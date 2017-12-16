Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning and welcome to Saturday. Jerry has arrived safely in India after an epic flight.

I’m off to see the new Star Wars movie. It had better be good, but I’m hopeful.

In the mean time, here’s an amazing photograph of a frog swallowing a snake, and the full story of the photo in NatGeo.

Over in Poland, Hili is reflecting on the long, dark teatime of the soul.

Hili: The darkness of the Middle Ages.
A: Where?
Hili: Outside the window.

 

In Polish:

Hili: Mroki średniowiecza.
Ja: Gdzie?
Hili: Za oknem.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 16, 2017 at 7:11 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. davidintoronto
    Posted December 16, 2017 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    Re: Star Wars

    The critics love it. But early word from audiences is decidedly mixed. Of course, this won’t affect the opening weekend box office.

    Reply
    • jeremy pereira
      Posted December 16, 2017 at 9:11 am | Permalink

      I saw it last night. I would say it was good in parts. The curtain raiser space battle was nice as long as you didn’t try to over analyse it. Then there was a flabby tedious sub plot that ended up going nowhere whose only point seemed to be to provide something to break up the sequences of Rey and Luke.

      The final act, however, was pretty gripping and there were some pretty interesting plot twists about which I’ll say no more because one of them was ruined for me by reading an article about the development of one of the characters.

      Reply
      • ThyroidPlanet
        Posted December 16, 2017 at 9:25 am | Permalink

        I’m heartened that fellow readers are taking Star Wars exactly as it’s supposed to be taken – let’s leave it at that.

        Wondering if any movie places play old movies like Star Wars? I know a great movie house – plays Close Encounters, Blade Runner, – but never see Star Wars there…

        Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 16, 2017 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    Hi

    I don’t understand this, but Trump just banned some words – starting with the CDC :

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/cdc-gets-list-of-forbidden-words-fetus-transgender-diversity/2017/12/15/f503837a-e1cf-11e7-89e8-edec16379010_story.html

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted December 16, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

      Good idea to note, when you link to the Washington post, unless you subscribe you don’t see it.

      Reply
      • ThyroidPlanet
        Posted December 16, 2017 at 10:08 am | Permalink

        Well, it’s “reportedly”, with the WaPo article at the bottom. Here’s the words :

        vulnerable
        entitlement
        diversity
        transgender
        fetus
        evidence-based
        science-based

        … I guess it’ll take time for this to get out in the open.

        Reply
      • Jenny Haniver
        Posted December 16, 2017 at 10:47 am | Permalink

        Articles in the Washington Post aren’t behind a paywall. I don’t subscribe and have never had any trouble accessing their articles; and unlike the NYT and some other media outlets, there isn’t even a limit on free access. Perhaps you mean the Wall Street Journal — one can’t access any articles there without a subscription. Curses on the WSJ.

        Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted December 16, 2017 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    I’ve only ever encountered snakes swallowing frogs. The tables have turned.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted December 16, 2017 at 8:53 am | Permalink

      Now we will have a movie – snakes and frogs on an airplane…

      Reply
    • nicky
      Posted December 16, 2017 at 9:44 am | Permalink

      Same here, a first. There is also a video of a frog trying to swallow a snake twice it’s size.

      Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 16, 2017 at 8:34 am | Permalink

    Let us know what you think about The Movie, Grania. I plan to mildly enjoy it in a few days (hoping to be pleasantly surprised).

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: