This will probably be the last RWP post in a while, as I leave for O’Hare and India tomorrow morning. So let’s have another potpourri of photos from various readers.

Reader Tom Carrolan works with raptors, and this is the photo for his Christmas card this year. The caption is “Happy Owlidays,” and his note is: “Going shopping for a fresh & festive holiday duck…” The species is of course the snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus).

From Karen Bartelt, taken at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, we have a Red-bordered metalmark (Caria ino); “wingspan about 1″”:

Unfortunately, I lost the name and notes of the person who sent me this photo of an adult Luna moth (Actius luna), sent on August 14; please contact me if this is yours.





Continuing with Lepidoptera, reader Paul Doerder sent me a group of lovely moth pictures from Ohio; I’ll put up one today: the Ailanthus webworm moth, Atteva aurea:

From Michael Hannah, a tui (Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae) from New Zealand, photographed at the Pukaha Mt. Bruce Sanctuary—a place I visited in New Zealand. His notes say “one of my favourite birds – noisy, aggressive – but with the most beautiful feathers.” Note the white feather collar that gives it the name “parson bird”:

Here’s one of a set sent by crack arthropod photographer Mark Sturtevant. The weevils are mating en masse:

We have… we have… an inordinate fondness for weevils. I caught a lucky break in identifying this species since there are so many weevils that look like this. But the Bug Guide web sight can be searched for specific details, and a search there for ‘weevil, thistle’ produced a good candidate, Larinus planus, and its preferred host the Canadian thistle (Cirsium arvense)

And finally, some Felis catus resident at the Bristol Cat pub Bag of Nails, sent by reader David Aylesworth:

I think you’ve mentioned the Bag of Nails cat pub in Bristol (UK) on your site before [JAC: indeed: here and here] but I finally made it there (I live in Florida) and wanted to share a few pics. There were 5-6 cats lying on the bar and chairs, mostly sleeping, but would move around a bit. The one on the red stool is Wolfgang, who sat with us (and let us pet him) for about an hour. The owner, Luke (bearded guy), said that all tips go to the cats. It was the highlight of my trip!

If you’re in Bristol, be sure and stop by here. They have cats, but also real ales on tap (see the list in the top photo).