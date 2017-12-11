Canada: Higher rate of hate crimes against Jews than against Muslims and blacks

Elder of Ziyon posted the recent data on hate crimes in Canada, with the data come from the Canadian government itself: Statistics Canada, Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, Incident-based Uniform Crime Reporting Survey.
First, the graph, which just gives raw numbers of hate crimes for various groups over the last three years (data below):
Except for 2016, the numbers are highest for blacks, but these figures haven’t been adjusted for population size. As Elders of Ziyon notes:
In 2016, there were more anti-Jewish hate crimes than even anti-Black hate crimes in Canada, which is almost certainly unprecedented.
Anti-Jewish crimes always are the most prominent compared to crimes against other religious groups (anti-Muslim crimes actually went down while anti-Jewish crimes went up.)
But to have antisemitic hate crimes outpace even racist crimes is extremely worrisome.
There are some 380,000 Jews in Canada and nearly twice that many Blacks. There are over a million Muslims, meaning that Jews are about six times as likely to be victims of hate crimes than Muslims.
Now Wikipedia gives a Canadian population of 1,198,540 blacks and, for 2013, 1,153,677 Muslims—surely higher now. The actual per capita rates of hate crime per year in 2016, using these population figures and the raw data below, are these:
Jews: 0.121%
Blacks: 0.018%
Muslims: 0.012%
These data suggest that the rate of hate crimes against Jews is 6.7 times higher than for blacks and more than ten times higher than for Muslims.
Even if you assume 500,00 Jews in Canada, the upper limit given by Wikipedia, the per capita rate for Jews is still 0.04%—more than twice the per capita rate for blacks and more than three times the per capita rate for Muslims.
Here are the raw data:
Now I don’t closely follow Canadian politics, but I bet a lot more press is given to hate crimes against Muslims than against either Jews or blacks—but I might be wrong. The higher per capita rate for Jews than Muslims also holds in the U.S., but you wouldn’t know that from most of the liberal media. And that reminds me of a joke:
A guy walks into a bar and notices a man talking to the bartender down at the other end. The guy does a double take because the man talking to the bartender really resembles Hitler.
So the guy goes up to the man and says “Excuse me, but did anybody ever tell you that you look like Hitler?”
The man replies, “Oh, but I am Hitler. I have been reincarnated and I am back on Earth to kill 10 million Jews and 33 geese!”
“Oh, my God! That’s terrible! But why 33 geese?”
Hitler then turns to the bartender and says “See? I told you nobody cares about the Jews.”
I think it would be interesting if they reported the ethnic background of the people committing crimes against each group but I have a feeling that would make many uncomfortable.
Actually keeping record of that was verboten. Might still be.
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2015/08/17/a-thorny-history-of-race-based-statistics.html
That’s unfortunate for you Canucks. In US these stats are collected and when the offender’s race is known, in 2016, 26.1% of hate crimes were commited by blacks while whites commited 46.3% of reported hate crimes.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2016/topic-pages/offenders
Oops that’s race not ethicity. The ethicity stats are there on that page too. Majority of ethnicity is unknown.
Grrrrrrr……”ethnicity”
Funny that. Like the Rotherham and other northern UK town grooming gangs of “asians”. Police attitudes are given the lions share of the blame in Rotherham and then it just kept happening in other towns.
Ha ha. This time, no more Mr. Nice Guy.
So Jews were already the recipients of the most religious hate crimes, but now they are the recipients of the most hate crimes across religion and race, and Canada’s dominant focus is on Islamophobia because … their reaction is not led by evidence, but by what?
feelings
If this was the US South, in the 1920s or 30s, it would be clear who was perpetrating the anti-semitic hate crimes. Is it people of that kind of profile in Canada in the 2010s? If not, then who?
You mean the kind of characters who lynched Leo Frank and perpetrated a gross miscarriage of justice against the Scottsboro Boys?
Guess we’ll get a clue as to how many of those characters are still around in Alabama with the special US senate election there tomorrow.
That’s tomorrow isn’t it? Moore’s going to win and the Senate will not eject him.
You heard it here first. :-[
After WWII Canada accepted many refugees from East Europe who fought at the side of Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union. I would be interested in knowing if any significant part of Canadian Antisemitism is related to this. Major European nationalities immigrating were Poles, Germans (from countries from which they had been expelled), Italians, and Ukrainians. Few Jews were accepted.
The largest religion in Canada is Catholicism and it has dominated since its inception. I wonder if that demographic is part of the reason as well. Canada turned down a boat load of refugee Jews fleeing Nazis so this antisemitism has existed for a long time.
We have the same problem in the US, where Jews suffer far more hate crimes per capita than any other group, but I don’t know of a large influx of such refugees from that time. From everything I’ve read, Nazi Germany did not effectively pass its antisemitism on to its younger generations (I imagine Germany’s amazing to combat antisemitism over the decades after WWII had a big effect on this). I imagine this would be just as or even more true of those who moved to other countries. But I don’t know for sure, so perhaps someone else has more information.
Yep. See the FBI link above – Jews are far and away the winners. 😦
I often refer to the stats in Canada in hate crimes against Jews because they are a small population yet receive the most hate. And year, Muslim hate is given much more attention, something I pointed our to my own work’s training on islamophobia but it fell on deaf ears.
Worrisome and unfortunately this isn’t a new phenomenon.
I’m curious though, what constitutes a hate crime for the various groups? Certainly violence and vandalism would be an apples-to-apples comparison, but what about Holocaust denial – which is a hate crime in Canada, is there an analogue for blacks and muslims? And are they reported at similar rates?
I hope this wasn’t an offensive question.
It’s an excellent question. I don’t know about Canada. In the US, where we’re experts on hate, hate crimes are binned into three groups – crimes against persons, crimes against property (the single largest group amd where the lions share of the anti-Semitic crime occurs) and crimes against society. Holocaust denial is not a crime here -nor should it be.
This article actually lays out what is considered a hate crime in Canada pretty well. If you aren’t committing or threatening violence, you could be in trouble for advocating genocide or causing some sort of public incitement that is likely to lead to breaching the peace.
Thanks, that was useful.
Of course religious views get a pass:
Defence:
(b) if, in good faith, the person expressed or attempted to establish by an argument an opinion on a religious subject or an opinion based on a belief in a religious text;
Yeah that totally sucks to me too – if you vandalize a religious building it’s worse than vandalizing another type of building.
I should point out that in the US the hate crimes against persons are adjudicated at sentencing. That is, defendants are tried on the crime, not the hate. In fact in most instances the hate motivation can’t even be brought up at trial (there are important exceptions – for example a kkk lynching). The motivation is taken into account at sentencing.
There have been some notable cases that skirted this rule very closely – and in some people’s minds went over the line.
Holocaust denial isn’t a hate crime in Canada unless you are saying something that is going to result in immediate violence. It’s why we got stuck with Ernst Zundel for so flipping long. Though, we had no hate crime laws then and it’s because of Zundel that we have them now. Thanks a lot stupid Ernst Zundel.
Yes, they need some legislation to create the stupid crimes. The holocaust deniers or birthers would be in this class. The penalty phase would required years of going back to sitting in classes on history. Trump might want to start another university on this.
This reminds me of a joke I heard the other day.
A Rabbi dies, goes to heaven and is sent in for his welcoming talk to God.
“Hey,” said the Rabbi, “would you like to hear a joke?”
“Errr…ok,” says God.
“So,” said the Rabbi “There’s a train full of Jews on the way to Auschwitz – ”
“Woah, wait!” interrupts God. “Why would I find a joke about the Holocaust funny?”
“oh yes, sorry” said the Rabbi, I guess you had to be there….”
That’s a good one too. Though the 33 geese really caught me for laughing loop.
This is amazing (and sad). The last time I checked US statistics, hate crimes-per-capita in the US where about neck and neck for Jews and Muslims. Any idea why the huge difference vs. Canada? I’d have thought conspiracy theories about Jews running the world would be more rampant in the U.S.
You’re a bit off. As I wrote in a post last year:
Nope. In 2016, 54.6% of hate crimes in the US were directed against Jews and 24.5% against Muslims – a 2:1 difference.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/hate-crime/2016/topic-pages/victims
Oh wait. Nevermind. You said “per capita”. Those an raw numbers.
It’s not obvious to me that hate crimes per capita is the right metric. If what you want to know is the likelihood of being a victim of hate crime, then yes, obviously per capita is the way to go.
But as a measure of the degree of anti-Semitism in a society, the per capita figure seems irrelevant. What you want to know in that case is the percentage of offenders who are motivated by that particular hatred.
By the way…I think you have to be Jewish to get by with that joke. Especially to put it right out there in writing.
Awful. Can I ask how the ‘hates’ come to the authority’s attention? Are they are self reported or what?