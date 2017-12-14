Rescuing a Sumatran tiger

Here’s a statistic that’s sad to contemplate: there are only about 3500 wild tigers of all sorts left on Earth. According to Wikipedia, the Sumatran subspecies Panthera tigris sondaica is down to between 449 and 679 individuals, and is listed as critically endangered. Poaching for bones, skin, hair, teeth, claws, and even feces (all used in “traditional medicine”) is a major cause of population decline.

This 25-minute video, made by the big-cat rescue organization Panthera (in association with GoPro) is a remarkably engrossing and well photographed story of the rescue of Muli, a single female Sumatran tiger cub. She was saved, treated for a wound, and eventually released back in the wild. Her story is embedded in a disgusting narrative about tiger poaching in Southeast Asia but also in a hearting tale of Panthera’s attempts to saving this magnificent cat. There’s also a sub-story of a poacher who, after serving four years in jail for his crime, became part of the tiger rescue team.

The video’s notes:

When Muli, a wild tiger in Sumatra, is rescued by the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation, she brings together scientists, conservationists and poachers in this story of survival. Muli is one of 400 Sumatran Tigers left in the world. The entire tiger population is on the brink of extinction because of poachers who sell their skins and bones, and the illegal market which consumes them.

Be sure to enlarge this and watch it on the biggest screen you have. And do note that there are some disturbing clips of wild tigers caught in snares.

Panthera gets a maximum of four stars out of four on Charity Navigator, and a score of 95.8 out of 100. GoPro will match your donation to Panthera. If you have a few bucks to give, this is a reputable and dedicated organization, and they need help. Their goal is a million dollars, and they’re already more than halfway there. You can donate here (I just did). Here’s how the money is used:

We put your gift to work in the field to turn the tide for imperiled cats:

• $25 removes a poacher’s wire snare • $50 feeds an anti-poaching unit hot meals for a week • $100 provides a day of anti-poaching ranger training • $500 puts a PoacherCam in the field to help identify and arrest criminals