Today have a potpourri of photos from four readers.

The first set comes from reader Jim Trice in Australia. Note that the first insect mimics two different models at different stages of its life cycle: ants when young and leaves when older. The readers’ notes are indented.

I thought I’d send some recent shots for your tank.



The first 2 shots are of the first instar of the gum leaf katydid, Torbia viridissima, from the TETTIGONIIDAE family. At this stage of their life these are ant mimics, and are fairly convincing from a distance. In close up though those long antennae and back legs give the game away. As they develop they appear less ant like. The adults rely on camouflage, their wing covers being green, and bearing markings similar to veins on a leaf. I’ve heard reports that these are omnivorous. They eat leaves, but the adults will also eat other insects. Both of these shots were taken in my back yard.



The first of these was taken in strong natural light, the light passing through the insect’s body makes it appear redder than normal. This one has a body length of around 6mm.

The second shot, of a different specimen, was taken with some front on fill-flash. This shows the colour of the insect in more typical lighting. By way of providing a sense of scale each of those spent lavender florets it is sitting on are around 8mm in length.



JAC: Here’s an adult katydid taken from Brisbane Insects; it’s a leaf mimic. Imagine the developmental modifications required to change the morphology of a single individual!

Brisbane Insects has a page with shots of gum leaf katydids at all stages of development, from egg to adult. The other shots are of a small Australian native bee feeding on Scabious sp. It is Homalictus urbanus, one of the halictid bees, sometimes known as sweat bees. This specimen is about 5mm in length, which is pretty typical for this species. This is one of the most common, and most widespread, of the Australian native bees. The females live communally, typically around 80 to 100 females sharing a burrow. But each bee cares for her own young. They like disturbed ground and farmland, and are currently thriving. I found this one while walking my youngest home from school. I was pleasantly surprised it was still there when I rushed back with my camera.







The next shot shows the bee diving in to a floret to feed. I like the way it grips the style with its mid-legs while doing this.





The shot shows the bee cleaning its face. It did this after emerging from every floret.

From reader Charlie Schliesser:

My wife and I trekked to the top of Mt Batur in Bali, Indonesia in late November, the morning that Mt Agung had a large eruption. We climbed up to see the sunrise and were treated not only to the incredible view, but also to a dozen or so macaques that live nearby and follow tourists around at the peak trying to steal a bite to eat (or a camera to trade back). My wife Sara snapped this awesome photo and I want to share it.

From reader Stephen Barnard, a red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

Finally, a lovely mini-landscape shot by Ken Phelps:

Ice over a shallow pond littered with leaves.