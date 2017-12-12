Trump family can’t vote properly

Grania found this tweet about the Trump family’s vote in last month’s New York City mayoral election. (They’re all officially New York residents.)
And if you go to the article in the New York Daily News, you’ll see that these claims are substantiated (click on screenshot below), though I have no idea how the press could get access to voting information that should be confidential. If this turns out to be “fake news”, I’ll let you know.
If it is true, it’s not clear if The Donald’s vote will count yet, since he got his own birthday wrong.
If someone voted it is a matter of public record. I suspect that if a ballot is invalidated for some reason then that, too, would be public record.
It is. It has to be, if you think about it. If a vote is invalidated it MUST be made public, else how would anyone know why? The WHY can have a big impact; just ask Al Gore.
I suspect that at this point in time the press is being exceedingly careful to vet every story about Trump. Last thing they want is to give him a chance to say they lied.
In any case…they lost big time.
Curious. I would think that as at least a nominal billionaire Trump would have had his lawyer’s office handle the paperwork for the whole family. I have to be skeptical. Fake News? Sad.
Trump’s done even worse. He rage-tweeted today that NY senator Kristen Gillibrand used to come beg him for campaign contributions, and suggested she offered to trade sexual favors for money. Gillibrand says she’s met with Trump once, and Ivanka was in the room with them.
The man has no bottom.
Yes he does but we don’t want to see it.
If the forms don’t have lines on them for lying then the whole family is lost. I think they nearly have the obstruction case locked up. The 18 day period very early in the year from the time it was known that Flynn was making his deal with Russia until he was fired, that is key to the whole deal. Looks like the VP was lying big time as well. Maybe they can all take that helicopter ride together.
Oh, I think he does, and her name probably ends in an “a”.
For certain meanings of “bottom”.
When I saw that tweet this morning, I could not believe my eyes! Saying “she’d do anything” – OMG what a pig he is. Revolting on the inside, just as revolting on the outside.
And the f’n gall of Hucksterby saying if you think his tweet was sexist “you’re mind is in the gutter”. WTF doesn’t mean anything anymore. Trump’s mind IS the gutter.
I saw that. He has debased the office to a degree I never thought possible, even before this twit. I am not sure the presidency will ever again have the respect it deserves, here and abroad, he has soiled it so badly.
The Donald must feel just terrible when he thinks that 3 million illegal immigrants could figure out how to vote, but he and his family couldn’t manage it. Poor guy. 🙂
They’re getting their defence in covefe – in a few months to a year, they’ll be pointing at this and saying “We weren’t deliberately colluding with America’s enemies, it was all our incompetence, not guilty action. Look at this record of utter incompetence!”
Sub
I don’t think the tRumps are all that into the concept of representative democracy. So voting is probably not a high-priority part of their worldview. Easy thing for them to screw up.
That’s rather terrifying. If they are typical republican voters, there must be far more Americans trying to vote republican than the election results show.
It’s not such a big deal. My three votes helped balance out their mistakes.
Donald probably made a mistake with the birth certificate. There’s a certain history here.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Donald was never properly born😬 Seems a tad under-cooked to me.
He was hatched, like all snakes.
Good one.
I wonder if in 50 years horrified historians will be looking at declassified documents showing half a dozen failed attempts at typing in the nuclear codes, the last one trailing off into an order for a Big Mac.