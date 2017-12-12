The Good Country Index

HuffPo (occasionally they do have decent stuff) describes a recently compiled “Good Country Index,” which uses data from the UN, WHO, and the World Bank to rank countries on a number of axes: science and technology, culture, world order, international peace and security, planet and climate, prosperity and equality, and health and wellbeing (there are subrankings as well—35 in total). As HuffPo reports:
The index is the work of Simon Anholt, a policy adviser who has worked with governments across the world for the last 25 years. He told HuffPost his aim was to move away from traditional performance measurements such as GDP and army size, and to stop looking at countries in isolation from one another.
“In the age of advanced globalization … we’re all part of a massively interconnected system,” he said. “And what goes on in one country invariably has an impact on people in other countries. It’s a closed system, it’s a zero-sum game. … I just thought: Who’s measuring that? Who’s measuring the interconnections?”
Below are the overall rankings of 163 countries, “designed to rate countries on the effect they have on humanity and on the planet,” with the most “positive” countries at the top. The U.S. slipped from 20th to 25th place over the last year, but the data come from the period of the Obama and not the Trump presidency.
I’m presenting screenshots of the results (you can see a neater figure and some sub-rankings here), hoping that a diligent reader might correlate these standings with religiosity—a statistic available for most countries. For if you look at the top countries like Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, and Finland, they are decidedly less religious than the lowest countries like Yemen, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan. The relationship won’t be perfect, of course (fairly religious Ireland is #7), but I suspect there will be a negative correlation: the least religious countries will rank highest in their ability to create “positive effects” and vice versa.
A correlation isn’t a causation, of course, but it may mean something, and I’m thinking of the thesis that the well being of a country is negatively related to the religiosity of its inhabitants. That theory isn’t mine, but has been suggested by many sociologists. The underlying premise is a Marxist one: that people turn to religion when their circumstances are bad and they can’t get much succor from their government. In countries that take care of their citizens, like the ones at the top of the list, people don’t need a god to importune for help.
At any rate, a negative correlation among nations between position on the Good Country Index and religiosity would at least help dispel the old canard that religion in general tends to make countries healthy, moral, and viable.
I’m an economist, these measures are of great interest in the field (see for example HDI – human development index). The “problem” is that all of these are *extremely* correlated with GDP per capita, and thus don’t really capture something significantly different and also, contrary to popular belief, reaffirm that GDP per capita is sort of a “sufficient” metric.
Unfortunately, the site for the good country index doesn’t allow to easily download the rankings/measures – so I cannot calculate the correlation myself.
The correlation with GDP is also a challenge to test Jerry’s hypothesis about religion. GDP tends to correlated highly with religiousness, albeit in a nonlinear fashion and with a few exceptions (e.g., USA). Controlling for GDP, it is even conceivable that religiousness would be positively related to some of the indices; that is, religion may compensate for the sorry state of people’s well-being otherwise. See Pew here on gdp and religiousness:
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/12/23/americans-are-in-the-middle-of-the-pack-globally-when-it-comes-to-importance-of-religion/
sub
Of related interest – How does Denmark have better healthcare than the US for less money?
http://sciencenordic.com/how-does-denmark-have-better-healthcare-us-less-money
Thy don’t have hordes of insurance execs rewarding themselves with bonuses.
Because they are a bunch of commie-pinko-scumbags. Obviously.
There’s another one of these that takes multiple indices to rate countries and also weights them according to importance. (I don’t know how importance was decided.) It was developed by Harvard and started 3-4 years ago. I remember because NZ was #1 in the first year, though I’m not sure what happened after that or where we stand now.
Wow, this is a surprise. Not sure what ‘we’ did to deserve it.
I wonder what the regressive left in The Netherlands will make of this…
I think Oliebollen put it over the top. 😀
True. Together with the stroopwafels!
Once I kept buying those at lunch at a nearby shop. I ate so many I gained weight. They are so good though.
I’d bet on the UK dropping a few places over the next five years. To be honest I’m surprised we’re as high as eighth after seven years of disastrous tory government.
As opposed to thirteen years of Labour government when they spent like there was no tomorrow and damn-near bankrupted the country?
Let’s not forget that note left by Liam Byrne, the outgoing Labour chief secretary to the treasury, to his incoming Conservative replacement: “I’m afraid there is no money.”
You mean where they spent billions bailing out the corrupt financial institutions?
It’s a list and lists don’t tell us much except rank order. It doesn’t give any indication of the range, scale or variance. How far apart are, say, Finland from the Netherlands than they are from the UK? Is that spread the same as between the United States and Slovenia? Where is the mean? Median?
I once finished 9th in a bicycle race out of about 50 competitors. I came in 1 second behind the winner (meathead had thighs as big around as my torso – sucked my wheel for 20k then blew my doors off in the last 200m) while l0th place finished more than a minute behind and the stragglers more than 5 minutes. On the sheet those guys were right behind me. But not on the road they weren’t.
Have a hard time making sense with some of the rankings – prosperity & equality. One does not necessarily go with the other. The study ranks the U.S. 62 out of 163 countries. The opposite of equality would be inequality so how does that stand against prosperity? The Philippines ranks much better than the U.S. here? They must have different ideas about these terms than I. One does not seem to have much to do with the other. But I saw a ranking recently that shows the U.S. is just about the worst in economic equality of any place in the world. Three guys at the top have as much wealth at the bottom 50% of the population in this country. Since the 80s the income of the wealthy has increase times three while the income of the rest has remain stagnate.
The premise is of course congruent with the views of Karl Marx, who is the source of the locus classicus referring to religion as “the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions … the opium of the people.” But I wouldn’t consider the premise necessarily “Marxist,” which is historico-economic at its core.
Canada would probably rank higher if it weren’t for it’s proximity to the Us, which manages to export some of it’s craziness over the border.
Looks like we got dinged for; tar sands (CO2 emissions), weapons exports and apparently international violent conflict.
Well there was the Pig War thing on San Juan Island. Although strictly speaking we were still a colony in 1859.
Yeah Canada exports a lot of small arms to very naughty people.
I would expect a negative correlation, but I see many problems with safely inferring much from it. As you say, correlation does not imply causation. Second, it is a ranking, so we have no information on the magnitude of the differences between countries. Also, it is an index and the weighting of the components is typically subjective. Finally, the countries have vastly different populations. Should huge China count as an equal observation with tiny Suriname, etc.
I’m curious if one could make any conclusions from data like this regarding the impact of certain factors like: Country size relative to population, cultural homogeneity.
For example; Canada has a huge landmass relative to its population similar to Russia in this sense. Canada has roughly the same population as Poland, Morocco, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq but a larger landmass than all of those countries combined. Canada also has a fairly diverse population compared with these other countries.
I’m not sure where I’m going with this other than to say that I’m not sure how valuable these indexes are.
Lists like this are always highly suspect and based largely on the tendencies/biases of the list’s compiler. For example, if the person who created and weighted the various criteria believes CO2 emissions are close in importance to how the government works for its people, a country like Italy will come out ahead of the US. Italy may not have a big impact on the world, but its broken government has a big impact on its people. I’d really like to see the methodology used before taking anything too seriously.
Additionally, while religiosity could be a factor here, a country’s size also seems to correlate with rank in this list. I’m sure there are other correlations we could find.
Ok. This intrigued me (and I should be marking) so…
I used Spearman’s Ro (rank order correlation, 1 tailed) to compare the answers given to a Gallup poll in 2009 (Question “Is religion important in your daily life?”) with the rank order of the countries in the good country index. The match-up was not perfect (n = 130) as not all countries completed the poll (list of exlcusions at bottom).
Correlation co-efficient was .649, p< .001
Thats a pretty strong correlation and in the expected direction.
(Data set available on request)
sources https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Importance_of_religion_by_country
Exclusions: Iceland, Mauritius, Barbados, Fiji, Oman, China, Samoa, Timor-leste, Grenada, Brunei, Dominica, Seychelles, Mongolia, Marshall Islands, Swaziland, Antigua and Barbuda, Cape Verde, Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Lesotho, Saint Lucia, Guyana, Tonga, Guinea-Bissau, Suriname, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Papua New Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Libya
I also notice another trend – the countries in the top tend to be colder countries and in the northern hemisphere, with the exception of Australia and NZ.
“In the age of advanced globalization … we’re all part of a massively interconnected system,” he said. “And what goes on in one country invariably has an impact on people in other countries. It’s a closed system, it’s a zero-sum game.”
That’s a strange statement. The world is certainly not a zero-sum game.
Rankings as this one =
http://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/93/3/14-148627/en are to me incredulous.
Stats within this one through y2013 / USA !
In what century are we all breathing and,
by now, of science and of evidence … … ?
“Hospitals are .b e g i n n i n g. (huh ?!)
to implement .s t a n d a r d. approaches to
managing obstetric emergencies so that, wherever a woman gives birth, she receives appropriate .e v i d e n c e. – based care.”
beginning ? standard ? evidence ?
As I asked, what century is this one ?
Blue
Looks like a lot of traditionally Protestant countries near the top. I bet they would have been at the top 60 years ago, when they were all much more religious.
The Netherlands is second in it’s contribution to global culture? I wonder how they came up with that??? Nothing against the Netherlands. Just curious.
Was wondering the same. Perhaps because of our DJ’s (like Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Afrojack)?
https://djmag.com/miller/listen-5-essential-live-sets-worlds-top-5-djs
(4 out of 5)
Not my taste, I prefer (prog) metal.
I tend to think the nature of the religion (if any) is a factor.
Various sociologists have distinguished between dogma-oriented religions vs. ethics-oriented religions, authoritarian religions vs. humanitarian religions.
Instead of countries today, look at colonies of the pre-1776 United States. I suspect that Quaker Pennsylvania and secular New York (part of Holland at the time) would score far higher than Puritan Massachusetts. Anglican Virginia and Catholic Virginia somewhere in between.
In the 2 centuries after the Protestant Reformation, Protestant countries were significantly always more economically prosperous than Catholic ones, and in the Middle Ages, Greek Orthodox Byzantium was more economically prosperous than Catholic Europe. (Though not Russian Orthodox Russia.)
Religions are not static in this way. There was a period in Japanese history in which Buddhism was entangled with the government in a way that had a hugely corrupting effect on the country.
(I often identify as a secular Buddhist, but deplore the romanticization of Buddhism as a pristine religion by many of its Western practitioners. Western Buddhists are deplorably uninterested in the history of Buddhism!!)
Countries 1 and 3 and 4 (Netherlands, Denmark, and Finland) on this list are extremely secular, but #2, Switzerland, and #5 Germany are still fairly religious, both having 75% of the population identify as Christian.
Uruguay is number 49, not bad I guess. Probably would have been higher if judges would have tried milanesas napolitanas there. And also if there weren’t so many Luis Suárez haters…