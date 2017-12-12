Three beefs

I belief the correct term for the plural of beef is actually “beeves”, but if I put it above nobody would read this. Anyway, Jerry Has Three Beeves (a good title for a children’s book).

1.) Toothpaste prices. One of the biggest ripoffs you can experience in American merchandising, besides bottled water and Starbuck’s Fancy Drinks, is toothpaste. When I was taking a walk yesterday, I realized that I was almost out of toothpaste in my office (I brush there twice a day), and so stopped by the local CVS to buy a big tube. I was shocked to see the prices: even “regular” toothpaste like Crest cost from $3.50 to $5.00 per tube, and if you want toothpaste with “extra whitening power” or for sensitive teeth, expect to pay six bucks or so. I couldn’t find anything cheaper on the shelves.

For years I bought Pepsodent (also with fluoride) for $1.00 per tube at my regular grocery store, but that closed a while back. If Pepsodent can sell its toothpaste for that little (and it still does in stores that carry it), you can imagine that the other, pricier brands are ripoffs, garnering huge profits. There is, after all, no substantial difference between Crest, Aim (another inexpensive brand, a gel), and the high-priced brands. Peeved and beeved, I passed on the Crest and walked on, encountering and entering a local Target store that recently opened in Hyde Park. And there, on the shelves, I found big tubes of Aim toothpaste for $1.02 per tube! Naturally, I loaded up. So, advice to readers: do not get ripped off on toothpaste. Aim is available at even lower prices in some places, and if you’re paying three or four times as much for Pepsodent or some other regular toothpaste, you’re wasting your dosh. Now I know people are wedded to their regular brands, but there’s no need to spend three times more than you need to get the same thing.

2.) Bad car drivers. I am usually a good pedestrian and obey the lights, and I almost always use crosswalks. Two days ago I was crossing the crosswalk a block from my office, and was obeying the light (i.e., I was walking when oncoming traffic had a red light). Suddenly a car turning left onto the street I was crossing was too impatient to let me cross. The drive just speeded up and turned left into the left lane (Brits: we drive on the right side) making his turn right in front of me and nearly hitting me. Here’s a diagram of the situation:

Naturally I said something to the driver, but he didn’t hear me (yes, it was a man). This kind of behavior, in which Type As can’t wait three seconds till I get across the street, is reprehensible—and illegal. Guys, don’t do that!

3.) Bad bicycle riders. I’ve complained about this before, but will do so again. It’s against the law in Chicago to ride bicycles on the sidewalk, or to disobey stopsigns and stoplights. But cyclists almost ALWAYS ignore the law. The result is that people are constantly in danger of getting hit, and that includes the miscreant cyclists themselves. Having learned bicycle commuting as a postdoc in Davis, California, a place where you get a ticket if you don’t stop at a stop sign or light, fail to signal a turn with your arm, or ride at night without a light, I am a very considerate bike rider.

Yesterday while walking home, I was ambling along the sidewalk and for some reason veered toward the right. It turned out that there was a student on a ten-speed bike riding really fast behind me on the sidewalk, without alerting me to his presence. I veered right into his path, and was veryt nearly knocked down (I could feel the wind from his bike as it missed me by inches). He was riding so fast that I suspect I would have been badly hurt had he hit me.

I’ve complained several times to the University of Chicago Police about this, as this is about the third time I’ve nearly been hit by a miscreant cyclist, but of course our cops don’t enforce the laws. A cop can be standing right on the street corner, and yet just looks on placidly as bike after bike speeds through stop signs.

If I get hit or killed, please send the link to this post to the U of C Police, just so they’ll know I’ve talked to them.

If you’re a cyclist commenting below, you can defend breaking the law if you want, but I won’t agree with you.

And you can add your own beeves below.