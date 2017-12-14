University College London apologizes for tweeting about a white campus

University College London issued this official tweet on Monday, reflecting the recent snow in the UK:

Dreaming of a white campus? Our campuses will be open and operating fully today, Monday 11 December, so please make your way in as planned. (We can't guarantee snow but we'll try!) #snowday #londonsnow — UCL (@ucl) December 11, 2017

Uh oh. The first line is a killer these days, even though it’s meant to reflect the first line of the old Irving Berlin classic (he was a Jew, by the way; what was he doing writing Christmas songs?). And, sure enough, there were complaints. As The Independent reports:

Student Smera Kumar tweeted: “Come on UCL… dreaming of a white campus… seriously?!” Aman Thakar added: “This UCL Alumni is not dreaming of a white campus, thanks.”

And so. . . .

The apology:

We chose our words very poorly yesterday when thinking of this song: https://t.co/G5ZthTn8NT We’re sorry and we’ll choose our words more carefully in the future. — UCL (@ucl) December 12, 2017

But of course there was derision over the apology:

Stefan Roy tweeted:‏ “Seriously why are you pandering to such nonsense? “They’re clearly trying to find offence when there’s non there. The tweet even had snow hashtags. And you apologising just makes it worse. Joel Jackson said: “Thanks for clearing that up, UCL. “I had assumed you meant some sort of genocidal project to exterminate non-whites on campus so I find the clarification most reassuring.”

Well, I have to say that the first sentence of their tweet was rather unwise, and had I seen it I would have suggested another wording. That said, issuing an apology seems a bit over the top. I don’t feel strongly about that, but it does reflect the Pecksniffery and Instant Offense held by many students, both American and English. So let’s ask you to weigh in: