Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a cold Friday, December 15, 2017: the day of my departure for India. As I’ve said, posting will be scant until I return in three weeks. It’s national Lemon Cupcake Day, clearly a Fake Holiday created by Big Cupcake. It’s also International Tea Day, so have a cuppa and a biscuit. Finally, it’s the day on which Christopher Hitchens died six years ago (see below).

On this day in 1890, the Lakota chief Sitting Bull was killed on Standing Rocking Indian Reservation, instigating the Wounded Knee Massacre. On December 16, 1933, the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, which repealed the 18th Amendment—the one that prohibited the sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol. In other words, Prohibition ended—a lousy experiment in temperance. Exactly six years later, the movie Gone with the Wind—still the highest grossing film of all time adjusted for inflation—premiered at Loew’s Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. On December 15, 1961, an Israeli court convicted Adolf Eichmann (spirited away from Argentina by the Mossad) of crimes against humanity and other charges, sentencing him to death. He was hanged on June 1, 1962. In 1973, the American Psychiatric Association voted 13-0 to remove “homosexuality” from its list of psychiatric disorders in the DSM-II. On this day in 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced that the U.S. would recognize the People’s Republic of China and sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Finally, on this day in 1981, a suicide car bombing demolished the Iraqi embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 61 people. According to Wikipedia, this was considered “the first modern suicide bombing.”

Notables born on this day include painter David Teniers the Younger (1610), Henri Becquerel (1852), J. Paul Getty (1892), Maurice Wilkins (1916), Max Yasgur, farm owner (1919), and Michelle Dockery (1981). Those who died on this day include Johannes Vermeer (1675), Izaak Walton (1683), Sitting Bull (1890, see above), Fats Waller (1943), Glenn Miller (1944), Vallbhbhai Patel (1950), Wolfgang Pauli (1958), Walt Disney (1966), Oral Roberts (2009), and Christopher Hitchens (2011).

I often miss Hitchens and wish he were still here, for I’d love to read his commentary on today’s politics. Imagine what he’d say about Trump! In his honor, I present one of his greatest recorded pieces of elocution: a defense of free speech given at the University of Toronto on November 15, 2006. Among the YouTube comments: “The greatest orator of our time,” and “The best defense of free speech I’ve ever heard.” If you haven’t seen this (and you should have), watch it now.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, it’s big doings: today is the fourth anniversary of Andrez’s and Malgorzata’s website “Listy z naszego sadu” (“Letters from our orchard”). I announced the website (“with more Hili”) here on the next day. Although the site deals with rationalism, science, and politics, Hili naturally sees it as a vehicle to showcase her:

A; Do you know that today is the fourth anniversary of “Listy” on the internet? Hili: That means almost 1,500 pictures of me. Good work. (Photo: Gaia)

In Polish:

Ja: Wiesz, że dziś mijają cztery lata, od czasu jak “Listy” są w Internecie?

Hili: Czyli prawie 1500 moich zdjęć. Dobra robota.

(Zdjęcie: Gaia)

As it says above, today’s Hili photo was taken by movie actor Gaia Weiss (the daughter of Andrzej’s niece), who was introduced in Wednesday’s Hili dialogue. Although she’s an actor, Gaia has other aspirations, as described by Malgorzata:

Gaia, whose ambition since she was little was to be a film director, had the idea to start as an actress, to know what’s going on on the other side of the camera, and then go over to directing. She already started with some short films and in the photo below she wanted to conduct an interview with Andrzej about the history of Communism in Poland, Solidarity etc. While she was filming him, he took a picture of her.

Out in Winnipeg, Gus has mounted the staff’s harpsichord bench for his daily brushing, always occurring as he reclines on a flannel blanket. He’s spoiled!

A rescue-cat tweet found by Matthew. But are they feeding the kitten rice? That’s no good!

When this scared little kitten was rescued, her new cat sister was so annoyed by her at first — but ended up welcoming her in the most adorable way 😻 pic.twitter.com/v1lXexyZGM — The Dodo (@dodo) December 14, 2017

Matthew also found a swell optical illusion:

The image appears to tilt, though it consists of squares aligned vertically or horizontally. pic.twitter.com/eweDiTCPga — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) December 15, 2017

Reader Jiten sent a video tweet showing the moment a young man discovers he’s gotten into Harvard.

Born to lose. Built to win. Blessed to be accepted to the HARVARD University ‼️#ivyleaguebound #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/2gKX1GR7XI — d.huell 😎 (@dthuell) December 13, 2017

Goodbye, all! I’ll be in touch, and see you regularly soon after the new year begins.