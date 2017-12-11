Suicide bomber sets off explosives at Port Authority bus terminal in New York City

This just happened, and is reported briefly by many venues, including NBC News.

An explosion occurred during the Monday morning rush hour near New York City’s Port Authority, police said.

One suspect is in custody following the incident at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, a senior NYPD official said.

The suspect sustained a minor injury but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was wounded, police said.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, causing major evacuations in the massive transit hub.

The Fire Department of New York City said they received a call about the explosion at 7:19 a.m. ET.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation’s largest bus terminal and about 230,000 passengers pass through it on a weekday, its website says.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.