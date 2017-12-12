Five Books: Robert McCrum’s list of the best novels in English

Over at Five Books, writer and journalist John Robert McCrum (also an associate editor of The Observer) has compiled a list of his Five Best Novels in English, and also makes some thoughtful remarks about other novels and the genre in general. (The interviewer is my friend Sophie Roell, whose questions to McCrum are in bold.) It’s interesting that three of the five are by women—and were written in an era when women novelists were very scarce. I’ll show pictures of the books and give a few quotes that I like (indented) as well as my own remarks (flush left). I’ve read four of the five.
I’m not sure how old this piece is, but McCrum published a longer version of his list in book form, The 100 Best Novels in English, in 2015—surely a book I’ll read, as it’ll guide me to good novels I’ve missed.
Voilà: the books and comments:
You’ve got to have Jane Austen. She’s the first serious novelist. She is treating the novel in a way that we understand and creating an art form. I chose Emma. It would have been easier to choose Pride and Prejudicebecause it’s everyone’s favourite—it tops polls regularly. But if you want something a little bit more considered… It’s the most mature of the seven. I also happen to think the character of Emma is delightful and fascinating. She has all of the classic Austen heroine characteristics but, at the same time, she’s a bit more than that. She seems almost modern. You can imagine having a conversation with her on a train or a bus. You couldn’t necessarily imagine doing that with someone like Anne Elliot in Persuasion. It’s also a book that I first read when I was at school, so it’s a personal favourite.
This one I haven’t read, but I will:
So this is thirty years after the death of Jane Austen, it’s a generation on. It’s light years away. You couldn’t imagine anyone further from the world of Mr Woodhouse than Healthcliff. It’s about as far as it’s possible to get. But it’s very influential and Romantic. It fits into the Romantic movement in a way that Austen doesn’t.
By ‘Romantic’ what do you mean exactly?
It means a sensibility that celebrates being set free from convention. They’re very subtle, but every single character in Austen is—in one way or another—conventional. They pay tribute to the conventions of ordinary life. Whereas Cathy—and all of Emily Brontë’s characters—are more or less feral. That’s why we love them. It’s a different world, it’s a mad world. In some ways, Emily Brontë is more of a poet. But she has inspired many subsequent writers of fiction.
Yes, a superb novel!
Tell me about Middlemarch, A Study in Provincial Life which is from 1874. What makes this a great novel?
It’s partly the sheer ambition of it. Eliot was absolutely determined to paint a serious, detailed picture of provincial life. The other radical thing was to do it from the point of view of a disappointed woman. Dorothea is a very enthralling portrait.
What else is Eliot trying to do? Is it a social critique? Was she trying to warn people not to marry the wrong person?
It’s not that explicit. It’s more about the choices that you might make as a woman—or indeed as a man.
Is it about what it is to be a good person?
Yes. That’s another element of the book, that it has a very strong moral core. This is why someone like F. R. Leavis chose it in The Great Tradition. That’s a new development. Until Eliot’s time, the primary consideration was to be entertaining. Virginia Woolf famously said Middlemarch was “one of the few English novels written for grown-up people.” I think that’s quite a good description actually. It’s also an amazing portrait of a moment, like a cathedral. It’s vast and seems to extend in every direction when you’re in it.
This is one of my favorite novels, thanks to my friend Gail (an English professor) who, long ago, sent me a copy of this book with the inscription, “If you don’t like this book, you can’t be my friend.” Fortunately, we remain friends.
Let’s go on to book number 4 on your list: Huckleberry Finn. Now, this is your only choice from the United States.
Yes, I think we have to have it. Hemingway said that all American fiction comes from Huckleberry Finn. That’s true, in the sense that Twain invented a way of looking at the American experience and putting it into fiction. I think almost every American writer has to acknowledge that. He is for Americans as important as Chaucer might be for us. He’s a pioneer and shapes the terms of trade of American fiction writing for a long time. He was able to turn the American vernacular into literature.
McCrum is right on the money here, and it’s a very great book. If you haven’t read it, you must.
Your final book, number five, is Ulysses—published in 1922.
Interestingly, that’s the same year as The Waste Land. You get these two modernist masterpieces in the same year—one at the beginning of the year, one at the end. One barely fifteen pages—one closer to a thousand pages. It’s like the North and the South Pole.
What is a modernist novel?
It’s a novel published after about 1910. It’s a novel that takes the traditional elements of place and time and mashes them up and reorders them. It attempts to capture the flow of human thought and human experience on the page in words and has no apparent interest in the conventions of the Victorian novel. It’s trying to represent the ordinary world in prose. Ulysses is a very brilliant, highly original attempt to put one man’s experience on one day to the pages of a book.
In your book, you point out that it has been said that ‘English-language fiction since 1922 has been a series of footnotes to James Joyce’s masterpiece.’
That’s certainly true about a lot of novels. I was reading this year’s Booker Prize shortlist and every one of those feels like a footnote. They’re just so trivial—each doing one thing that Joyce is probably doing a hundred times more brilliantly and in more different ways on any given page of Ulysses.
It’s quite hard to understand, though. When I tried to read it age 20, my then boyfriend’s mother said the only way to read it was with a guide which would explain what was going on. At which point I gave up. I liked your suggestion, though that Ulysses is not that hard to read if you listen to a good audiobook version…
Listening to it is a good way because you hear it differently. Also because Joyce’s ear for the music of language is so extraordinary. I recommend it very highly.
A very great novel, but I had to start it three or four times before I finally finished it. It’s not an easy read, but it repays the labor. And now I want to listen to it on audiobook, as per McCrum’s suggestion.
I won’t list my own favorite novels, as I believe I’ve done that several times, but if you’d like, put yours below.
Sub
I know this is heresy, but I thought that Tom Sawyer was a better book than Huck Finn.
The problem with the latter is that, after the first third, the events all happen around Huck, but it becomes no longer really about Huck, who is just there as a hook for a series of set pieces that happen around him. The character of Huck doesn’t develop much beyond what’s already in Tom Sawyer.
Definitely heresy.
and sub
I can understand liking TS more, as HF rambles, but you are quite wrong about your reason. The central theme of HF is Huck accepting that he’s a worthless no-good (by the standards of his upbringing and society) because he decides to help Jim.
It’s a commonplace among critics that the last third of Huck is a bit of a hash. But I listened to a lecture not long ago by a Twain scholar who maintains that that was Twain’s intention — that the novel, being an allegory for the slave experience, was meant to capture in its last third the chaos and disappointments of Reconstruction (which had ended less than a decade before Twain wrote the novel).
It’s like listing your favorite movies. Or songs. Almost impossible to be fair, but, in no particular here are 5 of my favs;
The Satanic Verses
Slaughterhouse Five
My Name is Red
Love in the Time of Cholera
Austerlitz
Ulysses….I am impressed that it only took you 3 or 4 attempts….it took me more than that. I was in Dublin recently and took a tour that followed the books progress. My take away was that it is easier to follow the route that he wrote about than it is to read about what he wrote about the route. The book was, ultimately, worth the effort.
Having read it I can let those who haven’t in on a secret. People who read it and found it not remotely worth the trouble have a strong incentive to say what a great book it is. So, let me say it’s a great book…. Never mind that it established its reputation in a version full of errors, all of which were, at the time, lauded as brilliancies. (Readers of religious apologetics or intelligent design will have encountered similar things.)
Oh, Ulysses is easy … compared to Finnegans Wake, anyway. 🙂
I have read it many times (actually re-reading it at the moment), and I learn something new each time. It’s not really about the route: the route is just a device to structure the story (as are the Homeric underpinnings).
There are so many literary, historical, political, religious and cultural references in the book that one cannot hope to catch them all, even after several readings. The bare bones of the story are simple enough, and it’s perhaps worth boning up on these beforehand. But reading Ulysses with a crib at your elbow slows things up too much. Plunge in, and skip any bits you don’t understand at first!
A book similarly difficult to both put down and understand is Nightwood by Djuna Barnes.
In English?
Middlemarch
Tom Jones
The Good Soldier
Catch-22
The Grapes Of Wrath
yes, Tom Jones!
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
I agree that listening to Ulysses helps sort it out, and highly recommend the Jim Norton reading.
Yesterday a friend asked me to recommend a few good campus novels, so restricting myself to that genre, in no particular order:
Michael Chabon: Wonder Boys
Kingsley Amis: Lucky Jim
Donna Tart: The Secret History
Malcolm Bradbury: The History Man
Vladimir Nabokov: Pnin
Philip Roth: The Human Stain
and, too recent to be in a ‘best of’ list
Laurent Binet: The Seventh Function of Language
Nil for 5. And the only one which I might just possibly consider reading would be Ulysses.
I tried doing a paid-for course in the humanities a decade or so ago, since I know I’m under-educated in this respect – I dumped English as soon as possible from my curriculum at school. The course had required reading of some piece of guff which was a modern continuation of one of the Austin/ Elliott/ Bronte 1800-odd morasse’s most famous books. I got 30 or 40 pages into it, and still can’t remember a thing about it. Something about a madwoman in an attic, or a woman who found a madwoman in an attic, or something. I never did figure it out and never saw any reason to do so. Fortunately, that was something I realised before the formal start of the course, so I bombed out and did something useful – Java programming IIRC? with the fee instead.
I also started reading Ulysses a number of times with the final time getting me to halfway before I realised that I was reading gibberish (the too long disconnected thoughts passages).
The non gibberish parts are great as his other works are also great and I agree with PCC(E) that ‘The dead’ is a very fine piece of writing.
I was in an Irish pub in Sydney on Bloomsday many years ago and I said to someone there if they were celebrating Bloomsday and she said “well no, the book is rubbish isn’t it”.
I would like to do the pub crawl in Dublin though.
Lastly, there is a great pub in Melbourne called Molly Blooms where I saw Ben Elton one evening and I yelled out “Ben!” and he gave me a wave.
No one else there knew who he was.
Austen, not Fielding or Cervantes (who, ok, wrote in Spanish not English, but McCrum did not so limit his assertion)? Sure, they wrote picaresques, and were funny. But there’s nothing so serious as humor.
Is there a more serious book than Tristram Shandy?
+1
Though Cervantes didn’t write in English of course. But I listed Fielding in my 5.
Good choices all.
But “Moby Dick” is indispensable to me.
So are “Bleak House by Charles Dickens and “The Mandarins” by Simone de Beauvoir. And “Fathers and Children (Ivan Turgenev), “Nostromo” (Joseph Conrad)…
The list could continue for so much longer, fortunately — because I, at least, could not imagine life being worth living (a subject now under discussion at Sam Harris’s site) without reading.
I’ve read Emma and read Bronte’s Shirley but not Wuthering Heights. Most of the novels I’ve read only because I had to read them as part of my English degree but I’m glad I did read them. I also like George Eliot’s Mill on the Floss.
I like a lot of Margaret Atwood’s novels as well and as a Canadian, you can’t avoid Atwood anyway. The rest of my tastes are either science fiction or Classics. Some science fiction, readers here recommended & I was not disappointed. I especially liked the Hyperion series.
A great Canadianish novel is Voyageurs by Elphinstone. Set in Upper Canada and Michigan, just around 1800. Wonderful book that everyone I have given it to has really liked it.
Indeed. In terms of great writers from Canuckistan, another one we shouldn’t forget is Alice Munro.
+1 for Alice Munro, and Michael Ondaatje!! Not such a big fan of La Atwood’s novels. Like her essays.
Heck, if we’re goin’ Canadianish, give me Jack London’s tales from the Yukon!
Robertson Davies, too
A Prayer for Owen Meany
The Elegance of the Hedgehog
Pride and Prejudice
These are the last three fiction books I read/tried to read in the last three or four years. I read the first two all the way through and didn’t like them. I couldn’t even get half way through Pride and Prejudice. I am reading a fiction book now called Just Before Midnight and I really like it. It’s long but good. I read the first three Harry Potter books and liked them when they came out. Books I read in high school/college as assignments vary but I loved Siddhartha. For some reason, fiction is just difficult for me to get into. I do read some fiction books on occasion if I’m curious. Recommendations from friends help and that’s why I read A Prayer for Owen Meany and The Elegance of the Hedgehog. I read one of the previous posts about favorite authors for fiction. I really had to think hard about it and if I am being completely honest, my favorite fiction author is Roald Dahl. I’m just remembering I read The Five People You Meet in Heaven. I didn’t like it.
Making lists of “the five best” is a mug’s game, because you have to really know what you’re talking about to justify your choice. I would still stick my neck out and include Ulysses and Middlemarch on such a list, though.
“Five favourites” is easier, especially since one is allowed to change one’s mind. I would always include Ulysses. At the moment, my other four would be:
Trollope: The way we live now.
Powell: A dance to the music of time (yes, all 12 books).
Updike: Rabbit Redux
Alistair Gray: Lanark
But I might change my mind next week.
And as much as I was looking forward to it/them, I did not like Dance to the Music of Time. Love Updike’s poems, stories, essays, criticism but not so much his novels. Love Richard Ford, Richard Flanagan, Philip Roth, Peter Carey, Nabokov just off the top of my head. Haven’t read Ulysses since Spring Break junior year of college ( I wasn’t really a total nerd), and liked it at the time, but am sure a reread is in order. Oh, and Catch-22!!! I do like female writers, too, but they aren’t springing to mind. ( Eliot and Austen, of course, but haven’t read them recently). Oh, Hillary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and Penelope Lively’s Moon Tiger and Shirley Hazzard’s The Great Firs.
Here are the relevant episodes of In Our Time
Emma – http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b06pd3b9
Wuthering Heights –
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b095ptt5
Middlemarch (from The 100 Greatest British Novels) –
http://www.bbc.com/culture/story/20151204-why-middlemarch-is-the-greatest-british-novel
Ulysses –
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b01jrldv
sorry no Huckleberry Finn but here’s Moby Dick –
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09gzjm5
Some time back I listed here my favorite works of fiction of the last 200 years as:
Emma (Jane Austen)
The Hunting of the Snark (Lewis Carroll)
Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (Mark Twain)
Pale Fire (Vladimir Nabokov)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (Hunter S. Thompson)
It was nice to see both of those that definitely qualify as novels made McCrum’s list.
Here are a handful of books (other than the five on this list, none of which I disagree with) that might be considered:
The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy (Laurence Sterne)
Great Expectations (Dickens)
Billy Budd (Herman Melville)
Through the Looking Glass (Lewis Carroll)
Zuleika Dobson (Max Beerbohm)
Cold Comfort Farm (Stella Gibbons)
USA Trilogy (Dos Passos)
To Kill a Mockingbird (Harper Lee)
Something by Virginia Woolf ought to be on the list, but it’s been too long since I read it and I can’t recall the title (nor quickly identify it by searching online).
Mrs. Dolloway or To the Lighthouse, perchance?
Mrs Dolloway sounds like fun, but I believe it was Mrs Dalloway who bought the flowers herself 🙂 and it’s the best book about the First World War that doesn’t go there.
Loved Pale Fire many moons ago
Zuleika Dobson should have been on my campus novels list, but sadly very few have heard of it these days. Max Beerbohm wrote a great Henry James parody (unlike anything James did it’s quite short):
http://www.parodies.org.uk/james-beerbohm.htm
Most of my favorite books are from series (J.R.R. Tolkien: Lord of the Rings, Neal Stephenson: The Baroque Cycle, G.R.R. Martin: A Song of Ice and Fire, Orson Scott Card: Ender’s Game, Connie Willis: To Say Nothing of the Dog/Blackout/All Clear), which feels like cheating in this context. As such, I’ll just mention a few others I have particularly enjoyed:
Thomas Pynchon: Mason & Dixon
Haruki Murakami: A Wild Sheep Chase and The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle
Daphne du Maurier: Rebecca and My Cousin Rachel
Richard Adams: Watership Down
Barbara Kingsolver: The Poisonwood Bible