I have landed!

It was a long 14½-hour flight to India. The plane food was decent Indian grub, but the movie selection was dire (I had to watch Out of Africa for the gazillionth time). Further, three guys got drunk and rowdy at the back of the plane, and apparently couldn’t be calmed down. I didn’t see the kerfuffle, but the captain came on the intercom and announced that if the three guys didn’t calm down, he’d divert the plane to a place where they’d be taken off and “not treated very nice”, like Kabul. Fortunately, we didn’t divert, but before we disembarked in Delhi the cops came aboard and took the guys away.

I’m settled in a lovely hotel near Connaught Circus (the epicenter of New Delhi), and two young Drosophila researchers took me out for dinner. Since neither was a “Delhi boy” (both came from other places, and one lives in Chandigarh), I led them to my own favorite South Indian restaurant nearby. We had a splendid dinner. I had an onion and tomato uttapam, and my two friends had ghee masala dosas, cooked in clarified butter and filled with spiced potatoes, served (as was my uttapam) with three chutneys and sambar, a spicy vegetable soup. I also had a fresh lime soda: fresh lime juice served with an unopened bottle of cold soda water (safe to drink) and a small shot glass of sugar syrup to sweeten the drink to taste. My companions had small metal glasses of strong South Indian coffee, made with milk and chicory.

Uttapam with sambar and three chutneys (the white coconut one is best):

Dr. Rhitoban Raychoudhury and his giant crispy dosa:

A dish new to me, a south Indian breadlike substance called an appam, made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk. It can be dunked in both savory or sweet dishes; in this case we had it as a dessert dunked in cardamom-flavored coconut milk. Yum! Note that all the dishes are served on fresh banana leaves—a South Indian custom.

Tomorrow we’re lunching at the old and famous Karim’s Restaurant in Old Delhi, famous for mutton dishes, various kebabs, and their naans (oven-baked bread). Here’s where we’ll be, as depicted by the “Food Ranger,” Trevor James. The bit on Karim’s starts at 10:20, but we’ll also wander these small and fascinating streets.

Then, at 5 pm, Rhitoban is accompanying me on the three-hour train journey to Chandigarh, where I’ll admire the architecture and give two talks.