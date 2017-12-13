The complaint against Lindsay Shepherd at Wifrid Laurier University was by its LGBT Center

I’ve posted several times about Lindsay Shepherd, a grad student at Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) in Canada. Shepherd got in trouble with her advisor and the school because in the class she was t.a.ing, she played a short clip from The Agenda showing Jordan Peterson questioning the need to use special pronouns for students not identifying as male or female. Shepherd also showed a counter clip of Nicholas Matte arguing against Peterson, and in fact Shepherd disagrees with Peterson’s views and was simply trying to stimulate discussion in a communications class. For that she got into trouble, and was interrogated threateningly by two professors and a university official. Fortunately, Shepherd secretly (but legally) recorded her inquisition on her computer, and the bullying by the University people was so ridiculous that when the recording was released by the press, WLU looked really stupid and clueless. The President of WLU, as well as Shepherds advisor—one of the inquisitors—had to apologize.

Now Shepherd has become somewhat of a free speech hero, and has given interviews to all manner of sites and stations, including right-wing ones (she doesn’t refuse anyone). But her heroism is questioned by the Regressive Left because, by playing the Peterson clip, she apparently branded herself “transphobic”—even though she isn’t. While she says she disagrees with Peterson, Regressives apparently don’t believe her. But her background in progressive activism, discussed in the piece below, substantiates her views.

What remained a mystery was who, exactly, reported Shepherd to the University. WLU lawyers said there was no record of a formal complaint, which makes one wonder why she was interrogated and investigated. But now it turns out there was indeed a complaint. Here’s Shepherd revealing the Offended Person, which wasn’t a person at all:

Breaking news: The informal "complaint" was made through the WLU Rainbow Centre. Who knows what kind of spin those WLU Rainbow activists put on the initial "complaint"…https://t.co/gBL4v4M5rb — Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) December 12, 2017

Now MacLean’s, a Canadian news magazine, has published an informative account of the whole affair: “What really happened at Wilfrid Laurier University“. As it turns out, Shepherd is indeed a liberal and activist, is mature beyond her age, and is continuing to be mistreated by members of WLU, both faculty and students.

But the most important new information is who complained about Shepherd: a student went to the Rainbow Centre, the campus LGBTQ organization, which itself filed the complaint:

As for Shepherd, she called her boyfriend to say she thought everything went well and that the students were really engaged. Neither knew one student from the class would soon contact the Rainbow Centre, the campus LGBTQ support community, to complain about the discussion. Toby Finlay, an administrator at the Rainbow Centre, wouldn’t share the specifics of the conversation due to confidentiality reasons, but adds: “It was through us that they made the complaint that led to the situation that blew up in the media.”

It turns out that more than one student got exercised about Shepherd’s showing the clip: many transgender students at WLU see the presentation as intolerable and threatening. In the following, Milas Hewson and Toby Finlay are transgender students and spokespeople for the Rainbow Centre:

It’s been a hard month for both at the Rainbow Centre, a service within the school’s diversity and equity office that supports education and advocacy for queer and trans students. “Students have come to us feeling complicated, upset and invalidated,” Hewson says. “With these young students struggling to figure out how they’re experiencing gender, to be told in a classroom that that’s not valid has a very deep impact because it’s an issue that strikes close to home for these people.” And even if Shepherd tried to remain neutral in the classroom, Finlay challenges the idea of neutrality in this case, saying it’s wrong “that these are issues of debate and trans students’ identities or experiences are up for conversation—in the sense that their reality is up for conversation.” Hewson talks about being confronted in school hallways “by people I barely know asking me to justify myself and my positions.” By speaking with media, Finlay and Hewson have become the public faces for the Laurier trans community. “That also in a huge way makes me feel fairly unsafe on campus because I don’t know who might recognize me and approach me out of nowhere and have something violent to say or do,” Hewson says. “I feel generally uncomfortable on campus.” Neither Finlay nor Hewson is opposed to freedom of speech. However, Finlay says, “we think the ways freedom of speech discourse is being taken up is really functioning to cover over a lot of the transphobia that’s at the core of this issue. It’s being used to justify a lot of hate that’s directed towards trans people.” Kira Williams experiences something transphobic every day. Some days that’s harassment. Other days it’s sexual assault. “The reality is Dr. Peterson’s speech is targeted at trans people,” says the Laurier PhD student. “And the reality is that when people like Peterson speak, it has consequences in the real world—consequences I have to live through every day.”

I’m sorry, but just hearing Jordan Peterson should not make you feel “invalidated”—any more than Zionist Jews hearing Palestinians and BDSers opposing their positions should make them fearful. What is it with students that they cannot bear to hear anything that they don’t find personally or ideologically congenial—even if they hear the opposite and supportive viewpoint (one that Shepherd presented)? Note, too, that Finlay says that some things like transgender pronouns are not only NOT fit topics for discussion, but also make students feel “unsafe.” We also hear the usual free speech buttery in Finlay’s claim that “transphobic speech” is not free speech but hate speech. Finally, although we know that trans people experience a lot of nastiness and bigotry, I find it hard to believe that Kira Williams is either harassed or sexually assaulted every day, and I wonder if she’s stretching the meaning of those terms.

Like Shepherd, I’m fine with using whatever pronouns a students wants (if I can remember them), and strongly believe that trans people should be treated just like everyone else. But but the issue of how to deal with them vis-a-vis sports and the like is still one that merits discussion. Feminists, for instance, are deeply divided about how to regard trans women (some say that, not having experienced oppression from birth, they don’t have “real woman credibility”), and I’m content to let them fight that out. In the meantime, I’ll call them “she.” But the Rainbow Centre is demanding that WLU’s President recognize and apologize for transphobia on campus (if she does that, she’ll have to apologize for all forms of bigotry); and they’re asking for what I see as unreasonable concessions on top of that:

The Rainbow Centre continues to demand an apology from President MacLatchy for refusing to acknowledge the existence of transphobia on campus. They also want more safety measures installed at diversity and equity office buildings, such as a panic button and reinforced glass, and—among other asks—the school to hire a trans person of colour full-time as a counsellor within the diversity and equity office to offer mental health support for students.

Why a trans person of color? Are there more trans people of color than white trans people? Or are trans people of color extra oppressed and thus need their own counselor?

Shepherd has further been the victim of both intimidation and distressing snark at WLU, to wit:

As faculty picked sides, Shepherd was readying herself to face her students for the first time since she went public—and she was hoping to open up the class with a talk about, well, everything that was going on. The chair of the department of communications, Peter Urquhart, showed up at her tutorial that day to address the class. Shepherd remembers he opened by acknowledging the situation and while he couldn’t go into specifics because of confidentiality reasons, he told the students if they needed emotional or mental support, they should feel welcome to go to the campus wellness centre. He then asked if anyone had questions—they didn’t—and sat at the back of the room for the rest of the tutorial. “The problem I had with it was he was shutting down the conversation right away,” Shepherd says. “He was making it so that we could not actually talk about what was going on.” “When asked via email if he would like to comment on the record about his appearance in class that day, Urquhart declined. But then added: “Anyway, I assume she recorded them – why not ask her for the recording?” A second email, unprompted, came soon afterwards: “Sorry, you’re a pro— I should have assumed that you’ve already heard that particular recording.”

Well Urquhart is a jerk, not just for monitoring her class, but for his snark about recording. He clearly is upset that Shepherd made her original recording, since that’s what got WLU in trouble—and rightly so! And Urquhart is the chairman of Shepherd’s department. (This is one thing that makes me think that she has no future at WLU.)

The rest of the article gives details about Shepherd’s early life, mentions her Middle Eastern boyfriend (she’s learning Farsi to be able to talk to his parents), and shows how she’s now in the center of a maelstrom: denigrated by Regressive Leftists and idolized by free-speech advocates, who, sadly, mostly comprise right-wingers. There’s also an intimation that this principled young woman doesn’t have much of a future at WLU, which I think is true. Like Bret Weinstein at Evergreen State, I think she’ll find ever greener pastures at another place. But I do admire her and wish her well.

It’s early December and a professor in one of Shepherd’s courses asks her to put away her laptop. She tells Shepherd she doesn’t want to be recorded. Shepherd says she isn’t. This could be a glimpse of her future—one where she feels alienated. Shepherd has talked about what happens when she enters the working world, if this suspicion could follow her. Which workplace wants to hire someone known to secretly record superiors? At the same time, she’s become a bit of a celebrity. Some suggest she’ll inevitably open a Patreon account, where followers will give her donations to keep speaking up for free speech, but she’s dismissed any such suggestion. She’s already turned down offers for crowdfunding, saying this is about principle, not money. What she knows now is she wants to continue her schooling. “I want to get a master’s degree. I like my brain being challenged,” she says. She’s just not sure that degree will come from Laurier.