The date from hell

Imagine going out on a first date and being mercilessly grilled and hectored about whether your views conform to Regressive Leftism. Of course partners on any first dates vet each other from the outset, but it’s usually far more subtle than the strategy recommended by Lara Witt in her Everyday Feminism piece “10 things every intersectional feminist should ask on a first date” (first published at Wear Your Voice). I won’t go into all the details, but she recommends to all woke peeps asking their dates (whether or not that date is of your gender or not) ten questions. If any of the answers aren’t right, you should ditch them.
Here’s how she starts the article (notice that the very first words give her “identity”), and then a list of the questions (all come with her explanations, but I’ve put down only the stuff for question #1). Take my word for it, these aren’t just things to suss out about your date, they are things you should explicitly ask about.
As a queer femme of color, I keep close relationships with people who go beyond allyship; they’re true accomplices in the fight against white supremacy, queerphobia, and misogyny. If you’re not going to support marginalized folks, then we can’t be friends, let alone date. The personal is political.
Beyond the lovely cushioning, happiness and support that we receive from our platonic relationships (which are, in all honesty, soul-feeding and essential), feminists also date! But there are questions we have to ask before we get close to someone.
The following list of questions is applicable to all relationships — certainly not just cisgender, heterosexual ones:
- Do you believe that Black Lives Matter?
Yes? Wonderful. Let’s start here. There are three categories that are non-negotiables for me: an understanding of race, class, and gender. Not everyone understands how these three can be insidious, systemic and intertwined, but anyone who doesn’t take the time to learn how systemic racism works isn’t going to care about how racism affects me or people who are darker-skinned than I am.I don’t want to have to have laborious discussions where I have to prove to someone that white privilege or non-black privilege exists. If they are willing to learn and listen and make the space to decenter their whiteness (if they are white), that’s a good place to start.
- What are your thoughts on gender and sexual orientation?
- How do you work to dismantle sexism and misogyny in your life?
- What are your thoughts on sex work?
- Are you a supporter of the BDS movement?
- What is your understanding of settler colonialism and indigenous rights?
- Do you think capitalism is exploitative?
- Can any human be illegal?
- Do you support Muslim Americans and non-Muslim people from Islamic countries?
- Does your allyship include disabled folks?
This is truly the date from hell. In fact, I’d run away about two or three questions in.
Witt used to write for Teen Vogue and Feministing, a slightly more mature version of Everyday Feminism. As for being “of color,” well, her mother is half-Kenyan and half Indian, and her father is white, and she explained at Feministing why she hates whiteness (note her privilege):
On paper I am a minority, but you wouldn’t necessarily know that when you see me. I come from a upper middle class family, I grew up in Switzerland, I got to travel a lot and I speak fluent english and french. In person, I can perform whiteness. I portray European-ness. But I know nothing else.
For years I have struggled with my mixed ethnicity because I don’t feel either Kenyan or Indian at all. I visited Kenya multiple times, my mother regularly made us chapati and biryani and painted our hands with henna. But at school I hung out with my friends of whom 80% were white. I could eat hundreds of chapatis, but that didn’t make me feel more Indian. I could spend time with a Maasai tribe and bead colorful necklaces for tourists, but that didn’t make me feel more Kenyan.
I have struggled with my ethnicity because although on paper I am a minority, I wasn’t taught that I was. I wasn’t taught my mother’s cultures. I don’t know how to speak swahili or punjabi. This means that I cannot communicate with my grandmother and some of my relatives. I know little about being Kenyan or Indian, I have little in common with the maternal side of my family. My mother made me white, she denied me half of who I am.
This is a rupture of my identity. I only know my whiteness and I feel guilty about this. I hate that I can only perform whiteness.
She’s clearly twisted up with confusion and hatred, which is why she tweeted this In March:
Apparently her white husband (a male?) is an exception:
Witt’s Twitter feed is a compendium of Regressive Leftism. All I can say is that I’m glad I don’t have to deal with people like this. But apparently she doesn’t want to deal with people like me.
My nightmare is that some day a sizable number of Americans will be like this. I’m all for progressivism and anti-racism, but not when it’s as full of hatred as Witt is.
One way in which I help dismantle sexism is that I try to break down obligatory gender roles of both men and women, and traditionalist thinking of men and women (men are doers and emotionless brutes who are disposable and women are infantalized and valued more than men). I suspect she would disagree with me.
I also try to fight against misanthopy, which includes both misogyny and misandry, and this partly involved fighting against both regressive leftism, traditionalism as mentioned and religious beliefs (including Islam). Islam is misanthropic, imo (not just misogynistic) but it seems feminists are of 2 completely different mindsets on Islam. So they will almost entirely disagree with me since I fit into neither category of thought.
I can’t imagine people who behave like this get much attention or what they want because they can never be satisfied.
Why fight against misanthropy? To me, that may be the most rational, most egalitarian, and least prejudiced stance to take … When I look at the voting patterns of Americans (see, for example, the White House and Alabama), the most prevalent cultural norms (look at the most popular movies, music, “books”, etc.), I think that anyone who is NOT at least a bit misanthropic is simply not paying enough attention! Though they each had their own flaws, articulate misanthropes like Hitchens, Mencken, Twain, and the like were probably on to something!
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. … On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
― H.L. Mencken, Baltimore Evening Sun, July 26, 1920
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard. H.L. Mencken.
(Sorry, cant provide the reference)
That’s a list of questions that will ensure there is no second date.
What a pinched miserable person she is. A pimple on the ass of humanity.
As a 67 year old male, married for forty-one years plus, I cannot remember the last date, let alone the first. My only question would be, Do you become unhinged at the idea of Trump. If yes, then we are okay.
sounds like you 2 would get along 😉
“I come from a upper middle class family”
Says it all.
The most important of all privileges (because it is the most predictive) is economic privilege and this one is downplayed the most, but this is no surprise because it is mostly those from such a privileged background spouting all this intersectional nonsense to begin with.
I think the questioning would go like this. If you are in the top one percent economically, when do you want to get married.
Her list is literally a worksheet for a man who wants to seduce an intersectional feminist.
Good d*g, what kind of man is that? Would he even qualify?
That would be a self-loathing masochist.
They can be found in some abundance at Freethought Blogs, BTW.
To paraphrase Mr Allen, the d*ck wants what the d*ck wants.
Her selection process can be made much simpler and, therefore, more efficient. She should ask one question:
“Are you willing to agree with my worldview 100%?”
I would hope she asks it on the phone so I could skip the date altogether.
What? Nothing about whether or not you eat lobster?
good thing I retired from dating 20 years ago.
I totally agree that her followers should ask these questions on their first date. It would make my son’s life much easier – leave before dessert.
…and without the bill.
Before dessert? If a woman had put questions like that to me in my dating days, I’d have left before the first g-and-t’s arrived.
I’m not one to leave a drink unfinished, but I’d make an exception in the case.
This is the thing that really floors me: She can shout on at the top of her lungs that she hates white people and at the same time self-righteously believe (apparently) that she is not being racist when she does so.
My question (to her*) would be: Do you judge people by their ethnicity? Or, maybe – snarky version – do you judge people by their choice of parents?
(* Incredibly grateful this situation will never arise.)
Too cruel! Wasps have stripes, snakes have rattles, the ctrl-left has “lists”. They all perform the same function https://houseofhank.files.wordpress.com/2011/03/how-nature-says-do-not-touch.jpg
I would just hope the woman asks these questions before the waiter brings the bill.
It would at least save a lot of time dancing around issues, and you wouldn’t get to having a meal to pay for. But that with her views she should at least be buying the drinks…..
With the emphasis on the plural
Unsurprisingly, nothing about attitudes towards or treatment of other species. Anthropocentrism uber Alles!
“She’s clearly twisted up with confusion and hatred…”
Yes, and a large part of it in her case is clearly self-hatred (for being partially white) and hatred of her mother for not immersing her in her own heritage but preferring to acculturate her to the place she was living, something her poor mother no doubt thought would give her the best chance in life. Ingratitude is an unattractive quality. Over-privileged, whiny, solipsistic ingratitude is even less appealing.
I imagine a date with her would be of the modern kind I see in pubs & restaurants, young couples with blank faces bathed in the light of their smartphones.
If it restores your faith in humanity, I regularly see young couples visiting the state capitol on dates. Pretty much the nicest thing ever.
Whether you agree with her or not, I would think the first date would be a turn off because of all the aggressive questioning.
It is important to have similar principles, though I don’t think they need to be exactly the same, but her idea of a relationship doesn’t sound very comfortable.
I doesn’t leave much room for potential personal growth, either. If the target audience is young people (late teens, early twenties) I wouldn’t assume they’ve all got fully formed and cemented world-views. Think of how many people are just escaping the ideologies of their homes or locales, I certainly don’t think the same things I did at 18. I wasn’t a skeptic then, nor an atheist, and I was probably kind of a jerk in some of my ideas, and foolishly naive in others. As is to be expected when you are young.
I thought online dating profiles took care of all that sorting through potential mates based on shared ideology already? I think that dating people of wildly different opinions is actually a good thing, especially when a young adult.
I think back fondly, for example, on time spent with a ‘political vegan’ anarchist – I read the books they shared, talked about interesting things, etc. I didn’t become the same as they were, I simply had more information about people and the world.
I’ve thrice been ambushed liked this on first dates.
There were no subsequent dates.
So, what were the potential deal breakers? If you hadn’t been ambushed thusly, would you have still liked to date those people? The closest thing I’ve experience to this was at a client’s, and they asked me if I had a ‘personal relationship with Jesus’. Awkward.
My concern is not for the lunatic fringe like Witt, but that every person who reads this insanity doesn’t recoil in horror.
My fear is kindled whenever the press, or a university, supports this kind of regressive, racist, hate.
2 or 3 questions in? That’s being very generous. I’d be out the door at question number 1.
I understand the importance of having things in common for dating. However, there’s a lot of ground between being a true Trump fan and marking off every item on her checklist. If you’re relying on a checklist to meet your soulmate, you’re probably going to miss him or her.
Why have a date? Email the list beforehand. Besides, can you imagine how stuck up she is about food? Is it politically incorrect to say “high-maintenance”? This brings to mind Brydon’s Second Epigram: The principle of natural selection suggests that there is not, in fact, someone for everyone.
She isn’t just giving her questions. She is saying every “feminist” should ask these same questions.
Is it any wonder there’s a market for sex Bots? Oh, pardon me, I should say sex-worker bodies of silicone?
Do you believe that Black Lives Matter?
Yes. And I note the attempt to complicate the issue further, and reject it. Fuck your intersectional bullshit that would have you quietly agreeing to the death of the black homophobe, or the racist gay guy.
What are your thoughts on gender and sexual orientation?
Gender? I’ll call a person by their preferred pronoun. I don’t find trans people sexually attractive, but I’m no catch either.
I despise the trend in trans activism that views a lack of sexual attraction to trans people as being bigotry – it is an attitude that speaks of a very warped view of what men and women are like.
I do not find all women attractive, very few women find me attractive, the idea that becoming the opposite gender magically entitles you to sex isn’t reality, its pornography,
I’m straight, and figure anything between consenting adults is pretty much up to them.
How do you work to dismantle sexism and misogyny in your life?
I frequently point out that trying to figure out the other gender is largely utter bullshit. The idea of men are like this or women are like that is an attempt to stick people in little demographic boxes intended to make them easier to control.
I do not seek to control people, I find everyone does better when everyone is doing their own thing.
What are your thoughts on sex work?
Personally much like on the issue of sexual orientation what happens between consenting adults is none of my business. I haven’t personally used the services of a prostitute, but I’ve no moral compunction against it, I just haven’t done it.
That said it pisses me off when people refer to it as commoditising sex. It is first and foremost a service industry, much like a waiter or a barista, and if you see either of those two jobs as turning the people doing them into a commodity then you’re an asshole.
And hey there are a lot of assholes around, look at how people treat service staff.
It further pisses me off that attempts to ban sex work invariably result in the police harassing sex workers, often to the points of rape.
It absolutely infuriates me that we live in a society where the Catholic Church, which has a history of covering up child molesters and rapists, can happily have a priest teaching classes, but if a teacher is found out to have a porn channel on the side she’s fired.
One of the things my late father used to do that I despised was refer to the black political leaders of my country as “garden boys” and “maids”. Of course for as long as I remember he had never done a day’s work that didn’t end up costing my mother money.
My mother, who became a CASA, was raised working class English, my grandfather on my mother’s side worked as a cook in a mental institution.
To judge someone on the basis of them having done a job you hold in low regard – that is not something I respect whatever the job in question.
Are you a supporter of the BDS movement?
No. As a movement it way too often falls into outright anti-semitism apart from the Israel issue, including assaulting Jewish students.
I also don’t think it is a good thing to allow terms like “Pinkwashing” – I’m not going to sell out gay people for the sake of the Palestinian cause, I will give credit where it is due.
Plus, BDS at one point launched a protest against one of our local grocery chains because it imported Israeli goods, like Israeli tomatoes. Except those tomatoes weren’t from Israel, they were from the Western Cape, Israeli was just the cultivar.
BDS are clowns, and frankly Pennywise is funnier.
Finally while I think all states should be secular, including Isreal, I’m an outspoken atheist, in Israel I’d be called an asshole. In Palestine I’d be killed.
I cannot side with my oppressor, even if they are themselves oppressed.
What is your understanding of settler colonialism and indigenous rights?
I come from Africa, to the north of my country there are nations which strove to kick out the colonialist population. They have all suffered massive corruption, civil war and starvation.
Worse they are all still basically colonial economies. They produce raw materials and import manufactured goods – the precise economic system that the colonial powers were trying to build.
Vengeance and tribalism has done less than nothing for the bulk of the population, only once those nations started dealing with the present has progress really begun being made.
The wounds of the present do not allow the luxury of bitterness and hate, we must deal with them using everything and everyone at our disposal, colonial or indigenous.
You have human rights, or you have no rights. To speak of colonialist rights or indigenous rights is to deny everyone’s human rights, which invariably leads to catastrophe.
Do you think capitalism is exploitative?
Capitalism is an idea, on its own it isn’t much of anything. The question is are people exploitative? Very often yes. That’s why we have regulations on what people can get away with, and that’s why totalitarian systems invariably work out to being pretty much the same – they’re all overbearing shitholes.
In oligarchy – where business takes over government workers are screwed. In communism – where government takes over business, workers are screwed.
You have to have some separation of powers, with a strong private and public sector, in order to keep everyone honest.
That’s true whatever economic system you point to, and we often give ideas labels like capitalism or communism in order to set up this neat little “goodies and baddies” concept in our heads, so that we don’t bother asking the real question “Is what we’re doing working?”
Can any human be illegal?>/b>
Of course any human can be illegal. I’m an atheist, there are twelve countries where I am very much illegal, and they’d be quite happy to kill me.
What this question tells me is that you don’t see the difference between law and morality. You don’t see the difference between is and ought. Just because something is the law doesn’t make it right, and just because something is right doesn’t generally translate into it being the law.
Ideally I’m an internationalist, and hold that free movement of goods is a recipe for disaster without free movement of people. The world as it ought to be would be one where people are free to work wherever, with international trade unions protecting their economic rights and an international government assuring their civil rights.
That said, what I am ideally has no bearing on what is possible regarding law as the world actually is.
Do you support Muslim Americans and non-Muslim people from Islamic countries?
It depends on what they’re doing. They’re people, people can be shitty sometimes.
Does your allyship include disabled folks?
I’m no-ones ally.
The entire concept of allyship is toxic to its core, it is exactly how you get feminist men who sexually harass – because they think that being pro-feminist gives them some leeway.
As a concept it breeds that kind of entitlement, worse what is often defined as a “good ally” is meaningless shit that has no bearing on attaining the goals of the alliance.
Being nice isn’t being a good ally, helping the person you’re allied to win is what makes a good ally. My good ally is someone who helps me win.
And doormats, the precise sort of person described in every good ally list, aren’t great at winning.
Finally allies come with a price tag attached, otherwise they wouldn’t be allies, they’d be friends.
So no, my allyship does not include the disabled, I don’t think they owe me jack shit.
You mad bro?
Yes, I see this guy gets lots of dates?
“I have a deep understanding…”
“Educate yourself …”
“If they are willing to learn and listen [to me]…”
The actual topic hardly matters at this point does it?
My first question: Do you cook? Perhaps, there is a generation gap.
Seriously though, it can be hard to love someone who has different political views. This woman is just being honest (and pushy and demanding and whatnot). Which might save a lot of grief
She’s a loonietoon of the stark raving variety. A pushy, demanding, whatnot stark raving loonietoon. Run, don’t walk, from the likes of her.
I would love to be asked about this on a date:
https://www.thestar.com/life/2017/12/08/black-vegan-movement-tackles-health-and-social-issues.html
1. Do you believe that Black Lives Matter?
Yes.
2. What are your thoughts on gender and sexual orientation?
I’m in favor of it. 100%.
3. How do you work to dismantle sexism and misogyny in your life?
What’s wrong with being sexy? (in English accent)
4. What are your thoughts on sex work?
Nice work if you can get it.
5. Are you a supporter of the BDS movement?
As long as it’s between consenting adults.
6. What is your understanding of settler colonialism and indigenous rights?
I’m all for them.
7. Do you think capitalism is exploitative?
You betcha!
8. Can any human be illegal?
Only if they break the law.
9. Do you support Muslim Americans and non-Muslim people from Islamic countries?
Yes.
10. Does your allyship include disabled folks?
Some of my best friends are retards.
Weirdest first date I went on, I was home for the summer after my sophomore year at college, and I took out one of my sister’s friends, a prim young thing who’d just graduated from a local Catholic high school. I dragged the poor gal to see the local premier of Last Tango In Paris, mainly because I was big Bertolucci and Brando fan, although I didn’t otherwise know the skinny on the flick. As you know if you’ve seen it, Last Tango is pretty graphic. The infamous stick-your-fingers-in-the-butter scene was especially cringe-inducing to sit through next to a nice girl you’d met for all of 15 minutes once before (and who’d probably feel herself compelled to go to Confession the next morning).
She told my sister later that she’d had a good time and would like to go out again. Who says Catholic girls start much too late?
I use to date my sister’s friends a lot. She was one year older so from 7th grade on I was what might be known as the opportunist. Why go out hunting when there was a pretty good selection coming right to the house. In those pre-driving days it was a relatively safe event.