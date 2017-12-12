Trump family can’t vote properly

Grania found this tweet about the Trump family’s vote in last month’s New York City mayoral election. (They’re all officially New York residents.)

Trump family tried to vote absentee in the NYC mayoral election: MELANIA: Didn't follow directions to sign envelope so her vote didn't count IVANKA: Sent it on election day, too late JARED: Never sent ballot DONALD: Got his own b-day wrong by a monthhttps://t.co/6X0aTfqZV7 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 12, 2017

And if you go to the article in the New York Daily News, you’ll see that these claims are substantiated (click on screenshot below), though I have no idea how the press could get access to voting information that should be confidential. If this turns out to be “fake news”, I’ll let you know.

If it is true, it’s not clear if The Donald’s vote will count yet, since he got his own birthday wrong.