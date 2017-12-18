Lunch at Karim’s

Established in 1913, Karim’s is one of the oldest restaurants in Delhi, and arguably the most famous. It’s in Old Delhi, near the Jama Masjid, the largest mosque in India. The restaurant is almost impossible to find unless you know where you’re going. First, you have to find gate #1 of the mosque. (I’ve been inside the mosque, but not on this trip). When I was younger, traveling in India in the 1980s, I tried and failed to find Karim’s. This time I had two hungry guides.

Walk about half a block south on the street debouching from the mosque, and you’ll see a grubby alley on your left. Inside you can barely glimpse the restaurant. There is no sign on the street to point out the restaurant. You just have to know it’s there.

And there it is! Gastronomic delights await you!

As you enter, you see pots of mutton stew and other comestibles:

A lad making kebabs over a charcoal fire:

And the bread station, where three guys spend their entire day cooking rotis, chappatis, and naans in a tandoori oven. Karim’s is famous for its bread, and rightly so. I’ve never had better oven-cooked naans in my life. The guy in the rear slaps the formed breads into an oven, and, when they’re done, retrieves them with a hook and hurls them accurately onto the counter, where the waiters gather them. They’re always brought to the table piping hot. I photographed the baker in mid-hurl:

The menu. $1 US is about 66 rupees, so half dishes are about $3 each, full sized about $5. A plate of bread has three pieces. You will go through bread!

DO NOT miss the breads:

We began with two kebabs: minced mutton and chunks of mutton. The grilled flavor was superb, and the mutton chunks nicely layered with soft fat. We ate these with hot naans, raw onions, and a squeeze of lemon.

The plain naans, served with our next dish, mutton korma. You eat with your right hand only, tearing off chunks of roti and sopping them in the gravy or using them to enfold a bit of meat. The gravy was amazingly good.

And then a very spicy mutton dish: Mutton Jahangiri, named after a Mughal emperor. It was an all-mutton meal, but every dish was different, and we were stuffed after several plates of the those rotis. “More-ish”, as the Brits, say.

After lunch my companions took us to a stall across the street for a lovely Indian dessert: shahi tukra, the best bread pudding in the world. It’s made with milk, cardamom, rosewater, fried bread, butter, sugar, almonds, saffron, and pistachios. This guy had a huge warm pan of it covered with silver foil and some kind of red confection. He was doing big business, as this stall is apparently famous:

My portion being served!

A closeup. Yes, that’s real silver foil on top:

This was an exquisite dessert, warm and full of buttery, creamy goodness and hunks of bread, all with a cardamom/rose perfume:

The Jama Masjid is surrounded by the Muslim area of Delhi, which has many places to buy meat (spurned by many Hindus). The meat is freshly killed as the locals insist on freshness. I won’t show you the crowded cages of chickens, which, if you want a chicken, are killed on the spot and plucked. The conditions are inhumane for these birds.

Apparently dates are popular with the Muslim population, as they had about ten different kinds on offer at many stalls around the mosque.

And fresh pineapple for sale by the slice.