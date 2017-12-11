Duhhh. . . . Guardian touts a “new” finding that thylacines are more closely related to kangaroos than to dingos

Below is the headline of a new science piece in the Guardian (click on screenshot to read it), reporting on a paper that was just published in Nature. I haven’t read that paper, so I won’t comment on it; rather, I’ll comment on the science writing, which in this case is abysmal. It’s sensationalistic, misleading, and, sadly, the scientists whose work is reported appear complicit in the sensationalism.
But what’s a thylacine? It’s a fascinating creature: a carnivorous Australian/Tasmanian marsupial (Thylacinus cynocephalus) that looked like a dog. It’s been called the “Tasmanian wolf” or, because it was striped on the back, the “Tasmanian tiger.” The species lived until recently, going extinct in Australia about 2000 years ago (sightings are reported in the 1830s, though), and on Tasmania until 1930, when the last known one was shot. (Sightings are still reported there, but none have been credible.) Here are two from a Washington, D.C. zoo in 1906:
Why did they go extinct? Certainly hunting was a major factor, but others that have been suggested are disease, habitat loss, and competition with dingos. Dingos are the descendants of wild canids introduced into Australia, and are, unlike thylacines, placental mammals. The physical resemblance between the thylacine and a canid is an independent evolution of form, or an evolutionary convergence.
There are two results given the headline: “genetic weakness” of the thylacine and “the closer relationship of the thylacine to kangaroos than dingos”. We’ll take these in order.
First, the “weakness”, which I take to mean “lack of genetic variation”, which could make a species more susceptible to extinction because it can’t evolve in a way that would help it cope to new environments or conditions like disease. (Evolution requires genetic variation.) The paper reports a genomic sequencing of a preserved, 106-year old thylacine. Since I haven’t read the paper, the lack of variation in the species would have to have been deduced by finding that this individual was largely invariant in its genome: that both copies of every gene were more similar than in other species. But earlier work in 2012, based on several thylacines, already told us that they were largely invariant in their mitochondrial DNA. So this conclusion isn’t new.
Did the thylacine go extinct because it was genetically depauperate, though? We have no idea, and the Guardian even suggests it didn’t:
“But what we found is that the population declined about 70,000 years ago, long before it was isolated meaning it probably had more to do with changes in the climate back then.”
While overhunting was “without doubt” responsible for the animal’s extinction in 1936, Pask said its genetic weakness would have made it more susceptible to disease had it survived.
Yes, and if my aunt had testes she’d be my uncle. What we have here is pure speculation. It does appear that thylacines were genetically depauperate, but whether that played a role in their extinction is unknown. After all, they were shot willy-nilly.
But the worst part is the second “conclusion”: the breathless report that thylacines are more closely related to kangaroos than to dingos, with a quote from associate professor Andrew Pask from the University of Melbourne (my emphasis):
The researchers also found that despite its similarities to the Australian dingo, the thylacine’s DNA actually has more in common with the kangaroo.
Scientists consider the thylacine and the dingo as one of the best examples of what’s known as “convergent evolution”, the process where organisms that are not closely related independently evolve to look the same as a result of having to adapt to similar environments or ecological niches.
Because of their hunting technique and diet of fresh meat, their skulls and body shape became similar despite the Tasmanian tiger’s DNA having more in common with a kangaroo.
Pask said the genome showed the Tasmanian tiger was an “unbelievable” example of convergent evolution, because it proved how distant the two species were.
“Their similarities are absolutely astounding because they haven’t shared a common ancestor since the Jurassic period, 160m years ago,” he said.
For crying out loud, WE ALREADY KNEW THIS! Thylacines are marsupials, like kangaroos, and dingos are placentals, like dogs and most other mammals we know. They belong to different infraclasses of mammals (the next level below the class Mammalia), and their ancestors separated about 159 million years ago. In contrast, the thylacine and kangaroo last shared a common ancestor about 62 million years ago. We’ve known that this is a case of convergent evolution for decades, and no biologist would be surprised at the subheadline above. They’d say, like Greg, Matthew, and I did, “Yeah, so?”
You can attribute that subheadline, perhaps, to a nonbiologist interested in writing clickbait, but it appears that Dr. Pask is guilty for fostering some of this hype, for he knows full well that the relatedness and time data have been around for years.
As Greg said when we were discussing this piece (it was sent by Matthew Cobb), “Any scientist who can pretend, in order to garner press attention, that it’s a novel discovery that Tasmanian tigers are indeed marsupials should be shunned as a publicity-seeking charlatan.”
Amen!
Hmm, I’m going to stick up for The Guardian a little. Yes, biologists would have known it, and it’s not new, but many readers of the Guardian would not know it and might find the article interesting and educational. And, for the article to be accepted by the editor of a newspaper, there has to be some “novelty” angle about it, even if a manufactured one. There’s few enough straight-science reports in mainstream newspapers that I’d be lenient on them.
Well, I’d say that their responsibility, then, was to SAY that this finding is well known (as is the genetic depauperateness, which is also not new). There’s also plenty of good new science out that hasn’t been done before.
But again, I’m going on this report, and vetting the journalism, not the original paper, which I haven’t yet read.
Heck, you don’t need to be a professional biologist to recognize that bit of silliness. You just need to know the difference between marsupials and mammals!
“You just need to know the difference between marsupials and mammals!”
Or, perhaps, between marsupials and placentals, you eutheriocentric chauvinist?
I spent several hours helping another journalist with that paper (who wanted to know about the morphological convergence issue —- quite a few overstatements in that paper) and never even got an acknowledgement of receipt of my contribution. I’m vowing off talking to the press ever again.
Doh. Of course.
I love “eutherocentric chauvinist”!
Journalist are sometimes bloodsucking parasites. Every time I talk to one I ask for a link to whatever they publish. I get that link only about 30% of the time. Ingrates!
Next up – 3rd grade science, is America ready for it?
“As Greg said when we were discussing this piece (it was sent by Matthew Cobb), “Any scientist who can pretend, in order to garner press attention, that it’s a novel discovery that Tasmanian tigers are indeed marsupials should be shunned as a publicity-seeking charlatan.””
Having had my words “interpreted” by the press to mean things drastically different from what I had said, I recommend a little forbearance. It is altogether likely that the scientist was simply trying to explain the basic facts to the reporter who then thought to couch his explanation in the manner of a “discovery” to put a little “sizzle” in the article.
Many media types not only know little, they are not interested in facts because they are judged by audience response.
Carl Zimmer is interested in facts. Why is everybody excusing the laxness of journalists? We should be holding their feet to the fire to make sure that, at a minimum, the science is presented accurately.
Those who don’t remember/know Cornelius Hunter’s famous thylacine wolf comparison should have a look at Wesley Elsberry’s austringer blog:
http://austringer.net/wp/index.php/2007/01/26/cornelius-g-hunter-thylacines-wolves-and-images/
Ha, Wes got him there!
That was unexpectedly hilarious.
You know what else looks like a wolf? Any animal if photoshopped enough.
If this DNA is comparatively recent – i.e. from a period not long before extinction – could the apparent lack of genetic diversity just be because the population towards the end was low and inbred, but tell us little about the genetic diversity when they were more common?
In other words the low genetic diversity was because of impending extinction rather than the other way round?
They only sequenced the one (as far as I can see from glancing at the paper, the sample was 108 years old.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-017-0417-y.epdf
So it doesn’t tell you anything about diversity on its own. As they say themselves in the abstract they did this to “clarify the phylogenetic position of the thylacine within the carnivorous marsupials”
A fair cop.
In other breaking news, it’s been discovered that dolphins aren’t closely related to sharks …
I’m still dealing from the discovery the Tasmanian tiger isn’t actually a cat…
I think there’s something especially heartbreaking about the extinction of an animal that lived long enough for us to have caught it on film: