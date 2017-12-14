Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s a cold Thursday, December 14 (2017) in Chicago (18°F, -8°C), and it’s National Bouillabaisse Day, celebrating a dish I’ve never had. It’s also World Monkey Day (a holiday previously unknown to me), which, according to Wikipedia, “celebrates monkeys and all things simian, including other non-human primates such as apes, tarsiers, and lemurs.” But they’re gonna throw in tarsiers and lemurs, they should have called it World Primate Day.

On this day in 1542, Princess Mary Stuart became Mary, Queen of Scots, executed at age 44. On December 14, 1782, the Montgolfier brothers of France launched their first test flight of an unmanned hot air balloon, which rose nearly 2 km. A manned flight with brother Étienne was to come a year later. On this day in 1900, Max Planck presented his theoretical derivation of the law of black body radiation; this marked the beginning of quantum mechanics. In 1911, Roald Amundsen’s team of four became the first humans to reach the South Pole. On December 14, 1940, plutonium (isotope P-238) was first isolated at Berkeley, California. And on this day in 1964, in the case of Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled that congress could overturn racial segregation on the basis of the the Constitution’s “commerce clause.” Finally it was on this day five years ago that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurred in Newtown, Connecticut; 27 people died, not including gunman Adam Lanza. These included 20 students, six teachers, and Lanza’s mother. Lanza killed himself when police arrived.

Notables born on this day include Tycho Brahe (1546), Jimmy Doolittle (1896), Spike Jones (1911), Don Hewitt (1922, founder of 60 Minutes), Lee Remick (1935), and Vanessa Hudgens (1988). Those whose metabolisms ceased on this day include George Washington (1799), Louis Agassiz (1873), Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1953, read her novel The Yearling, which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1939), Walter Lippmann (1974), Roger Maris (1985), Myrna Loy (1993), Orval Faubus (1994), W. G. Sebald (2001) and Peter O’Toole (2013).

If you don’t know Spike Jones, he’s shown than explained, so here he is with “Cocktails for Two.” Jones is the guy wearing the straw boater. Be sure to watch most of it: the vocal bit starting at 1:38 is great.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is a bit arcane again, so I asked Malgorzata to explain:

Cyrus heard us talking about the division of labour and became interested what it was, so he asked Hili what was meant by the term. Hili, who cannot admit that there is anything she doesn’t know, came up with the answer from her own experience: she is thinking (or pretending to) while Cyrus is growling (the only labour he is capable of).

That said, here’s the dialogue:

Cyrus: What is the social division of labor? Hili: Some are thinking and some are growling.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co to jest społeczny podział pracy?

Hili: Jedni myślą, drudzy warczą.

Out in Winnipeg, we have a new photo of Gus with his staff’s caption:

The self satisfied look of someone who has done all his Christmas shopping….

From reader Barry. This is, of course, my Big Dream. He even kisses the lion cub!

Real Men Are Kind To Animals 🐾❤️🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/HQxKJcE8XK — Capt.Harry (@Captgorowara) November 20, 2017

From Matthew:

A story in four acts. pic.twitter.com/Dykp0PyjCY — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) December 12, 2017

Grania found these tweets:

It’s remarkable when someone thinks so slowly that you can actually see their thoughts ambling across their face …. https://t.co/lPAlzJ13qZ — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) December 13, 2017

And the original tweet:

Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman says Muslims shouldn’t be in US Congress because they have to swear on the Bible. He responds with silence, mouth agape, when @jaketapper informs him that’s not the case https://t.co/gFHyW4rzRC pic.twitter.com/1V7JI0CyWJ — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017

Here’s a great cat tweet:

What have I done pic.twitter.com/Gxva644dyO — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) December 13, 2017

And another: a demanding cat who needs a human hand to drink water:

No no I need your hand pls pic.twitter.com/MPXXwotJlj — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) December 11, 2017