Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning and welcome to Saturday. Jerry has arrived safely in India after an epic flight.
I’m off to see the new Star Wars movie. It had better be good, but I’m hopeful.
In the mean time, here’s an amazing photograph of a frog swallowing a snake, and the full story of the photo in NatGeo.
Over in Poland, Hili is reflecting on the long, dark teatime of the soul.
Hili: The darkness of the Middle Ages.
A: Where?
Hili: Outside the window.
In Polish:
Hili: Mroki średniowiecza.
Ja: Gdzie?
Hili: Za oknem.
Re: Star Wars
The critics love it. But early word from audiences is decidedly mixed. Of course, this won’t affect the opening weekend box office.
I saw it last night. I would say it was good in parts. The curtain raiser space battle was nice as long as you didn’t try to over analyse it. Then there was a flabby tedious sub plot that ended up going nowhere whose only point seemed to be to provide something to break up the sequences of Rey and Luke.
The final act, however, was pretty gripping and there were some pretty interesting plot twists about which I’ll say no more because one of them was ruined for me by reading an article about the development of one of the characters.
I’m heartened that fellow readers are taking Star Wars exactly as it’s supposed to be taken – let’s leave it at that.
Wondering if any movie places play old movies like Star Wars? I know a great movie house – plays Close Encounters, Blade Runner, – but never see Star Wars there…
Dear ThyroidPlanet
http://time.com/4291109/original-star-wars-trilogy-will-return-to-the-big-screen/
I didn’t know Alamo Draft House is all over the place… or …
At least I found a starting point.
Hi
I don’t understand this, but Trump just banned some words – starting with the CDC :
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/cdc-gets-list-of-forbidden-words-fetus-transgender-diversity/2017/12/15/f503837a-e1cf-11e7-89e8-edec16379010_story.html
Good idea to note, when you link to the Washington post, unless you subscribe you don’t see it.
Well, it’s “reportedly”, with the WaPo article at the bottom. Here’s the words :
vulnerable
entitlement
diversity
transgender
fetus
evidence-based
science-based
… I guess it’ll take time for this to get out in the open.
Articles in the Washington Post aren’t behind a paywall. I don’t subscribe and have never had any trouble accessing their articles; and unlike the NYT and some other media outlets, there isn’t even a limit on free access. Perhaps you mean the Wall Street Journal — one can’t access any articles there without a subscription. Curses on the WSJ.
I’ve only ever encountered snakes swallowing frogs. The tables have turned.
Now we will have a movie – snakes and frogs on an airplane…
Same here, a first. There is also a video of a frog trying to swallow a snake twice it’s size.
Let us know what you think about The Movie, Grania. I plan to mildly enjoy it in a few days (hoping to be pleasantly surprised).