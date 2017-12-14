Note to readers

I’ll be traveling in India from tomorrow through January 5, and will probably have only sporadic access to internet. I’ll do my best to post from time to time, and of course will take plenty of photos (I’m promised lots of good local meals, so stay tuned).
In the meantime, please refrain from emailing me more than, say, once a week or so, as I won’t be able to handle emails efficiently, and please hold onto your wildlife photos until I return.
Grania will be handling the Hili Dialogues in my absence, but as she’s busy, too, don’t expect much more than the dialogue itself each morning.
I’ll add my schedule below should you be in one of the five cities I’m speaking in (Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Bengalaru, and Thiruvananthapuram); times and venues aren’t added, but should be easy to find with a phone call. It seems like a punishing schedule, with ten talks in about twenty days, but I’ll be able to refuel with local delicacies.
Continue to educate people because there is always more to do.
Oh, a topic about the non-existent free will, that’s great. I am curious how the reactions to this topic will be in the indian audience. Is there perhaps more resistance to accepting this assumption than in a western audience, or is it even on fertile ground – because of traditional karma attitudes?
Does karma make one calmer?
There are some elements of determinism in the karma doctrine: each, literally every action has an effect and there is no God intervening from outside.
Karma, therefore, comes about through a kind of natural law, which could be an approach to acceptance, that there is no free will.
Great trip! Have fun and stay safe! 🙂
I haven’t seen this linked here, and think it might be of interest. Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying have an article about TESC.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/bonfire-of-the-academies-two-professors-on-how-leftist-intolerance-is-killing-higher-education/article/2642973
