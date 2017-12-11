Get any photos you have to me by Thursday, please! Today’s set is by Joe Dickinson from the Galápagos. If you haven’t gone there, I recommend it very highly. When I went a few years back, I thought, as a jaded evolutionist, it wouldn’t be all that exciting. Boy, was I wrong!

Joe’s notes are indented:

Here are some file photos from a Galapagos trip about ten years ago. There are many more that I can send when/if you need them. This is a land iguana (Conolophus subcristatus). Much like Darwin, I failed to keep track of which “specimens” (i.e., photos) are from which island, so I can’t specify subspecies.

A pair of magnificent frigate birds (Fregata magnificens), the male with throat pouch pretty much inflated.

Here are some waved albatross (Phoebastria irroata) engaging in a mating ritual. It is my understanding that this often is rather like a “renewal of vows” between an already pair-bonded couple. Is the third bird a “witness”?

The iconic blue footed booby (Sula nebouxii).

A pair of Nazca booby (Sula granti).

A young, very sandy, Galapagos sea lion (Zalophus wollebaeki).

The colorful Sally lightfoot crab (Grapsus grapsus).

An American oystercatcher (Heamatopus palliatus).

Another young sea lion.

A lava lizard (Microlophus ?). Again, failure to keep track of the island makes identification to species impossible (for me).

The unique and famous marine iguana (Amblyrhynchus cristatus).

And two more sea lions. I think of them as brothers, but have no evidence for that proposal.