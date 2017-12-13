Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a cold Wednesday in Chicago: December 13, 2017. And it is a good day, as the odious Roy Moore was defeated by Democrat Doug Jones in the Senate race Alabama, though he still refuses to concede the election. Here are the latest figures:

And some election tweets found by Grania:

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Over a half million Alabamians just took my snooty Yankee assumptions about what would happen tonight and shoved 'em right up my nose. Really glad to be wrong tonight. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2017

Guess what Roy Moore? I’m still gaaaaaaaaaay. I’m gay. And I’m not in prison cuz being gay isn’t illegal. In fact, you lost on my WEDDING ANNIVERSARY Hahahahahahahahah — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) December 13, 2017

YAY! And a defeat for The Donald, too. And. . . the readers were WRONG, WAY WRONG, in yesterday’s WEIT poll:

It’s National Cocoa Day, which I said was yesterday but I was wrong. In Brazil it’s Dia do Marinheiro, or “Sailors Day.”

On December 13, 1577, Sir Francis Drake left Plymouth, England, on his voyage around the world. He returned on September 26, 1580. And on this day in 1642, Dutch sailor Abel Tasman reached New Zealand, the first European to do so (he was also the first to visit Tasmania, which of course is named after him). On this day in 1949, the Knesset voted to move the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. On December 13, 1972, the last humans to walk on the Moon, Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, had their last EVA stroll from Apollo 17. Finally, we Indiaphiles well remember what happened on this day in 2001: the Indian Parliament Building (the Sansad Bhavan) was attacked by terrorists, with twelve dead in total.

Notables born on this day include Heinrich Heine (1797), Alvin C. York (1887), Van Heflin (1908), Dick Van Dyke (1925, and still with us), and the overrated Taylor Swift (1989). Those who fell asleep on this day include Rabbi Maimonides (1204), Samuel Johnson (1784), Samuel Gompers (1924), Wassily Kandisnsky (1944; one of my favorite painters), Irma Grese (1945, hanged, look her up), Grandma Moses (1961) and Alan Thicke (last year).

Here is “Cat”, a print by Kandinsky:

Finally, Malgorzata, Andrzej, and Hili are being visited by a movie star, who’s in today’s Hili dialogue. The star at issue is Gaia Weiss, who’s played in the movies Mary Queen of Scots, The Legend of Hercules, and Vikings. She is a relative of Andrzej and is visiting Dobrzyn until Saturdy with her mother, who is Andrzej’s niece. They’ve asked for Polish food and Malgorzata has been busy cooking kasha and pierogi.

Here’s Gaia in Vikings:

And on the set of Hercules, besting two men with her first spear throw:

And here’s Gaia with Hili:

Hili: Why has it been so long? Gaia: You know, I’m working hard. Hili: Me too.

A “Get Fuzzy” cartoon about cats was sent by reader Paul. Note the third fact!:

A tweet sent by Grania (watch the video):

Magic moments with a very chilled fox (and friends) on the banks of a very chilly River Dodder in Dublin this morning 🦊 pic.twitter.com/pcBYfXvWW0 — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) December 11, 2017

Look at that face!

Pick me up please! pic.twitter.com/waRuXQbQy2 — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) December 12, 2017

A clever chipmunk, and a great video:

From Matthew:

Cat that refuses to tolerate amateur repairs of the day. pic.twitter.com/DAIt3lJ3qK — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 12, 2017

And funny Catholic hats:

1. Silently enjoys amusing papal hats infographic.

2. Sees the capirote

3. Begins to choke on her tea. pic.twitter.com/I1nTkZXAtT — Sarah Bond (@SarahEBond) November 26, 2017