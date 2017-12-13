Reconstructed music of ancient Greece

Reader Gravelinspector sent this 15-minute video and the comments below; I found that listening to what the ancient Greeks may have heard as their music was fascinating. How did they get the melodies? Watch the video!  Now a lot of the music is improvised, but we do have a starting point.

From Gravelinspector:

This is probably going to mean more to you in terms of the technical terms like “rhythm” and “melody”, and what the actual sounds are, but in the wider cultural sense, I would be surprised if you didn’t sense an attraction to seeing a performance of a 2000+ (sometimes nearer 2500) year-old play in a theatre where it was performed 2000+ years ago. (We went to see Oedipus Tyrannos at the Herodion in Athens – not quite hitting the 2000 year mark.)
 
Anyway, a combination of archaeology (preserved wooden instruments), epigraphy (interpretation of inscriptions) and the language of Greek itself has been used to try to re-create the actual music and choral singing as would have been enjoyed by the audience when the playwright was also the director.
The explanation, by Armand D’Angour, is in the video, and the piece is “aulos of ancient scores of Athenaeus Paean (127 BC) and Euripides Orestes chorus (408 BC)”.

4 Comments

  1. theanxietyjunkie
    Posted December 13, 2017 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    Fascinating stuff!

    Reply
  2. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted December 13, 2017 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    [Self does impersonation of “culture vulture”]
    “Screech. Pieces of liver!”

    Reply
  3. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted December 13, 2017 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

    This taught me a lot that I didn’t know. Glad they are doing this kind of research over in the UK. I don’t count on the US to do any, we’ll be cutting budgets for that kind of stuff.

    Reply
  4. Tim Harding
    Posted December 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

    Reply

