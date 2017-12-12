Three beefs

I belief the correct term for the plural of beef is actually “beeves”, but if I put it above nobody would read this. Anyway, Jerry Has Three Beeves (a good title for a children’s book).
1.) Toothpaste prices. One of the biggest ripoffs you can experience in American merchandising, besides bottled water and Starbuck’s Fancy Drinks, is toothpaste. When I was taking a walk yesterday, I realized that I was almost out of toothpaste in my office (I brush there twice a day), and so stopped by the local CVS to buy a big tube. I was shocked to see the prices: even “regular” toothpaste like Crest cost from $3.50 to $5.00 per tube, and if you want toothpaste with “extra whitening power” or for sensitive teeth, expect to pay six bucks or so. I couldn’t find anything cheaper on the shelves.
For years I bought Pepsodent (also with fluoride) for $1.00 per tube at my regular grocery store, but that closed a while back. If Pepsodent can sell its toothpaste for that little (and it still does in stores that carry it), you can imagine that the other, pricier brands are ripoffs, garnering huge profits. There is, after all, no substantial difference between Crest, Aim (another inexpensive brand, a gel), and the high-priced brands. Peeved and beeved, I passed on the Crest and walked on, encountering and entering a local Target store that recently opened in Hyde Park. And there, on the shelves, I found big tubes of Aim toothpaste for $1.02 per tube! Naturally, I loaded up. So, advice to readers: do not get ripped off on toothpaste. Aim is available at even lower prices in some places, and if you’re paying three or four times as much for Pepsodent or some other regular toothpaste, you’re wasting your dosh. Now I know people are wedded to their regular brands, but there’s no need to spend three times more than you need to get the same thing.
2.) Bad car drivers. I am usually a good pedestrian and obey the lights, and I almost always use crosswalks. Two days ago I was crossing the crosswalk a block from my office, and was obeying the light (i.e., I was walking when oncoming traffic had a red light). Suddenly a car turning left onto the street I was crossing was too impatient to let me cross. The drive just speeded up and turned left into the left lane (Brits: we drive on the right side) making his turn right in front of me and nearly hitting me. Here’s a diagram of the situation:
Naturally I said something to the driver, but he didn’t hear me (yes, it was a man). This kind of behavior, in which Type As can’t wait three seconds till I get across the street, is reprehensible—and illegal. Guys, don’t do that!
3.) Bad bicycle riders. I’ve complained about this before, but will do so again. It’s against the law in Chicago to ride bicycles on the sidewalk, or to disobey stopsigns and stoplights. But cyclists almost ALWAYS ignore the law. The result is that people are constantly in danger of getting hit, and that includes the miscreant cyclists themselves. Having learned bicycle commuting as a postdoc in Davis, California, a place where you get a ticket if you don’t stop at a stop sign or light, fail to signal a turn with your arm, or ride at night without a light, I am a very considerate bike rider.
Yesterday while walking home, I was ambling along the sidewalk and for some reason veered toward the right. It turned out that there was a student on a ten-speed bike riding really fast behind me on the sidewalk, without alerting me to his presence. I veered right into his path, and was veryt nearly knocked down (I could feel the wind from his bike as it missed me by inches). He was riding so fast that I suspect I would have been badly hurt had he hit me.
I’ve complained several times to the University of Chicago Police about this, as this is about the third time I’ve nearly been hit by a miscreant cyclist, but of course our cops don’t enforce the laws. A cop can be standing right on the street corner, and yet just looks on placidly as bike after bike speeds through stop signs.
If I get hit or killed, please send the link to this post to the U of C Police, just so they’ll know I’ve talked to them.
If you’re a cyclist commenting below, you can defend breaking the law if you want, but I won’t agree with you.
And you can add your own beeves below.
My response to bad driving (particularly when I’m safe in my car) is to blow a kiss to the (usually male) offender. It drives them crackers and normally sends them in the general direction of away.
I vote Trader Joe’s toothpaste.
Trader Joe’s toothpaste has plenty of fluoride, as much as any other.
. It works. The price is always the same. There’s no sweeteners. Brush+rinse twice for best results. I personally floss with toothpaste in my mouth on the second round. Works wicked good.
There might be air pockets so don’t look down the tube whilst squeezing it. It won’t fill your mouth with foam. It doesn’t have fancy modern antibacterial nonsense in it. Your mouth is supposed to have bacteria and yeast anyways, I’m oretty damn sure.
Driving … no way I’m getting into that. Or cyclists.
Oh … oh that’s really what you mean … beeves …
beef has a … plural…. beeves….
On the toothpaste, at least some of the price issue is likely due to shopping at CVS. Those types of “drug stores” are rather expensive. More like convenience store pricing than grocery store pricing. They have items on sale on a regular basis but their normal pricing on most things is on the high side.
I, too, learned how to be a responsible cyclist while attending UC Davis, back in the Pleistocene. Here in California, the law mandates bicycle helmets for minors.
Now, I’m a big fan of the things, ever since my husband lost control of his bike taking a tight turn on a steep mountain road, and plowed head first into an embankment. He walked away with abrasions and a helmet that was split in two.
So I get annoyed when I see a happy family out on their bicycles together, and the adults aren’t wearing helmets. Way to set an example for the kiddos, people!
In the UK many of our pavements (sidewalks) now are split to allow cyclists to share. The trouble is it’s usually just a line separating an already narrow strip and isn’t terribly effective. We also do the same with many of our main roads but again, because there’s no physical barrier, there’s nothing really to stop drivers moving into the strip.
Cyclists, and I’m a keen one myself, must stick to the law, and where there are dedicated cycle ways use them. The problem with this latter is that these dedicated ways tend to be social cycling tracks, rather than commuter links. So most commuting has to be done on roads shared with motor vehicles. There is one small transgression I adopt, though I think it’s a minor point. I never jump traffic lights but, if I know they are quite lengthy, I will hop off the bike, effectively becoming a pedestrian, cross as a pedestrian, and proceed on at the far side. This has the additional benefit of avoiding the cyclist nightmare of traffic moving off from stationery positions.
I’m a commuter cyclist, I average 100 km per week, summer and winter (Toronto area, not today though with 10 cm of fresh snow).
I obey all traffic laws, am equiped with lights, (which I use day and night), refelective vest, mirror, bell and helmet.
But I agree with your beef, as a group cyclists routinely break the law with impunity and like in Chicago are given carte blanche by the police.
If cyclists want to be respected by the drivers and pedestrians with whom they share the road then they have to obey the same laws (although pedestrians are not much better than cyclists and drivers are almost as bad).
The only real solution is to get rid of cars in cities and urban areas and give back the streets to pedestrians and cyclists.
It is absolute insanity to think that motorized vehicals and human beings can share the same transportation routes.
I would recommend the book “Carfree Cities” by J.H. Crawford as an excellent introduction.
Yes! Aim toothpaste is available for $1.00 per tube at my local CVS. I never buy anything else.
On the price of toothpaste or other essentials the prices have gone up quite a bit just lately. At least this is what the expert here in my family says. Groceries, soap, toothpaste, you name it, all going up. Maybe they think everyone is out doing Xmas and won’t notice. All of us are not out doing Xmas. Hair cuts, car insurance, a movie, I could go on.
Sidewalks are called sidewalks because they are for walking. What the hell bicycles are doing on sidewalks….it’s nuts. Suggest throwing a stick in the spokes. Far as pedestrian against a car, you can be right but dead.