In which a predatory journal wants my paper

Every week or so I get an invitation to republish one of my papers about evolution and genetics in some wildly inappropriate journal. These are, of course, the predatory journals that glom onto nearly any scientist, however relevant their research, to get money (you have to pay to publish in them). Here’s an email that just arrived:

Editor ARCJGO [newsletter@neweraevents.co] Dear Dr. JA Jerry A Coyne, Greetings from ARC Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics It has been a great experience reading your research article Theodosius Dobzhansky on Hybrid Sterility and Speciation and we hope that you are continuing to pursue research work in the subject. We would like to know more about your current research work. So, we recommend your name as one of our honorable authors who can contribute to the upcoming issue of ARCJGO. Articles are invited from all the related aspects of Gynecology and Obstetrics. ARC Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics.Welcomes you to submit any type of articles on various aspects of Gynecology and Obstetrics, but not limited to the below given classification.

Infertility

General Gynecology

Laparoscopic Surgery

Pregnancy Diagnosis

Female Urology

Puberty

Some of our recently published papers

Treatment of Infertility by Natural Factors in a Patient Who Had Seven Failed Procedures of In Vitro Fertilization Intravesical Electromotive Botulinum Toxin in Women with Overactive Bladder – A Pilot Study Antenatal Magnesium Sulphate (Mgso4) for Fetal NeuroProtection Prior to Preterm Labor: Mini-Review

We promise you to provide the best editorial service for you and will support you to publish the article at the earliest possibility. Kindly acknowledge this email. For any further clarification, you can always reach us on:gynecology@oamedicaljournals.com Note: Article Publication Charges is 450 USD for the articles submitted on or before December 20th, 2017. If your research interest/topic doesn’t match this journal, you can visit our complete list of journals at: Journals List Best wishes

InduSri. K

Editorial Assistant

ARC Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Theodosius Dobzhansky was a famous evolutionary geneticist and my academic grandfather. My article was simply a celebration of his famous 1936 paper that reported the first genetic analysis of hybrid sterility, a form of reproductive isolation. It was published in Genetics. Why and how this ob-gyn journal found it, and why they want it for ARC Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics, is beyond me.

Sometimes I’m tempted to respond to these emails and see if can get this work into an inappropriate journal. But of course I’d have to pay big bucks to do that, for this offer isn’t without strings!