heroin is that it’s very moreish.
S
It’s because we’re hooked on North African food.
I’m curious about the 8800 rupee tandoori bakra, which must be a whole goat (or close to it)?
There has been some goat inflation since 2015! This is what the HINDUSTAN TIMES has to say:
Well, that seems pretty reasonable if I can bring along 7-9 friends…Thanks!
Yes, gorgeous. I was wondering why “real silver foil”, and not aluminium (sorry, aluminum) foil?
Silver & gold foil are used decoratively in Indian cookery & for wrapping sweets, although aluminium foil does turn up posing as silver in forged goods! I’ve only ever seen it at the Hindu Indian weddings I’ve attended. Here’s the Wiki on what’s called vark: silver/gold foil in foods
Finnish people also use Cardomom in their braided breads. Love the taste of it in a Pulla.Have a great trip, safe travels
