A holiday chocolate?

But which holiday? This photo came from reddit (I can’t vouch for its authenticity), and was sent by reader Woody, who said that it was “both funny and deeply disturbing”:
I’m guessing it is real, and that they simply wrapped chocolate rabbits (for which they already had a mold) in a deceptive wrap to celebrate a religious holiday.
You don’t always get what you pay for. But actually you do unless you did not want chocolate.
Actually, it looks like a fake to me.
Yeah, if you compare the lower portions of each foil wrapper, they appear to be two different chocolates. Plus the rabbit head looks too big and doesn’t look pointy enough.
They’re not different – the one on the right is a closer view so looks different. My theory is that *god* is, in fact, a bunny and that this transubstantiation is a miracle. Just like in the book.
Yeah, different angle, closer up. I was looking at the hands. One looked round, the other square, but the angle could have caused that.
Seems as coherent as any theology I’ve ever been exposed to. In fact, that photo reveals a great deal more truth about religious history than most Christians would be prepared to admit.
+1
This might be Sinterklaas, a 500 year old bishop giving gifts to children in the Netherlands around his birthday, December 6th.
The Good Saint Nicholas was bishop of Myra (now in Turkey), just buried in Bari (Italy).
He lived about 1700 years ago,
The Dutch ‘Sinterklaas’, from whom Santa Claus is derived, has many traits shared with Odin/Wotan, even much older, (as well as with Thor/Donar). See the discussion with Jenny Hanniver on Heather Hastie’s Homilies.
Hold your horses. This is the Dutch / Flemish (not really religious) Saint Nicolas festivity.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinterklaas
So the cross and the “saint” are just affectations?
Yeps, although he’s remotely based on the Catholic saint Nicholas of Myra, any religious connotations have long been lost. Protestants in the Netherlands (with the possible exception of the Bible Belt) celebrate Sinterklaas like any other.
And, as said, he has many Pagan traits indeed.
Pulling a rabbit out of a saint?
Hold the Richard Gere comparisons…
Why was there a staged picture taken prior to unwrapping the head?
In the first picture the cover has clearly been torn off and re-adapted.
It was possible that the foil was replaced to show people the original, however it’s part of a Dutch ad campaign about Alzheimer’s.
http://hoaxes.org/weblog/comments/santas_identity_revealed
MW: the information provided in this link explains the creation of these images and the intended purpose, which relates to Alzheimer’s disease. These images were not created as a hoax, but a purposeful creation.
To quote from the webpage: “The original ad includes a third image showing the chocolate rabbit more fully unwrapped, revealing a message that says “Alzheimer’s patients are coping with this feeling daily.” Or, in the original Dutch, “Met dit gevoel hebben Alzheimerpatienten dagelijks te kampen.”
Taken out of context, without the third image, and explanatory text, it becomes a hoax.
Somehow, though, for me, the import of the trope is, as the saying goes, lost in translation.
JH: Obviously I read the text. I didn’t say it was a hoax.
This is weird. I read your post and I clicked on the link and read what it said and I also came away with the distinct impression that you said it was a hoax.
But on rereading, I see that the only mention of “hoax” is the name of the web site in your link. Neither you nor the link claimed it as such.
I wasn’t accusing you personally of calling it a hoax. I simply wanted to give some of the text in your link in order to fully explain your reference in the broader context of other comments to this post, which question whether the selective images as reproduced on reddit sans context are somehow faked (with the clear implication, I think, that whomever took the photos was trying to represent a ‘real’ chocolate bunny clothed in Santa foil, and they probably were — therein lies the hoax, not the original images.
The layers of ‘the real’ in all this, peel off like an onion. I’m making myself dizzy and surely not explaining myself well at all; but I did not mean for you to take my comment personally. In fact, I was very glad that you provided the link, because as I said, it explains everything.
At least I think it explains what’s going on. Others will surely disagree.
Scary, I feel like that on a nearly daily basis too. And my mother and grandmother actually had Alzheimer’s.
Errors in merchandise like this are faked all the time, and shown in places like Tumblr. Its just to get a reaction.
A foil wrapped chocolate bunny is very a very good double for an eastern Prelate.
To be honest, given that shape it’s a relief it’s just a rabbit.
Why, what did you think it was?
Pretty much exactly what I thought it was, I’d guess.
(Admittedly, the caption said “both funny and deeply disturbing” – what else could it be?).
Rabbits taste better than ol’ gezzer.
Bunny looks… evil.
I have experienced the very same phenomenon a few years ago. Not fake and evidently not terribly uncommon.
HARVEY???
This could be the poster for the Swedish Xmas song that starts:
Nu är det jul igen, nu är det Jul igen
Och julen vara intill påska
(Xmas is here oh Xmas is here
And Xmas lasts until it’s Easter.
With the wrap on it looks like Sinterklaas (Saint Nicolas) which is the name of a 500 year old RC bishop. It is not a religious happening at all, at least no anymore. In The Netherlands on the evening of December 5 kids put some food for the horse of Sinterklaas in their shoe and sing a song. The next morning they find presents in their shoe. It seems to me that some clever retailer got stuck with a lot of chocolate Easter bunnies and found a way to redress them
1700 year old (AD 270 to 343). Also see posts 3 and 4 above: ‘Sinterklaas’ is much more than a Christian Saint, the latter probably being the least interesting thing about him IMMO.
I doubt it. It’s an urban myth that that happens that has never been proven, and if the companies DID it I assume the’d melt the chocolate down do not make it this blatantly obvious. also, the foil in the first image looks like it has bee opened before.