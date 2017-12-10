My photo tank is getting low, so send me your good wildlife photos, please. Posting will probably be light today as I’m crazy busy getting ready to go to India. A week from today, jet-lagged, I’ll be on the train from Delhi to Chandigarh to begin the first leg of the Jerry Coyne All-India Tour.

Today’s photos come from reader Karen Bartelt, who continues her photoodyssey in Texas with some photos of birds and butterflies (see part I here). Her notes are indented.

South Texas, Part II We visited the Laguna Ascosta National Wildlife Reserve and some other areas in the Harlingen-Brownsville area. More first-time birds and butterflies. Plain chachalaca (Ortalis vetula); near Los Fresnos TX: ); near Los Fresnos TX:

Soldier (Danaus eresimus); Laguna Atascosa NWR: ); Laguna Atascosa NWR:

Gulf fritillary (Agraulis vanillae); Laguna Atascosa NWR: ); Laguna Atascosa NWR:

Buff-bellied hummingbird (Amazilia yucatanensis); Hugh Ramsey Park in Harlingen TX: ); Hugh Ramsey Park in Harlingen TX:

Band-celled sister (Adelpha fessonia); Resaca de la Palma State Park near Brownsville TX: ); Resaca de la Palma State Park near Brownsville TX:

Malachite (Siproeta stelenes); Frontera Audubon Center, Weslaco TX: ); Frontera Audubon Center, Weslaco TX: