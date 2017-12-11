Suicide bomber sets off explosives at Port Authority bus terminal in New York City

This just happened, and is reported briefly by many venues, including NBC News.
An explosion occurred during the Monday morning rush hour near New York City’s Port Authority, police said.
One suspect is in custody following the incident at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, a senior NYPD official said.
The suspect sustained a minor injury but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was wounded, police said.
Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, causing major evacuations in the massive transit hub.
The Fire Department of New York City said they received a call about the explosion at 7:19 a.m. ET.
The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation’s largest bus terminal and about 230,000 passengers pass through it on a weekday, its website says.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
The New York Post reports that it was a suicide bombing and that the suspect was injured but was apprehended and is alive. No reports yet on whether others were killed or hurt.
A suicide bomber set off a device at the Port Authority bus terminal Monday morning, law enforcement sources said.
The suspected bomber – who had wires attached to him – was armed with a pipe bomb and a battery pack, sources said.
He was taken into custody after the device partially detonated inside the passageway to the N, Q and R trains, according to sources.
There was at least one injury and the wounded was the suspect. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His identity was not immediately known.
Hmmm.
Making explosives is harder than achieving reliable detonation. Which is why bomb-makers have always (well, 16th C onwards) been more valuable assets than bomb-carriers. (c.f. etymology of “hoist on his own petard”)
This argues somewhat for a self-educated (?) bomber or cell, likely working from some of the ineffective plans on the internet (also in print media). Significant remaining risk is unexpected detonation of any further putative stockpile of “bang”. There will be a continuing search for this material, assembly site and cow-orkers.
I hope this isn’t the start of a new trend. But it is surprising suicide bombings are so rare in the U.S.
News is reporting 1 injured thus far. That may be the extent of it?!
I think they prefer live fire in the U.S. When in Rome….
The CCTV footage is on Twitter – looks like the device went off prematurely and was either small or mostly failed to go off. People only a few feet away were able to stay on their feet.
Saw it. Didn’t look like a huge explosion. The bomber was apparently still able to speak afterward and told investigators he made the bomb at work.
I find it strange that one report said “bomber still alive but likely to die.” I always think that if someone is in hospital and talking, he surely will survive.
Disclaimer: preliminary news reports often have scores of errors.
Bummer that you now get to spent eternity with 72 naked virgins, but you blew your ‘nads off getting there.
After giving the suspects name and his place of origin (Bangladesh) the quote I saw in the media; “his motive is unclear”.
I’ll go out on limb with a guess – he’s Amish.
😀
Ten years ago, top FBI profiler mikeyc quit the business, after he failed to catch a deranged serial killer who went on to murder 26 more kittens. But now, mikey is being pulled back into the game by…
The Amish Bomber.
Join mikey Thursdays at 8, as he infiltrates the terrorist cell by selling vegetables in a small Pennsylvanian town, raises barns, and hangs out with a whole lotta sheep.
Again, 😀
NYPD should release him, as he was only aiming at a sea lion.
Me no understand “sea lion”.