I’m packed!

I’m off to India on Friday afternoon, but, being a diligent lad, I’m already packed. Here is the stuff I’m bringing with me. Note the books (underneath Dennett are two Robertson Davies books from the Deptford Trilogy that I found in the free book box outside the local Powell’s). A water bottle (to be disinfected with my iodine tablets) is a necessity, as is toilet paper in case the former doesn’t work. I think this is still too much stuff, but it’s pretty light, as my travel clothes come largely from Rohan, and are made from easily washable and dry-able light polyamide. I’ll put a light silk sport jacket in at the end.
I’ve discovered that these nylon and mesh travel cubes are great ways to compact clothing, which can be rolled up and fitted inside: I’m bringing three: one for pants, one for shirts, and one for socks and underwear. I use the Dot & Dot versions, which come in three sizes (I get large and medium). I highly recommend these travel cubes. Indian adapters are there, and a plastic bag for toiletries (and another for my camera and connector cord). To the right of the bogroll is a mesh bag for non-liquid toiletries, containing not only the iodine tablets, aspirins, and other stuff, but also a prescription for the antibiotic Cipro in case I get an infection (I’m supposed to call or email my doctor before taking any).
Small duffel bag, which unfortunately will have to be checked, is at the bottom. My goal is to fit all the things I need for indefinite travel in my smaller Osprey suitcase/backpack. What is not shown are all the contents of my daypack: the toiletries and liquids shown above, my computer with cords, adapters, and plugs, pens, a manila folder with tickets and information and travel snacks.
I recommend only eating piping hot foods, and no raw vegetables, raw fruit, or tap water. Do not go swimming in any of the rivers.
I’ve been there at least ten times; I’ve never been ill for more than a day with an upset tummy. Believe me, I know what to do. But thanks!
You have well!
Or more like: You have done well. And I hope you stay well! 🙂
Well I swam across the Ganges once in Varanassi. So saying, I wouldnt recommend it. Also when I saw sediment in the bottled water on sale, and observed said bottled water being filled from a tap around the corner, I just started drinking the local water. I did get some stomach trouble however. And I did meet tourists with serious illnesses such as hepatitis, so it pays not to take excessive risks.
Bon Voyage!
You will enjoy the Trilogy. One (three?) of my favourites.
++
—
I am re reading the Deptford trilogy right now and enjoying it immensely. I was introduced to Davies in High school with Leaven of Malice and proceeded to read everything of his I could get my hands on. 🙂
Agreed. You have to ask yourself, however, what they were doing in the free book box.
You’ve packed very light, well done! Nice time of year to be in India — I am suitably envious! 🙂
And I see you have the “11th essential”: Toilet paper. Never leave home without it! (I don’t!)
Toilet paper. Just like a trip to the woods. Too bad you can’t just pack a bathroom. Do not envy that long ride in econ. class.
Have a wonderful, safe trip!
Hi Jerry, I’m curious as to whether you’ve gone the Kindle (or similar ereader route)? I doubt I’ll travel with paper books again.
I have a kindle paperwhite and really love it. So small, so light, battery life is great. USB ports exist all over the place … wall-warts so small and light now …
No, no Kindle. I can’t read on them, and I can get all the books I want for free, from either the library or from people who send them to me. The Dennett book was a bound proof sent me by his publisher, the other two I’ll discard after I read them.
For some reason I simply can’t read anything substantive on a computer screen. Anything I post about, for instance, I’ve always printed out on paper. I know it wastes trees, but I need paper to absorb stuff (and I don’t mean toilet paper!)
I can’t read on a computer screen either; but the Paperwhite seems (to me) just like regular printing on white paper. (I too have to print out papers and reports and redline them with a pen.)
I’m sure you’ve tried one; but if not, I’d recommend giving it a go.
The only downsides for me are:
– Small page size (but this means a small, light machine)
– It’s pretty bad for graphics (photos, maps, etc.) this can be significant
I was highly skeptical of ereaders and I’ve only had mine for two years; but I love it. Once I saw the screen and simple user interface (one(!) button and a touch screen) and heard of how long the battery lasts and the capacity for books, I took the plunge.
Me too. I have the older version of Kindle, with the darker screen. But I am very fond of it and use it mainly for travel.
But for serious writing I too need paper for editing.
I’m the same way. As has been said many times before by many people: not only is reading on a small screen for extended periods irritating, but it simply doesn’t feel satisfying like holding a book and turning its pages does. That sense of touch gives a sense of substance.
And, I should add, that I enjoy how every book has a different feeling in texture, weight, and typeface. Each book is unique, until they’re being read on a screen.
You are so lucky! You get to read Fifth Business, maybe even for the first time! An All Time Fave.
Safe travels PCC(E)! Take a lot of moggie photos. Can’t wait to see the colorful clothing and beautiful food.
Sadly, there are few moggies in India, and they’re usually feral and in bad shape. It breaks my heart. Now food. . .
Something to read on the plane—the TLS has just published a harsh review of A.N. Wilson’s vile Darwin biography:
https://www.the-tls.co.uk/articles/public/the-origin-of-the-thesis/
Best line: “his book offers an object lesson in how not to write the history of science, or indeed the history of anything.”
The article also reviews (positively) three other books on Darwin.
I have to recommend Katadyn Micropur tablets instead of iodine. The iodine works faster, but I have never been able to get used to the taste. The Micropur tablets are chlorine-based so they take longer to be effective but if you allow a little air to circulate, the chlorine will evaporate and there won’t be any discernible taste left.
Enjoy!
Hope that’s Costco toilet paper :)..Safe trip Jerry.
“A water bottle (to be disinfected with my iodine tablets) is a necessity, as is toilet paper in case the former doesn’t work.”
I’m not sure I understand. Toilet paper in case the water bottle/iodine doesn’t work? Is there some method of filtering water using toilet paper?
You will really like the Depford trilogy. I read most of his fiction in the 70’s. Maybe it is time to read them again.
Any time is time to read them again.
I too like those packing cubes. I used them this year to go to Vegas & rolled clothes in them & they really save space.
Have fun in India!
Jerry, you could be forgiven for thinking I am stalking you. A few years ago I managed to get you to autograph one of your books when you spoke here in Singapore. A couple of years ago I was in Chicago but you had left for Poland. A few months ago I was in Poland, just before you arrived. And this time last year I was in Chandigarh. A stalking fail really. Did you know the master plan for Chandigarh was by Le Corbusier?
I roll all my items up and put elastics on them. that way when I am looking for things I can pull them out and put them back in without having to refold every thing. Travel safe. cheers
I roll everything, too. Went to Japan with
only a 20″ carry – on. For a woman wanting, when there, to be well put together, aaaah,
.that. was a feat. Let’s roll.
But.
I so do not within economy envy you,
Dr Coyne, the 19 hours thereto. To Japan
from O’Hare ? 13 nonstop. That is ~m’limit
I declare ! Two hours in, I started exercising
within the aisles and did so q2hours. Flight
was packed. Others followed suit thereafter.
Very many q so often = up and to the wider
spaces within the fusilage exercising.
No matter “what” we “looked” like.
Blue