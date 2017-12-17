A holiday chocolate?

But which holiday? This photo came from reddit (I can’t vouch for its authenticity), and was sent by reader Woody, who said that it was “both funny and deeply disturbing”:

I’m guessing it is real, and that they simply wrapped chocolate rabbits (for which they already had a mold) in a deceptive wrap to celebrate a religious holiday.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm and filed under food, holidays. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

36 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    You don’t always get what you pay for. But actually you do unless you did not want chocolate.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

      Actually, it looks like a fake to me.

      Reply
      • Mark R.
        Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

        Yeah, if you compare the lower portions of each foil wrapper, they appear to be two different chocolates. Plus the rabbit head looks too big and doesn’t look pointy enough.

        Reply
        • Ann German
          Posted December 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

          They’re not different – the one on the right is a closer view so looks different. My theory is that *god* is, in fact, a bunny and that this transubstantiation is a miracle. Just like in the book.

          Reply
          • Mark R.
            Posted December 17, 2017 at 6:27 pm | Permalink

            Yeah, different angle, closer up. I was looking at the hands. One looked round, the other square, but the angle could have caused that.

            Reply
  2. Ken Phelps
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

    Seems as coherent as any theology I’ve ever been exposed to. In fact, that photo reveals a great deal more truth about religious history than most Christians would be prepared to admit.

    Reply
  3. gdevriend
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:16 pm | Permalink

    This might be Sinterklaas, a 500 year old bishop giving gifts to children in the Netherlands around his birthday, December 6th.

    Reply
    • nicky
      Posted December 18, 2017 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

      The Good Saint Nicholas was bishop of Myra (now in Turkey), just buried in Bari (Italy).
      He lived about 1700 years ago,
      The Dutch ‘Sinterklaas’, from whom Santa Claus is derived, has many traits shared with Odin/Wotan, even much older, (as well as with Thor/Donar). See the discussion with Jenny Hanniver on Heather Hastie’s Homilies.

      Reply
  4. dammer145
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:17 pm | Permalink

    Hold your horses. This is the Dutch / Flemish (not really religious) Saint Nicolas festivity.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinterklaas

    Reply
    • Ken Phelps
      Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

      So the cross and the “saint” are just affectations?

      Reply
      • Draken
        Posted December 18, 2017 at 10:07 am | Permalink

        Yeps, although he’s remotely based on the Catholic saint Nicholas of Myra, any religious connotations have long been lost. Protestants in the Netherlands (with the possible exception of the Bible Belt) celebrate Sinterklaas like any other.

        Reply
        • nicky
          Posted December 18, 2017 at 12:54 pm | Permalink

          And, as said, he has many Pagan traits indeed.

          Reply
  5. Simon Hayward
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

    Pulling a rabbit out of a saint?

    Hold the Richard Gere comparisons…

    Reply
  6. JohnH
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    Why was there a staged picture taken prior to unwrapping the head?

    Reply
    • Ken Phelps
      Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

      In the first picture the cover has clearly been torn off and re-adapted.

      Reply
    • Mike W
      Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

      It was possible that the foil was replaced to show people the original, however it’s part of a Dutch ad campaign about Alzheimer’s.

      http://hoaxes.org/weblog/comments/santas_identity_revealed

      Reply
      • Jenny Haniver
        Posted December 17, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

        MW: the information provided in this link explains the creation of these images and the intended purpose, which relates to Alzheimer’s disease. These images were not created as a hoax, but a purposeful creation.
        To quote from the webpage: “The original ad includes a third image showing the chocolate rabbit more fully unwrapped, revealing a message that says “Alzheimer’s patients are coping with this feeling daily.” Or, in the original Dutch, “Met dit gevoel hebben Alzheimerpatienten dagelijks te kampen.”
        Taken out of context, without the third image, and explanatory text, it becomes a hoax.
        Somehow, though, for me, the import of the trope is, as the saying goes, lost in translation.

        Reply
        • Mike W
          Posted December 17, 2017 at 3:57 pm | Permalink

          JH: Obviously I read the text. I didn’t say it was a hoax.

          Reply
          • jeremy pereira
            Posted December 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

            This is weird. I read your post and I clicked on the link and read what it said and I also came away with the distinct impression that you said it was a hoax.

            But on rereading, I see that the only mention of “hoax” is the name of the web site in your link. Neither you nor the link claimed it as such.

            Reply
          • Jenny Haniver
            Posted December 17, 2017 at 5:35 pm | Permalink

            I wasn’t accusing you personally of calling it a hoax. I simply wanted to give some of the text in your link in order to fully explain your reference in the broader context of other comments to this post, which question whether the selective images as reproduced on reddit sans context are somehow faked (with the clear implication, I think, that whomever took the photos was trying to represent a ‘real’ chocolate bunny clothed in Santa foil, and they probably were — therein lies the hoax, not the original images.
            The layers of ‘the real’ in all this, peel off like an onion. I’m making myself dizzy and surely not explaining myself well at all; but I did not mean for you to take my comment personally. In fact, I was very glad that you provided the link, because as I said, it explains everything.

            Reply
            • Jenny Haniver
              Posted December 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm | Permalink

              At least I think it explains what’s going on. Others will surely disagree.

              Reply
        • nicky
          Posted December 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

          Scary, I feel like that on a nearly daily basis too. And my mother and grandmother actually had Alzheimer’s.

          Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted December 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm | Permalink

      Errors in merchandise like this are faked all the time, and shown in places like Tumblr. Its just to get a reaction.

      Reply
  7. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    one email per week

    Remember that because its important

    Reply
  8. Joseph Stans
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    A foil wrapped chocolate bunny is very a very good double for an eastern Prelate.

    Reply
  9. Speaker To Animals
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 4:25 pm | Permalink

    To be honest, given that shape it’s a relief it’s just a rabbit.

    Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted December 17, 2017 at 11:07 pm | Permalink

      Why, what did you think it was?

      Pretty much exactly what I thought it was, I’d guess.

      (Admittedly, the caption said “both funny and deeply disturbing” – what else could it be?).

      cr

      Reply
  10. laingholm
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm | Permalink

    Rabbits taste better than ol’ gezzer.

    Reply
  11. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 6:42 pm | Permalink

    Bunny looks… evil.

    Reply
  12. Josh Lincoln
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 8:17 pm | Permalink

    I have experienced the very same phenomenon a few years ago. Not fake and evidently not terribly uncommon.

    Reply
  13. KCS
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 8:44 pm | Permalink

    HARVEY???

    Reply
  14. Hempenstein
    Posted December 17, 2017 at 10:01 pm | Permalink

    This could be the poster for the Swedish Xmas song that starts:

    Nu är det jul igen, nu är det Jul igen
    Och julen vara intill påska

    (Xmas is here oh Xmas is here
    And Xmas lasts until it’s Easter.

    Reply
  15. argusweb
    Posted December 18, 2017 at 2:04 am | Permalink

    With the wrap on it looks like Sinterklaas (Saint Nicolas) which is the name of a 500 year old RC bishop. It is not a religious happening at all, at least no anymore. In The Netherlands on the evening of December 5 kids put some food for the horse of Sinterklaas in their shoe and sing a song. The next morning they find presents in their shoe. It seems to me that some clever retailer got stuck with a lot of chocolate Easter bunnies and found a way to redress them

    Reply
    • nicky
      Posted December 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm | Permalink

      1700 year old (AD 270 to 343). Also see posts 3 and 4 above: ‘Sinterklaas’ is much more than a Christian Saint, the latter probably being the least interesting thing about him IMMO.

      Reply
  16. eedwardgrey69
    Posted December 18, 2017 at 6:35 am | Permalink

    I doubt it. It’s an urban myth that that happens that has never been proven, and if the companies DID it I assume the’d melt the chocolate down do not make it this blatantly obvious. also, the foil in the first image looks like it has bee opened before.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: