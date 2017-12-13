I’m packed!

I’m off to India on Friday afternoon, but, being a diligent lad, I’m already packed. Here is the stuff I’m bringing with me. Note the books (underneath Dennett are two Robertson Davies books from the Deptford Trilogy that I found in the free book box outside the local Powell’s). A water bottle (to be disinfected with my iodine tablets) is a necessity, as is toilet paper in case the former doesn’t work. I think this is still too much stuff, but it’s pretty light, as my travel clothes come largely from Rohan, and are made from easily washable and dry-able light polyamide. I’ll put a light silk sport jacket in at the end.

I’ve discovered that these nylon and mesh travel cubes are great ways to compact clothing, which can be rolled up and fitted inside: I’m bringing three: one for pants, one for shirts, and one for socks and underwear. I use the Dot & Dot versions, which come in three sizes (I get large and medium). I highly recommend these travel cubes. Indian adapters are there, and a plastic bag for toiletries (and another for my camera and connector cord). To the right of the bogroll is a mesh bag for non-liquid toiletries, containing not only the iodine tablets, aspirins, and other stuff, but also a prescription for the antibiotic Cipro in case I get an infection (I’m supposed to call or email my doctor before taking any).

Small duffel bag, which unfortunately will have to be checked, is at the bottom. My goal is to fit all the things I need for indefinite travel in my smaller Osprey suitcase/backpack. What is not shown are all the contents of my daypack: the toiletries and liquids shown above, my computer with cords, adapters, and plugs, pens, a manila folder with tickets and information and travel snacks.