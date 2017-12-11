Christian Alexa!

This isn’t real, but just wait a few years. . . . .
h/t: Vernon
LOL that kept triggering my Amazon Echo to respond.
“Alexa, play a song to set the mood”
“How about I call your accountability partner?”
– made me chuckle.
I liked Alexa reminding him to pray before eating.
The real one will be much more demanding & irritating.
Perhaps there will be different settings. From this mild Siri version all the way up to the “fire and brimstone” setting. Lots of ‘you’re a sinner and going to hell’ references.
As funny as this is (and it IS), Alexa does have a noticeable liberal bias. And, I’ve got to agree that I would expect such alternatives to exist fairly soon, though perhaps not as over the top.
So does reality.
Oh great…lets get one for every room.
“I can do all things through Christ, who gives me strength.”
:jar finally opens:
That was the best part of the video, but I found the rest only mildly amusing, and only in concept. The execution was really lacking here. Perhaps I’m just spoiled by all the great material on YouTube these days.
That’s the point where it jumped the proverbial shark. The jokes before it are subtle. Afterwards, they’re mostly nagging.
Pretty funny.
My understanding though is that Echo actually stores all your dialogues at Amazon for use in marketing…and who knows what else.
I’ve read that Amazon, Google and Microsoft feed the data to their AIs to improve their understanding of human speech but I haven’t heard that they use individual data to market directly back to their users. I suspect it would be a privacy violation to use your data other than what it was intended for, at least if it weren’t anonymous, in many of the markets those companies operate in.
Koo! I want the nihilist-existentialist “what does it matter anyway what you do” version.
The guy in the video is John Crist – a homeschooled, Christian stand up. Does a lot of church gigs & plays up to the spectrum of Christian standards [e.g. promoting homeschool on his merchandise tees with a spelling mistake…]. More than a 5-min video from him would be too much! Pretty safe & dull.
The Amazon logo is always facing the cam, so I guess he has an arrangement with them [no objection]. On his website: “John currently lives in Los Angeles with his zero cats and is a member of City Church” 🙂
Did you hack into John’s actual Echo commands? 😉
🙂 I read a report today that claimed 20% of our power consumption, within a generation, may be from data centres & the running of billions of devices [the coming ‘Internet Of Things’] where all physical objects are tagged & ‘connected’ to some degree.
The data centres will not be storing sciency data much – it’ll be information that can be sold on people & their interests. No Alexa nor helpfully ‘listening’ Samsung smart TVs in my house while I can move around myself.
Though I do remember when TV remote controls were regarded by miserable old sods as the harbinger of social collapse, but maybe they had a point: the thin end of the wedge.
IoT is already here. Devices talking to appliances, cars, etc. One of us! One of us!
Someone get to work on an Atheist Alexa!
(Hey, that even rolls off the tongue better!)
