Poll: Who will win in Alabama?

It’s a referendum on progressivism versus hidebound conservatism in Alabama today, as Republican Roy Moore (yes, you know all about him) faces off against Democrat Doug Jones to fill Jeff Sessions’s Senate seat. Moore is, if that’s possible, worse than Trump (for one thing, he’s always spouting off about God and Jesus), but, you know, this is America. And Moore has been endorsed by Trump, which in Alabama may count in his favor.

