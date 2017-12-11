Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning. It’s Monday again: December 11, 2017. To paraphrase James Joyce, snow is general not over Ireland, though there’s enough to close schools and disrupt flights. But snow is general over the UK, severely disrupting flights and closing schools. To my friends over there, I’m sorry about this, but you’re a bunch of weenies! Chicago eats that kind of snow for breakfast.

For the events, births, and deaths that happened on this date, simply go to yesterday’s post, in which I screwed up and put stuff about December 11 rather than December 10. There you will find that physicist Max Born was, well, born on December 11, 1882, making today his 135th birthday—if he wasn’t dead (he died in 1970). He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1954 for his mathematical work on the uncertainty principle. Fun Born Fact: he is the grandfather of singer Olivia Newton-John. Sadly, this is not a fact that will excite people at a cocktail party, as those who know Born’s work constitute a set largely non-overlapping with those who like the songs of Ms. Newton-John.

Here’s his gravestone in Göttingen (and his wife’s), inscribed with the uncertainty principle:

And today’s Google Doodle celebrating his life:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is biding her time. (Look at that sweet face!):

Hili: I’m not comfortable here. A: So why are you sitting there? Hili: So that I can enjoy the comfort of the armchair later.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie jest mi tu wygodnie.

Ja: To dlaczego tam siedzisz?

Hili: Żeby potem cieszyć się wygodą fotela.

And out in snowy Winnipeg, reader Tasker sends a photo from yesterday of “Gus snoozing this afternoon.”

We have a lot of tweets found by Matthew. Here’s one from one of his friends who was lucky enough to attend the Nobel Prize Banquet. You’ll remember that this year’s prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to three people who worked on circadian rhythms and “clock genes.” Matthew’s note on the first tweet:

Leslie was Mike Young’s PhD student and discovered the timeless gene, which helped to explain how the clock works (she also played an important role in getting the two clock groups to work together). She has been in Stockholm as part of Young’s entourage for the awards. This is the hat she wore to the banquet today!

Leslie Voshall is now a professor of neurobiology at The Rockefeller University, and I like her sense of humor.

And Leslie’s tweet showing the Nobel banquet in Stockholm’s Town Hall:

#NobelPrize Frosty bilberry bavaroise, bilberry ice cream with lemon thyme, lime jelly, lime curd and lime meringues. Sensing a theme here, folks pic.twitter.com/QhYenLkSBw — Leslie Vosshall (@pollyp1) December 10, 2017

Two themes, actually. And I suppose the “thyme” is an accidental double entendre.

Not to leave out the physicists, here’s a hat at the banquet depicting gravitational waves, for which this year’s Physics Nobel was awarded. I didn’t realize that theme hats were a thing at Nobel banquets!

There were many speakers at our @NobelPrize banquet, from across the globe and across the generations – reflecting our diverse collaborations (and sporting some eye-catching inspiral headgear… 3/5 #NobelsAndUs #GravitationalWaves pic.twitter.com/qMXEsT551f — LIGO (@LIGO) December 11, 2017

The men wore hats, too:

There were many speakers at our @NobelPrize banquet, from across the globe and across the generations – reflecting our diverse collaborations (and sporting some eye-catching inspiral headgear… 2/5 #NobelsAndUs #GravitationalWaves pic.twitter.com/Mq3c2Kqqf8 — LIGO (@LIGO) December 11, 2017

As I said, it snowed in London, and so we have this tweet:

London in the snow as glimpsed from a train. Magical. pic.twitter.com/wbG2QwYASo — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) December 10, 2017

And of course we have some animals, this one from Attenborough’s Blue Planet series. I hope this turtle makes it, but it’s fighting the odds:

A bat nomming a grape; what could be cuter?

Este murciélago tomando una uva :__ ) pic.twitter.com/bpTwRXjxSx — Carmen (@sinremite) December 28, 2016

A mustelid encounters its first snow:

1st time in the snow for my polecat #snowday pic.twitter.com/jX7rwHzOY4 — Ali 🦊 (@alitwonk) December 10, 2017

We wind up with a really good story:

My ailing father – 93 years old, a victim & defeater of Nazism, a right-wing Orthodox Jew – was asked by the physician in the emergency room, seeking to ascertain his cognitive state: "Who's the President?" My dad: "You don't want to know". Jeez, I love my dad. — Daniel Seidemann (@DanielSeidemann) December 10, 2017